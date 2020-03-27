UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 0 03/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom ("UT" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provided a business update.

Business Update Q4 Revenue Met Expectations. Fourth quarter revenue of $14.2 million was at the high end of the Company’s guidance range of $10 to $15 million. The net loss for the quarter was attributable to foreign currency losses and a slight operating loss.





CEO Leave of Absence. As announced on March 16, 2020, the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Tim Ti has taken a temporary leave of absence due to health reasons (unrelated to the COVID-19 virus). The Company's Board of Directors appointed UT's Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Japan and Korea, Dr. Zhaochen Huang as acting CEO.





Impact of the COVID-19 Virus. Due to the mandatory shutdowns implemented by the Chinese government, some customer shipments were temporarily interrupted during the first quarter of 2020, but with limited financial impact. As of the date of this release, production and operations in China have generally returned to normal. However, as the Coronavirus pandemic is escalating around the globe, the impact to the Company's future operations, revenue and earnings is likely to be significant and prolonged.





India Receivable. The Company continues to collect amounts due from its major customer in India which is in the process of implementing an India government backed restructuring plan. Since the Company's last earnings release on November 8, 2019, over $12 million has been collected, with $54 million still outstanding. As a result of the recently announced 21-day national lockdown in India, the timing of future payments is uncertain.





Status of Large 5G Network Opportunity in China. The Company was recently informed that the vendor team, of which the Company is a member, will not receive meaningful contract awards to support a large 5G project for a carrier in China for which its team was competing. The carrier recently announced that the majority of the business will be awarded to other local vendors.





Business Streamlining. The Company has reassessed its less promising businesses and will discontinue its goSmart product line and exit the retail automation market. UTStarcom's Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Huang commented, "Although the fourth quarter revenue met expectations, the Company faces significant challenges in 2020. We are dealing with slower-than-expected collections from our large customer in India, and the impact from the Coronavirus pandemic, is likely to be significant. Furthermore, our outlook is more uncertain due to diminished 5G prospects in China. In light of these uncertainties, the Company and the Board are evaluating all strategic alternatives available to the Company. As this evaluation is in progress, we are suspending our quarterly earnings conference call until further notice since we will not be able to comment on deliberations." Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Summary of Q4 2019 Key Financials



Q4 2019 Y/Y Change Q/Q Change Revenue $14.2 +11.4% +8.4% Gross Profit $5.1 -10.7% -28.5% Operating Expenses $6.3 -24.1% -34.4% Operating Loss ($1.1) +$1.4 +$1.2 Net Loss ($3.6) -$2.3 -$1.5 Basic EPS ($0.1) -$0.07 -$0.04 Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash) $48.6 -34.0% +2.2% Summary of Full year 2019 Key Financials



2019 Y/Y Change Revenue $65.8 -43.2% Gross Profit $24.4 -24.5% Operating Expenses $30.2 +8.2% Operating Loss ($5.8) -$10.2 Net Loss ($3.6) -$8.4 Basic EPS ($0.1) -$0.24 Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash) $48.6 -34.0% *Dollar comparisons are used where percentage comparisons are not meaningful.

*All the numbers in U.S. Dollars are in millions except for Earnings Per Share (EPS). Total Revenues Three months ended December 31, 2019 Q4 2019 total revenues were $14.2 million, compared to $12.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 net equipment sales were $6.3 million, a decrease of 26.2% from $8.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was mainly from Japan as our customer began transitioning to the next generation network.



Q4 2019 net services sales were $7.9 million, an increase of 88.0% from $4.2 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was mainly from India from several large projects. Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2019 total revenues were $65.8 million, a decrease of 43% from $115.9 million in 2018. 2019 net equipment sales were $43.9 million, a decrease of 55.0% from $97.7 million in 2018. The decrease in equipment revenue was due to timing of project fulfillment in India, which contributed significant revenue in the prior year period.



