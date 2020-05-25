UTStarcom : Updates Financial Release Schedule

As highlighted in the March 27, 2020 press release reporting the unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, UTStarcom's Board of Directors is evaluating all strategic alternatives available to the Company. With the evaluation underway, the Company is suspending quarterly financial reporting and earnings conference calls.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

