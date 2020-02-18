MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo > V-cube, Inc. 3681 JP3829750003 V-CUBE, INC. (3681) Add to my list Report Report No quotes available -- JPY --.--% 02:59a CUBE : FY2019 Investor Meeting transcription PU 02/12 CUBE : FY2019 Financial Results presentation slide PU 02/12 CUBE : FY2019 Financial Results PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news cube : FY2019 Investor Meeting transcription 0 02/18/2020 | 02:59am EST Send by mail :

As soon as possible, I would like to start with a question-and-answer session after I have given my report to you. Although many questions are not asked at the venue, we accept questions online as well, so if you are able to ask questions online, please ask us. Mashita: I would like to give you an overview. Telework that has not been widespread in the world, as you may have seen, finally has come to the forefront, and we are now working to broaden the scope of this telework by focusing on it thoroughly. Looking at last year's results, excluding the business we sold, net sales increased 10.6% YoY, and we conducted mass marketing at the end of the year. We broadcasted a lot of commercials; I think you may have seen them. However, as a result of mass marketing and other activities, last year's operating profitincomewas in the red. There are no plans for mass marketing this year, so we don't plan to do these kinds of commercials this year. At the end of the year, we decided to completely impair all of our China-related businesses, which we did at the end of the first half of last year, and we have decided to completely eliminate any negative impacts going forward. Some of the services that have already been sold and related to automobiles are recorded as sales on a deposit basis. A portion of the payment has been received, so we have already recorded sales, but we have not yet recorded approximately JPY200 million. We plan to record sales and profits as they are once deposited but given the uncertainty in light of the current situation, we do not include this in the forecast for the current fiscal year. This figure was included in last year's report, but I think it was not possible to include this figure. Further, in the future we will only receive royalty income from sales, so although there is no negative effect, I do not expect it. We had taken all of the measures over the past year to keep it as positive effects. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 2 With regard to 2020, we have been streamlining and investing in growth areas in 2018 and 2019. We have made progress in this area and, as I will explain later, I think that the contribution to 2020 has become clearer. The operating profitincometarget was originally set at JPY900 million, andbutwe will continue to target JPY900 million. However, I think you understand that in light of the current situation, that constitutes a high target, so we have set the forecast to JPY500 million this time, but we will make every effort to achieve the target of JPY900 million. Regarding the dividend forecast for the current fiscal year, we will remain unchangedcontinue to paya dividend of JPY1 per share from the previous policy, which is the same as last year,and aim for an effective dividend payout ratio of 20%. This is an overall summary, andbutI would like to explain this in detail. First of all, telework, which I thought itwas a dead word onceat last, is finally entering a phase in which telework is becoming popular. The cultural, systeminstitutional, tools, and location of teleworking are the key points that we need when we do telework, such as how teleworking has not been that popular, or whether teleworking could not have been very successful. These fourThetools of these four were quite complete. We had a variety of things, such as web conferencing and chat tools, and other security devices. However, there was a lack of culture, a lack of systems, and, in the end, no locationplacefor teleworking. As for culture, the Olympics will be the first target that major corporations have begun to move toward teleworking. And tThe occurrence of disasters has also provided an opportunity for people to realize how telework is useful. The recent outbreak of infectious disease such as the coronavirus also reminded us how telework can be efficient. In light of these issues, teleworking is effectively functioning in China. I think this model has become stronger in Japan as well. In Singapore, the rules are more stringent than in Japan, and we are no longer able to hold such conferences. Therefore, I think that once everything goes online, these kinds of movements are emerging, and that's starting to be the trigger for cultural change. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 3 As for the system, we announced yesterday, but by sharing the employment regulations, telework regulations, and important evaluation systems that we have developed over the years, we have been able to make it easier for you to introduce this system. As you may be aware of the location, the Telecube, which has become our main strategic productweapon. The Telecube appeals to these areas where there is no place to telework, where there is no conference room, and where we are now working to establish cultures, systeminstitutions, tools, and locationplacesto promote telework. As for this culture and system, Telework Day 2020 is also heldopenthis year. Given a large number of countries, teleworking is carried out in companies, especially during the Olympics period, and if Iyoutalk with the management of a large company around me, theyyouare now going to have to telework. This is why anybodyliteralsare going to go into a teleworking situation. