V CUBE INC

(3681)
Cube : FY2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

08/14/2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

August 14, 2019

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

Securities code: 3681

Stock exchange listings: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: (Japanese) http://jp.vcube.com/ (English) http://www.vcube.com/

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): August 14, 2019

1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2019

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Amount

Change

Amount

Change

Net sales

¥3,408

+11.1%

¥3,111

8.7%

Operating income

107

%

146

%

Ordinary income

31

%

176

%

Profit attributable to owners of

56

%

187

%

parent

Comprehensive income

175

%

158

%

Net income per share

2.33

7.77

Diluted net income per share

7.67

(2) Consolidated financial position:

As of December 31, 2018

As of June 30, 2019

Total assets

¥10,585

¥8,145

Net assets

4,530

3,148

Capital adequacy ratio

35.0%

38.6%

Net assets per share

153.23

130.75

Owner's equity

3,703

3,143

2.Dividends

(Yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

(Result)

(Result)

(forecast)

Dividend per share -1st quarter

Dividend per share -2nd

0.00

0.00

0.00

quarter

Dividend per share -3rd quarter

Dividend per share -fiscal year

0.00

1.00

End

Dividend per share -total

0.00

1.00

1

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2019

Amount

Change

Forecast-net sales

¥6,497

18.4%

Forecast-operating income

345

0.0%

Forecast-ordinary income

283

+9.2%

Forecast-profit attributable to

717

+57.2%

owners of parent

Forecast-net income per share

29.66

Changes from forecasts previously announced: No

4.Others

(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): Yes

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated:

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation: 1

(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2018

24,184,600 shares

As of June 30, 2019

24,193,800

shares

ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

As of December 31, 2018

16,600 shares

As of June 30, 2019

153,500

shares

iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)

Three months ended

24,058,041 shares

Three months ended

24,163,515

shares

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 included the shares held by ESOP (16,600 shares and 9,900 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).

* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

2

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2018

As of June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,732,368

2,079,754

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,493,193

721,169

Advance payments - trade

424,570

199,708

Other

409,838

335,551

Allowance for doubtful accounts

200

1,260

Total current assets

5,059,770

3,334,924

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

162,423

312,215

Intangible assets

Software

2,267,347

1,870,470

Software in progress

240,113

196,377

Goodwill

1,111,402

904,611

Other

4,300

62

Total intangible assets

3,623,164

2,971,521

Investments and other assets, gross

1,739,799

1,526,350

Total non-current assets

5,525,386

4,810,087

Total assets

10,585,157

8,145,011

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

746,739

234,851

Short-term loans payable

1,183,329

1,010,000

Current portion of long-term loans

632,309

560,160

payable

Provision for bonuses

115,848

85,085

Income taxes payable

149,689

41,699

Other

1,193,483

1,169,101

Total current liabilities

4,021,398

3,100,897

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

2,003,313

1,856,150

Other

30,333

39,319

Total non-current liabilities

2,033,647

1,895,469

Total liabilities

6,055,045

4,996,367

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

3,451,291

31,035

3

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Share acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

2,695,522

2,770,679

2,437,172

432,365

15,651

88,955

3,693,989

3,145,123

23,087

9,381

25,008

9,381

1,921

2,662

2,662

824,078

2,779

4,530,111

3,148,644

10,585,157

8,145,011

4

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Net sales

3,408,571

3,111,796

Cost of sales

1,813,137

2,066,056

Gross profit

1,595,434

1,045,739

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,487,460

1,192,638

Operating profit (loss)

107,974

146,899

Non-operating income

Interest income

6,175

4,502

Foreign exchange gains

3,434

Subsidy income

11,485

7,438

Insurance income

120

570

Guarantee commission received

2,114

2,114

Other

6,606

1,789

Total non-operating income

26,502

19,850

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

15,396

11,623

Foreign exchange losses

46,870

Commission fee

21,664

31,324

Rents-NOE

18,636

5,580

Other

574

1,362

Total non-operating expenses

103,142

49,890

Ordinary profit (loss)

31,334

176,939

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

9

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries

7,423

791,565

Total extraordinary income

7,432

791,565

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

329

411

Impairment loss

376,277

Loss on valuation of investment securities

8,049

Outsourcing system failure correspondence

27,223

cost

Head office transfer cost

7,232

Other

3,010

38

Total extraordinary losses

38,612

383,960

Profit before income taxes

154

230,666

Income taxes - current

28,897

37,074

Income taxes - deferred

12,354

23,485

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 11:51:10 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 13 211 M
Managers
NameTitle
Naoaki Mashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaya Takada COO, Representative Director & VP
Harunori Okawa Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V CUBE INC53.91%124
ACCENTURE36.78%122 892
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.99%120 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.19%116 360
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.67%73 210
VMWARE, INC.15.22%64 655