2019 net services sales were $21.9 million, an increase of 19.9% from $18.2 million in 2018. The increase was mainly from India as several large projects were being implemented. Gross Profit Three months ended December 31, 2019 Q4 2019 gross profit was $5.1 million, or 36.3% of net sales, compared to $5.8 million, or 45.3% of net sales, in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 equipment gross profit was $1.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 equipment gross margin was 15.6%, compared to 60.3% for the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to one-time inventory reserve for overstock.



Q4 2019 service gross profit was $4.1 million, compared to $0.7 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 service gross margin was 52.8%, compared to 14.7% for the corresponding period in 2018. The increased gross margin was mainly contributed from India. Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2019 gross profit was $24.4 million, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to $32.3 million, or 27.8% of net sales, in 2018. 2019 equipment gross profit was $15.8 million, compared to $25.6 million in 2018. 2019 equipment gross margin was 35.8%, compared to 26.2% in 2018 primarily due to product and geographical mix.



2019 service gross profit was $8.6 million, compared to $6.7 million in 2018. 2019 service gross margin was 39.5%, compared to 36.5% in 2018. Operating Expenses Q4 2019 operating expenses were $6.3 million, compared to $8.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $2.5 million, compared to $3.8 million in the corresponding period in 2018. SG&A was lower in fourth quarter of 2019 due to continued tight cost controls.



Q4 2019 research and development expenses were $3.8 million, compared to $4.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2019 operating expenses were $30.2 million, compared to $27.9 million in 2018. 2019 SG&A expenses were $15.7 million, compared to $15.2 million in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to a higher accounts receivable allowance provided during the period for our India customer, partially offset by decreased expenses from continued tight cost controls.



2019 research and development expenses were $14.5 million, compared to $12.7 million in 2018. The increase reflected our continued investment in 5G technology and product development in 2019. Operating Income (loss) Q4 2019 operating loss was $1.1 million, compared to operating loss of $2.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Full year 2019 operating loss was $5.8 million, compared to operating income of $4.4 million in 2018. Interest Income, Net Q4 2019 net interest income was $0.3 million, compared to $0.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Full year 2019 net interest income was $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in 2018. Other Income (Expenses), Net Q4 2019 net other expense was $3.7 million, compared to net other income of $1.2 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Other expense in Q4 2019 was mainly due to foreign exchange losses resulting from the devaluation of Indian Rupee and Chinese Yuan against the U.S. dollar. Full year 2019 net other income was $0.9 million, compared to net other expense of $1.0 million in 2018. Net Loss Q4 2019 net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.6 million, compared to net loss of $1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Q4 2019 basic net loss per share was $0.10, compared to basic net loss per share of $0.04 for the corresponding period in 2018. Full year 2019 net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.6 million, compared to net income of $4.8 million in 2018. 2019 basic net loss per share was $0.10, compared to basic net income per share of $0.14 in 2018. Cash Flow During Q4 2019, cash generated from operating activities was $3.3 million, cash used in investing activities was $6,088, and cash used in financing activities was $4.6 million. As of December 31, 2019, UTStarcom had cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash of $48.6 million. Outlook For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects revenue in the range of $8 to $12 million. Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call Cancelled Since the Board is considering strategic alternatives and cannot comment on those deliberations, the Company will not conduct a conference call to discuss these results. About UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com . Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives and the Company’s business outlook. These statements are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from the Company’s current expectations. These include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, changes in the financial condition and cash position of the Company, changes in the composition of the Company’s management and their effect on the Company, the Company’s ability to realize anticipated results of operational improvements and benefits of the divestiture transaction, the ability to successfully identify and acquire appropriate technologies and businesses for inorganic growth and to integrate such acquisitions, the ability to internally innovate and develop new products, assumptions the Company makes regarding the growth of the market and the success of the Company’s offerings in the market and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and manage regulatory matters. The risks and uncertainties also include the risk factors identified in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is in a period of strategic transition and the conduct of its business is exposed to additional risks as a result. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Tel: +86 571 8192 8888 Ms. Fei Wang, Director of Investor Relations

