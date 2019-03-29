Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on
behalf of those who acquired Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: UXIN)
securities pursuant and/or traceable to its June 2018 Initial Public
Offering (“IPO”). Investors have until April 12, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uxin was likely to stop
providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers;
(ii) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide
such complementary services; and (iii) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business
would be materially impacted.
On or around June 27, 2018, Uxin completed its initial public offering
(“IPO”), issuing 25 million American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) priced
at $9.00 per share. On November 20, 2018, Uxin reported that the
transaction volume of its 2B business had declined 8.5% year-over-year
and that gross merchandise value had declined 14.8% year-over-year due
to the Company’s decision to stop providing services such as inspections
for its customers.
Following this announcement, Uxin’s ADR price fell $0.60 per share, or
11.76%, to close at $4.50 per share on November 20, 2018, representing a
total decline of $4.50 per share, or 50%, from the IPO price of $9.00
per share.
If you acquired Uxin securities during the Class Period, have
information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
