Cube : FY2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2019

Stock exchange listings: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2019

Amount Change Forecast-net sales ¥6,497 －18.4% Forecast-operating income 345 0.0% Forecast-ordinary income 283 +9.2% Forecast-profit attributable to 717 +57.2% owners of parent Forecast-net income per share 29.66

Changes from forecasts previously announced: No

4.Others

(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): Yes

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated: －

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation: 1

(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2018 24,184,600 shares As of June 30, 2019 24,193,800 shares ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year As of December 31, 2018 16,600 shares As of June 30, 2019 153,500 shares iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD) Three months ended 24,058,041 shares Three months ended 24,163,515 shares June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 included the shares held by ESOP (16,600 shares and 9,900 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).

* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

