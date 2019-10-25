Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UTStarcom Holdings Corp.    UTSI   KYG9310A1141

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.

(UTSI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UTStarcom Participates at Indian Mobile Congress 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 07:46pm EDT

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today announced its participation at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019 New Delhi in India from October 14 to October 16, 2019.  IMC is India’s premiere telecommunications and mobile technology conference, providing a platform for participants from major telecommunications service providers as well as technology leaders to discuss and showcase the latest products and technologies.

At this year’s IMC, UTStarcom showcased its product portfolio for 5G based on next-generation technologies, including slicing-based transport solution; 5G indoor coverage solution; and solutions for end-to-end network synchronization. UTStarcom’s product highlights included the optimized solutions for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, network core, Smart Cities, etc.  These solutions enable telecommunications service providers to evolve and enhance their networks significantly.

In addition to showcasing its product portfolio, UTStarcom highlighted its evolution of network infrastructure towards 5G.  Specifically, the Company participated in several thought-provoking panel discussions focused on the development of emerging and future technologies, investment in India, infrastructure requirements and the impact of those technologies on the telecom industry.

UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tim Ti, shared his insights in a panel discussion on the topic of “Imagine the Connected Future” at the CEO Conclave in this year’s event.  Separately, Mr. Sergiy Bityukov, Principal Marketing Manager of UTStarcom, shared his views on the evolution of telecom industry ecosystem in his keynote speech “Evolving roles of OEMs in the digital revolution: Telecom Network Perspective”.

Imagine the Connected Future” Panel Discussion at the CEO Conclave

The key theme of the CEO Conclave was 5G, one of the most-awaited mobile technologies in India. With 4G already enriching the mobile experience, 5G is expected to change the dynamics of data streaming experience for mobile users and enthusiasts in the future. With the number of smartphone users and broadband subscribers in India estimated to reach 1.1 billion and 1.25 billion by 2024, respectively, critical network infrastructure is expected to be put in place to serve demanding applications.  The infrastructure requirement for the technology, the respective roles of telecommunications solution providers and mobile service providers were key topics discussed at the conclave.   

Evolving roles of OEMs in the digital revolution: Telecom Network Perspective” Keynote Address

As the telecom industry prepares for the commercial rollout of 5G technology, network operators utilize the most efficient technologies and deployment models for their transport network infrastructures in order to meet important 5G network requirements.  In his presentation, Mr. Bityukov elaborated on the strategies and benefits related to the use of network disaggregation technologies and integrated telecommunications products and solutions.  He also discussed the new opportunities presented in today’s broader telecom network ecosystem, as well as the new roles that the industry participants can play.

Mr. Tim Ti, UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Innovation and flexibility are the key factors in driving advanced technologies to markets rapidly.  5G technology not only comes with expectations of significant increase in performance, but also brings new and challenging requirements related to transport, network flexibility and service agility.  In addition to high bandwidth usage, 5G requires significant network capacity and scalability, network slicing, extra low latency, highly accurate time synchronization, significantly improved cost efficiency, etc.”

Mr. Ti continued, “It is imperative that companies providing telecommunications solutions for this breakthrough technology focus on offering the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication products and solutions to their customers.  As the industry scales up its offerings in the technology space, telecommunications providers such as UTStarcom are committed to exploring new technologies and developing solutions for emerging market segments, including IoT, smart retail, and intelligent network edge.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services.  UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access.  UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores.  UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India.  UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI).  For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Tel: +852-3951-9757
Ms. Fei Wang, Director of Investor Relations
Email: fei.wang@utstar.com

Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: njiang@utstar.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.
10/25UTStarcom Participates at Indian Mobile Congress 2019
GL
09/05UTStarcom Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
08/13UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019
GL
08/05UTStarcom to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, Augus..
GL
05/07UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP : quaterly earnings release
05/03UTStarcom to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Friday, May 10,..
GL
04/17UTStarcom Files 2018 Form 20-F
GL
03/15UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
GL
03/12UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP : annual earnings release
03/08UTStarcom to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 75,0 M
EBIT 2019 -7,30 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 106 M
Chart UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,50  $
Last Close Price 2,97  $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ten Ling Ti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Qing Yan Yong Chairman
Zhao Chen Huang Chief Operating Officer
Fei Wang Global Finance Director
Steven Chen Senior VP-Product Development & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP.9.23%106
CISCO SYSTEMS7.11%196 956
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.39.69%45 449
ERICSSON AB11.68%29 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.42.05%27 190
NOKIA OYJ-28.10%22 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group