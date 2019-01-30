Robbins Arroyo LLP: Uxin Limited (UXIN) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)
filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the
company's June 27, 2018 initial public offering. Uxin Limited is a used
car e-commerce platform doing business in China.
Uxin Accused of Inflating its IPO Price
According to the complaint, Uxin held its IPO in June 2018, and
generated over $205 million in proceeds based on misleading offering
documents. Uxin failed to disclose necessary material facts such as
known trends, events, or uncertainties that were likely to have an
impact on its operations. In August 2018, Uxin announced a strategic
change in its approach in serving customers with car-selling needs. In
November 2018, Uxin reported that the transaction volume had decreased
by 8.5%. Following this news, Uxin's share price closed at $4.50, which
was approximately 50% of the IPO price of $9.00 per share. The stock now
trades even lower at just $3.40.