Email: fei.wang@utstar.com Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations

Email: njiang@utstar.com In the United States: The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195

Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,966 $ 57,049 Short-term investments 2,095 — Accounts and notes receivable, net 78,031 60,666 Inventories and deferred costs 6,646 26,837 Short-term restricted cash 10,007 8,827 Prepaid and other current assets 5,815 6,776 Total current assets 137,560 160,155 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,092 1,258 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,339 — Long-term restricted cash 3,634 7,823 Other long-term assets 6,205 8,199 Total long-term assets 13,270 17,280 Total assets $ 150,830 $ 177,435 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,875 $ 50,757 Customer advances 160 561 Deferred revenue 1,320 968 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,342 — Other current liabilities 14,945 17,507 Total current liabilities 48,642 69,793 Long-term liabilities: Operating Lease liabilities, non-current 954 — Long-term deferred revenue and other liabilities 1,718 5,476 Total liabilities 51,314 75,269 Total equity 99,516 102,166 Total liabilities and equity $ 150,830 $ 177,435

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 14,183 $ 12,726 $ 65,823 $ 115,944 Cost of net sales 9,037 6,963 41,466 83,676 Gross profit 5,146 5,763 24,357 32,268 36.3 % 45.3 % 37.0 % 27.8 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,501 3,801 15,727 15,156 Research and development 3,777 4,471 14,465 12,745 Total operating expenses 6,278 8,272 30,192 27,901 Operating Income (loss) (1,132 ) (2,509 ) (5,835 ) 4,367 Interest income, net 261 486 1,227 1,702 Other income (expense), net (3,722 ) 1,159 870 (1,014 ) Equity pick up of losses of an associate — (351 ) — (613 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,593 ) (1,215 ) (3,738 ) 4,442 Income tax benefit (expense) 975 (55 ) 153 378 Net Income (loss) attributable to UTStarcom $ (3,618 ) $ (1,270 ) $ (3,585 ) $ 4,820 Holdings Corp. Net Income (loss) per share attributable to $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.14 UTStarcom Holdings Corp.—Basic Weighted average shares outstanding—Basic 35,596 35,458 35,556 35,642

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (Loss) $ (3,618 ) $ (1,270 ) $ (3,585 ) $ 4,820 Depreciation 157 160 644 702 Provision for doubtful accounts (424 ) 293 4,396 812 Provision for deferred costs 1,559 (1,760 ) 1,559 (5,125 ) Stock-based compensation expense 335 404 1,399 1,097 Net loss (gain) on disposal of assets — — 5 (21 ) Gain on release of tax liability due to expiration — (2,462 ) (1,182 ) (2,462 ) of the statute of limitations Gain on written-off long-term Account Payable due to expiration of the statute of limitations — — (3,161 ) — Deferred income taxes (300 ) 660 (303 ) 705 Loss from equity investments, net — 351 — 613 Other-than-temporary impairment of equity — 370 — 370 investments Gain on CTA recognition from liquidation subsidiaries — (909 ) — (909 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,600 8,427 (23,919 ) (26,708 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating 3,309 4,264 (24,147 ) (26,106 ) activities CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property, plant and equipment (6 ) (4 ) (507 ) (225 ) Acquisition of uSTAR, net of cash acquired — 1,174 — (673 ) Purchase of short-term investment — — (41 ) — Proceeds from short-term investments — — 41 3,143 Net cash provided by (used in) investing (6 ) 1,170 (507 ) 2,245 activities CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 30 56 101 Repurchase of common stock — (506 ) (1,049 ) (2,525 ) Short-term borrowing — — 4,625 — Pay off the short-term borrowing (4,625 ) — (4,625 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (4,625 ) (476 ) (993 ) (2,424 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash 2,346 1,956 555 (702 ) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash 1,024 6,914 (25,092 ) (26,987 ) equivalents Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at 47,583 66,785 73,699 100,686 beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of $ 48,607 $ 73,699 $ 48,607 $ 73,699 period