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 4 However, as I mentioned earlier, without each conditions of cultures, systems, tools, and locationplaces, attempts to telework would fail. Therefore, we have set up a consultation service like this one in order for us to provide support in a variety of fields. In addition, as written on page eight for telework, we are now receiving attention for the Telecubes, our telework killer products and the installation of this Telecube in public places, in general building lobbies, or in stations, or in shopping malls in the future, is now underway. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 5 There are two patterns. We are currently proceeding with the installation ofby our affiliate,theTelecube Service Co.Ltd, which is a joint venture between usour affiliates, Okamura Corp. and Mitsubishi Estate Co., mainly on private railway lines and office buildings. In addition, we are working with JR East to install Telecubeset up stationsat JR East's stations under the name ofSTATION BOOTH. While promoting this, we are working on projects for people who do not have a working location or have no place to work in teleworking. To companies, as shown on the right, we have been selling one-person and two-person models, but these are JPY2 million or JPY3 million products which are very difficult to introduce. Therefore, we started to sell a subscription model of JPY69,800 per month from the end of last year. In connection with this, we have conducted a broad range of activities, including TV commercials, taxis, and commercials on trains, and I believe that this has spread widely. On page nine, I have written a little about the effects of commercials. Although we only had a few actual orders received for the past month, the number of visits to the website has more than doubled, or 219%, compared with the previous year. The number of potential customers via the web is 141%, 1.4 times. In terms of the number of deals limited to Telecubesonly, we can say that, before the start of television commerce, i.e. as of the end of November and end of January 2020, we have grown considerably to 337%. WhenEven ifweyoulook at SNS, weyouhave a lot of empathy for the fact that there is no meeting room, and I think this has greatly contributed to the improvement in awareness of the Telecubecompany. Awareness of the Telecubecompanyas a potential partner and the government is increasing, discussions on new initiatives, such as the speed of business negotiations, are proceeding rapidly, and I look forward to reportseeing you report onvarious initiatives in the future. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 6 The actual installation status is on page 10. The public sector is now actively placed on private railway lines, and there are stations on the left. We have installed Telecubesat some stations in Seibu lines, Odakyu lines, and Tobu lines. Naturally, we will actively increase the number of stations in the future, and we are also actively installing in the buildings where there are several people. However, it took some time to process to obtain installation sites, so I wanted to have some more units by the end of last year, but in the public sector, only 65 units have been installed. This year, we believe that we can install between 200 and 300 units. By installing these units, we intend to expand it to 300 units and nearly 400 units as an infrastructure. By the end of 2019, we had installed a total of 384 units, including 319 units for enterprises and 65 units for the public sector, by the end of last year. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 7 Moving on to page 11, I mentioned that we have sorted out our focus areas through structural reforms in 2018 and 2019. The contents of this page are the products, fields, and markets that we are focusing on today. The left side describe the general web conferencing, which we call general-purpose web conferencing. It is a video conferencing and web conferencing systemmechanism. The upper box in red describes common communications, such as V-CUBE meetingsand V-CUBE seminars, which are unfortunately in the red ocean. As I will explain later, the size of the business is quite large, and we are still gaining the top share of the domestic market, so while we are continuing to grow here, I think we will develop this business as a cash cow to a certain extent, if there is no particular focus for our R&D and product development. On the other hand, the bottom left is a blue ocean in the area of web conferencing and videoconferencing that we are currently expanding. One is the on-premisessmodel, which is the same as the cloud-based V- CUBE seminar above. However, financial institutions and government-affiliated systems still need to purchase them for security reasons. There are still many customers who cannot use the cloud. The fact that the number of companies that can provide services to these areas is decreasing among our competitors and that the major global companies that we are primarily competing with are focusing on the cloud. Therefore, this has become a blue ocean rather than a red ocean in the past. This is an area where efforts are made by taking a survivor's profit. The Telecube, as I mentioned earlier, is an entirely new product and a new market, but it is an area that has been extremely well received by the market and is growing significantly. The right-hand side is an application specializing in video communication, and there are a wide range of companies that are now making use of this information in the imaging business. However, there is not much competition in this area. Since our competitors are mostly web conferencing companies, the major companies in North America are our main competitors. SinceTherefore,theywebasically do not build a model that specializes in the Japanese industry, sothere will not be much competition shown on the right-hand side. The visual embedded business, the SDK, is an abbreviation of the Software Development Kit, which provides an easy way to incorporate our video technology into our software. