Robbins Arroyo LLP: Uxin Limited (UXIN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's June 27, 2018 initial public offering. Uxin Limited is a used car e-commerce platform doing business in China.

Uxin Accused of Inflating its IPO Price

According to the complaint, Uxin held its IPO in June 2018, and generated over $205 million in proceeds based on misleading offering documents. Uxin failed to disclose necessary material facts such as known trends, events, or uncertainties that were likely to have an impact on its operations. In August 2018, Uxin announced a strategic change in its approach in serving customers with car-selling needs. In November 2018, Uxin reported that the transaction volume had decreased by 8.5%. Following this news, Uxin's share price closed at $4.50, which was approximately 50% of the IPO price of $9.00 per share. The stock now trades even lower at just $3.40.

