Utilitywise : Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Released : 15 02 2019 08:30

RNS Number : 1982Q Utilitywise plc

15 February 2019

Utilitywise plc (In Administration)

("Utilitywise" or the "Company")

Resignation of Nominated Adviser

Utilitywise announces that following the Company's administration finnCap Ltd has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

FTI Consulting LLP

020 3727 1000

energy@fticonsulting.comThis information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

APPGGUCGPUPBURA