Cube : FY2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): August 14, 2019
1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2019
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Amount
Change
Amount
Change
Net sales
¥3,408
+11.1%
¥3,111
－8.7%
Operating income
107
－%
－146
－%
Ordinary income
31
－%
－176
－%
Profit attributable to owners of
－56
－%
187
－%
parent
Comprehensive income
－175
－%
158
－%
Net income per share
－2.33
7.77
Diluted net income per share
－
7.67
(2) Consolidated financial position:
As of December 31, 2018
As of June 30, 2019
Total assets
¥10,585
¥8,145
Net assets
4,530
3,148
Capital adequacy ratio
35.0%
38.6%
Net assets per share
153.23
130.75
Owner's equity
3,703
3,143
2.Dividends
(Yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
(Result)
(Result)
(forecast)
Dividend per share -1st quarter
－
－
－
Dividend per share -2nd
0.00
0.00
0.00
quarter
Dividend per share -3rd quarter
－
－
Dividend per share -fiscal year
0.00
1.00
End
Dividend per share -total
0.00
1.00
3.Consolidated forecasts
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2019
Amount
Change
Forecast-net sales
¥6,497
－18.4%
Forecast-operating income
345
0.0%
Forecast-ordinary income
283
+9.2%
Forecast-profit attributable to
717
+57.2%
owners of parent
Forecast-net income per share
29.66
Changes from forecasts previously announced: No
4.Others
(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): Yes
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated: －
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation: 1
(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2018
24,184,600 shares
As of June 30, 2019
24,193,800
shares
ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
As of December 31, 2018
16,600 shares
As of June 30, 2019
153,500
shares
iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)
Three months ended
24,058,041 shares
Three months ended
24,163,515
shares
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 included the shares held by ESOP (16,600 shares and 9,900 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).
* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2018
As of June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,732,368
2,079,754
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,493,193
721,169
Advance payments - trade
424,570
199,708
Other
409,838
335,551
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△200
△1,260
Total current assets
5,059,770
3,334,924
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
162,423
312,215
Intangible assets
Software
2,267,347
1,870,470
Software in progress
240,113
196,377
Goodwill
1,111,402
904,611
Other
4,300
62
Total intangible assets
3,623,164
2,971,521
Investments and other assets, gross
1,739,799
1,526,350
Total non-current assets
5,525,386
4,810,087
Total assets
10,585,157
8,145,011
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
746,739
234,851
Short-term loans payable
1,183,329
1,010,000
Current portion of long-term loans
632,309
560,160
payable
Provision for bonuses
115,848
85,085
Income taxes payable
149,689
41,699
Other
1,193,483
1,169,101
Total current liabilities
4,021,398
3,100,897
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
2,003,313
1,856,150
Other
30,333
39,319
Total non-current liabilities
2,033,647
1,895,469
Total liabilities
6,055,045
4,996,367
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
3,451,291
31,035
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Share acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
2,695,522
2,770,679
△2,437,172
432,365
△15,651
△88,955
3,693,989
3,145,123
－
23,087
9,381
△25,008
9,381
△1,921
2,662
2,662
824,078
2,779
4,530,111
3,148,644
10,585,157
8,145,011
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Net sales
3,408,571
3,111,796
Cost of sales
1,813,137
2,066,056
Gross profit
1,595,434
1,045,739
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,487,460
1,192,638
Operating profit (loss)
107,974
△146,899
Non-operating income
Interest income
6,175
4,502
Foreign exchange gains
－
3,434
Subsidy income
11,485
7,438
Insurance income
120
570
Guarantee commission received
2,114
2,114
Other
6,606
1,789
Total non-operating income
26,502
19,850
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
15,396
11,623
Foreign exchange losses
46,870
－
Commission fee
21,664
31,324
Rents-NOE
18,636
5,580
Other
574
1,362
Total non-operating expenses
103,142
49,890
Ordinary profit (loss)
31,334
△176,939
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
9
－
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries
7,423
791,565
Total extraordinary income
7,432
791,565
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
329
411
Impairment loss
－
376,277
Loss on valuation of investment securities
8,049
－
Outsourcing system failure correspondence
27,223
－
cost
Head office transfer cost
－
7,232
Other
3,010
38
Total extraordinary losses
38,612
383,960
Profit before income taxes
154
230,666
Income taxes - current
28,897
37,074
Income taxes - deferred
12,354
23,485
