Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UTStarcom Holdings Corp    UTSI   KYG9310A1141

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP

(UTSI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/17 04:00:05 pm
3.37 USD   -0.30%
06:01pUTStarcom Files 2018 Form 20-F
GL
03/15UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
GL
03/12UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UTStarcom Files 2018 Form 20-F

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

HONG KONG, April 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Form 20-F report is available on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov or in PDF format at www.utstar.com/sec-filing. Interested parties also may request a hard copy of the report free of charge through written request.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. Based in Hangzhou China, UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +852-3951-9757

Ms. Fei Wang, Director of Investor Relations
Email: fei.wang@utstar.com

Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: njiang@utstar.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

UTStarcom logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
06:01pUTStarcom Files 2018 Form 20-F
GL
03/15UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
GL
03/12UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP : annual earnings release
03/08UTStarcom to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on ..
GL
02/13UTStarcom Announces Further Investment by Key Shareholder
GL
01/21UTStarcom Announces Increased Investment from Key Strategic Partner
GL
2018UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018
GL
2018UTStarcom Unveils New SyncRing Product at ITSF 2018
GL
2018UTStarcom to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, Novembe..
GL
2018UTSTARCOM : UTSI) CEO Tim Ti on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 115 M
EBIT 2019 0,10 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M
Chart UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
UTStarcom Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,25 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
Managers
NameTitle
Ten Ling Ti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Himanshu Harshad Shah Chairman
Zhao Chen Huang Chief Operating Officer
Eric Lam Vice President-Finance
Steven Chen Senior VP-Product Development & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP24.31%121
CISCO SYSTEMS31.43%250 695
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD40.47%47 843
ERICSSON AB15.12%32 410
NOKIA OYJ-0.36%31 942
ARISTA NETWORKS55.93%24 881
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About