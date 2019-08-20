Log in
V CUBE INC

(3681)
Cube : FY2019 Second-Quarter Investor Meeting transcription

08/20/2019 | 05:22am EDT

V-cube, Inc.

Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019

August 15, 2019

Event Summary

[Company Name]

V-cube, Inc.

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019

[Fiscal Period]

FY2019 Q2

[Date]

August 15, 2019

[Number of Pages]

27

[Time]

16:00 - 16:54

(Total: 54 minutes, Presentation: 40 minutes, Q&A: 14 minutes)

[Venue]

NBF Platinum Tower 16F

1-17-3 Shirokane, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0072

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

1

Naoaki Mashita

President and CEO

Presentation

Mashita: Hello, everyone. I'm Mashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of V-cube, Inc. We will now hold a Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2019.

Today, I am in San Jose in the US. It is 12:00 AM at night, so I might be a little more lowkey than usual. I would like to talk to you through the current situation.

Today's agenda covers the four points described here. First, I will report on the results for the first half of the fiscal year and the related segments and KPIs and also introduce the original businesses that we are currently working on as well as initiatives including new businesses going forward. I would like to explain this for about 30 minutes.

First, I would like to talk about the results for the first half of the fiscal year. The results as a whole are progressing steadily as planned. The change in the revenue recognition standard was accompanied by a change in the accounting standard. This had a relatively large impact on the Company's performance in the first half, which saw an impact of 180 million yen. I believe that the Company is making steady progress to compensate for this impact.

Compared with the previous year, there was an impact of 370 million yen from the sale of business and 180 million yen from the change in the revenue recognition standard. As a result, net sales in the first half of the

year were 3.1 billion yen, about 300 million yen down YoY. As I mentioned earlier, the sale of this business was the major factor.

In terms of operating profit, we posted a temporary royalty expense originally expected in the second quarter, and we had provided guidance for this. Partly due to this expense, the operating loss has been at the same level as the results forecast.

Frankly, the impact of changes in revenue recognition standards was somewhat greater than expected, but we believe that these effects can be compensated for by sales activities.

Also, as I will explain in detail later on, we posted an impairment loss at the end of this second quarter for a service for Chinese automotive companies. This software is conservatively impaired at the end of the first half of the fiscal year. As a result, net income for the first half of the fiscal year has fallen below target, but the amount of extraordinary profit already announced in July is almost the same. Therefore, please understand that we would like to make no changes to our full-year forecast.

First, I would like to explain in detail the breakdown of changes in net sales. Compared to the previous year, sales in the VC and Appliance Businesses increased. When we divide this year into the VC Business, the LMS Business, and the Appliance Business, the VC Business and the Appliance Business are growing steadily at present. The increase in sales here is about 366 million yen.

However, the change in the revenue recognition standard is a negative factor at around 183 million yen. In addition, the sale of the electronic smartboard service had a negative impact of 234 million yen. There was

137 million yen in the negative impact of iStudy's sale due to its exclusion of sales from consolidated accounts for the second quarter. The decline in sales in China was about 36 million yen.

Also, as I mentioned before, the Singapore-based LMS Wizlearn is in the phase of transition from schools to business enterprises this year, and the decline in sales during this transition period was about 73 million yen. The final figure in the first half was about 3.1 billion yen.

Regarding the breakdown of changes in operating profit, we recorded operating profit of 100 million yen in the second quarter of last year. The main reasons that it's 146 million yen in operating losses in the first half of this year are the change in revenue recognition standard and the temporary royalty in the second quarter.

First of all, the marginal profit increase of the Japanese business was about 135 million yen, which is the portion of the increase in profit from so-called core business activities. We are able to record this amount. On the other hand, the change in the revenue recognition criteria, which postponed the recording of sales and operating profit, had an impact on operating profit of approximately 166 million yen.

I mentioned about 180 million yen as an impact on net sales, and since it is actually a cloud-based business, it has a high marginal profit ratio. It is almost entirely hitting operating profit.

In addition, the Company recorded a temporary royalty expense of 142 million yen, which was planned for in the second quarter, and this portion had a negative impact.

The decline in China's sales of 36 million yen is directly affecting operating profits. This was followed by a 78 million yen decline in overseas operations excluding China, which resulted in a decline in profits. This is mainly

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 09:21:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Naoaki Mashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaya Takada COO, Representative Director & VP
Harunori Okawa Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V CUBE INC30.17%105
ACCENTURE38.42%123 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.80%118 495
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.37%114 092
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.86%72 477
VMWARE, INC.5.14%58 812
