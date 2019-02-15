Utilitywise : Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Resignation of Nominated Adviser
15 February 2019
Utilitywise plc (In Administration)
("Utilitywise" or the "Company")
Resignation of Nominated Adviser
Utilitywise announces that following the Company's administration finnCap Ltd has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Enquiries:
FTI Consulting LLP
020 3727 1000
