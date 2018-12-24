Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Uxin Limited – UXIN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) resulting from allegations that Uxin may have
issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On November 19, 2018, Uxin reported that the transaction volume for one
of its business segments had declined 8.5% year-over-year and gross
merchandise value had declined 14.8% due to its “recent change of
approach in serving consumers with car-selling needs.” On this news, the
price of Uxin securities fell $0.60 per share or more than 11.7%, to
close at $4.50 per share on November 20, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Uxin investors. If you purchased Uxin securities, please
visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
