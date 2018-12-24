Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Uxin Ltd (ADR)    UXIN

UXIN LTD (ADR) (UXIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 07:00:00 pm
9.35 USD   +10.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Uxin Limited – UXIN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:06pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) resulting from allegations that Uxin may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 19, 2018, Uxin reported that the transaction volume for one of its business segments had declined 8.5% year-over-year and gross merchandise value had declined 14.8% due to its “recent change of approach in serving consumers with car-selling needs.” On this news, the price of Uxin securities fell $0.60 per share or more than 11.7%, to close at $4.50 per share on November 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Uxin investors. If you purchased Uxin securities, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UXIN LTD (ADR)
08:06pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Uxin Limi..
BU
12/21Uxin Announces Director Resignation
GL
12/18ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Uxin Limited..
BU
12/12Uxin Facilitates Over 2,000 Transactions in 18 Hours on Taobao's Double 12 Sh..
GL
12/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uxin Limited ..
BU
12/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uxin Limited ..
BU
12/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Uxin Limi..
BU
12/07UXIN : Announces Strategic Partnership with Taobao
AQ
12/07Uxin, Taobao team up to accelerate used car market in China
AQ
12/07Uxin, Taobao team up to accelerate used car market in China
AQ
More news
Chart UXIN LTD (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Uxin Ltd (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UXIN LTD (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Dai Kun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhen Zeng Chief Financial Officer & Director
Zhang Lun Cheng Director
Zhen Ceng Director & Manager
Zi Han Yu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UXIN LTD (ADR)0.00%2 499
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.76%226 930
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.45%81 239
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-18.25%77 264
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 464
TELEFONICA-7.80%44 211
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.