UTStarcom Participates at Indian Mobile Congress 2019

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced its participation at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 New Delhi in India from October 14 to October 16, 2019. IMC is India’s premiere telecommunications and mobile technology conference, providing a platform for participants from major telecommunications service providers as well as technology leaders to discuss and showcase the latest products and technologies.



At this year’s IMC, UTStarcom showcased its product portfolio for 5G based on next-generation technologies, including slicing-based transport solution; 5G indoor coverage solution; and solutions for end-to-end network synchronization. UTStarcom’s product highlights included the optimized solutions for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, network core, Smart Cities, etc. These solutions enable telecommunications service providers to evolve and enhance their networks significantly.

In addition to showcasing its product portfolio, UTStarcom highlighted its evolution of network infrastructure towards 5G. Specifically, the Company participated in several thought-provoking panel discussions focused on the development of emerging and future technologies, investment in India, infrastructure requirements and the impact of those technologies on the telecom industry.

UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tim Ti, shared his insights in a panel discussion on the topic of “Imagine the Connected Future” at the CEO Conclave in this year’s event. Separately, Mr. Sergiy Bityukov, Principal Marketing Manager of UTStarcom, shared his views on the evolution of telecom industry ecosystem in his keynote speech “Evolving roles of OEMs in the digital revolution: Telecom Network Perspective”.

“Imagine the Connected Future” Panel Discussion at the CEO Conclave

The key theme of the CEO Conclave was 5G, one of the most-awaited mobile technologies in India. With 4G already enriching the mobile experience, 5G is expected to change the dynamics of data streaming experience for mobile users and enthusiasts in the future. With the number of smartphone users and broadband subscribers in India estimated to reach 1.1 billion and 1.25 billion by 2024, respectively, critical network infrastructure is expected to be put in place to serve demanding applications. The infrastructure requirement for the technology, the respective roles of telecommunications solution providers and mobile service providers were key topics discussed at the conclave.

Evolving roles of OEMs in the digital revolution: Telecom Network Perspective ” Keynote Address

As the telecom industry prepares for the commercial rollout of 5G technology, network operators utilize the most efficient technologies and deployment models for their transport network infrastructures in order to meet important 5G network requirements. In his presentation, Mr. Bityukov elaborated on the strategies and benefits related to the use of network disaggregation technologies and integrated telecommunications products and solutions. He also discussed the new opportunities presented in today’s broader telecom network ecosystem, as well as the new roles that the industry participants can play.

Mr. Tim Ti, UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Innovation and flexibility are the key factors in driving advanced technologies to markets rapidly. 5G technology not only comes with expectations of significant increase in performance, but also brings new and challenging requirements related to transport, network flexibility and service agility. In addition to high bandwidth usage, 5G requires significant network capacity and scalability, network slicing, extra low latency, highly accurate time synchronization, significantly improved cost efficiency, etc.”

Mr. Ti continued, “It is imperative that companies providing telecommunications solutions for this breakthrough technology focus on offering the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication products and solutions to their customers. As the industry scales up its offerings in the technology space, telecommunications providers such as UTStarcom are committed to exploring new technologies and developing solutions for emerging market segments, including IoT, smart retail, and intelligent network edge.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