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 8 It is also used in the entertainment world, and we want to conduct business by incorporating this image in various areas, such as education and medical care. We are currently seeing a growing trend to provide our infrastructure and applications as a set, and to provide them with embedded applications. The Pharmaceutical Web Lecture is a web lecture for the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, we are distributing the content online, but we are rapidly expanding this type of initiative, such as distributing it online in a similar manner to explain the content of new drugs to doctors. Previously, medical representatives visited doctors for many years, but the trend in the industry has changed greatly in such directions as web lectures, remote details, online medical care, and on-line drug guidance by utilizing technology. Unfortunately, the number of disasters has been increasing in recent years. With regard to the emergency measures, as well as disaster countermeasures on the right side, there are increasing needs as a result of how to respond appropriately to this trend. As I explain later, we have unique solutions and they are being introduced to the government. We will continue to work on this as one of our priority products. At the bottom, we are working to provide services that use web conferencing to operate in remote areas. We call these "sales plus", as well as the idea of QUMU as an internal Youtube within the company, as well as LMSsand educational platforms within blue oceanss. I would like to briefly introduce the size of each of these businesses. We are aiming to raise sales of general- purpose web conferencing and cloud-based services, such as V-CUBE meetingsand V-CUBE seminars, to JPY2.900bmillion this year as our maximum target from JPY2.720billion last year. We have factored a slight decline in the marginal profit of JPY2.10bmillion. The reason for this is that red ocean competition may naturally become fierce, and there is a risk that the price will be strongly lowered in that case. Therefore, in terms of profitability, we expect a slight drop in this area. Regarding V-CUBE Box, there was a slightly larger project last year, and it is unclear whether this will be done this year, so it is a little lower. Generally speaking, the cloud-based web conferencing business has a volume Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 9 of marginal profit to some extent, rather than a field in which it can greatly increase profits. While this is an important field, we are making efforts to secure a certain level of profit from here on. Nevertheless, as teleworking is now a major trend, we will work to increase sales and profits by expanding peripheral businesses. As this is a red ocean, I would like to see you understand that we are adopting this approach. Going to the on-premisesssection on the lower left, we had sales of about JPY500 million, but this is more than JPY600 million, so we are increasing our partners, and our competitors are also decreasing, so we are expecting a slight increase in profits and an increase in sales. The Telecube is now taking on major challenges. Last year, we also conducted television commercials, and we recorded sales of JPY500 million last year. We are aiming to triple this figure while currently aiming for an operating income of JPY900 million. However, as we have hardware purchases, the marginal profit was JPY176 million last year, but this is just under JPY500 million, so, we are aiming for growth. In the area of Video SDK, about JPY230 million iswasdelivered from about JPY90 millionlast year, about JPY90 million,and about JPY1.2 billion iswasdelivered to the pharmaceutical web lecture meeting, though it was JPY800 million last year. This is in fact dependent on the number of events held, but the number of such events is beginning to increase by about 50% from the previous year, so I have high expectations for these events and would like to take them firmly. In terms of emergency measures, as we will see later, there is a budget for strengthening national resilience. Many local governments in Kyushu have been introducing our products, and the same model is being introduced to the Honshu region, and we are aiming for JPY300 million in last year to reach JPY550 million this year. Looking at the sales pluspromotionand QUMU, we will see more than JPY200150million from JPY150 millionand JPY380 million from JPY300 millionin LMS, respectively. I would like to show you details later. You can see in this table that we expect sales growth and marginal profit margin growth in each of our focus areas in this way. As it will be presented later, in the next quarter's report to you, we will report on the growth and progress of each of these markets, so I think that there were some areas where youwedidn't know well because we relatively roughlyhave tosummarizedas the cloud, or as theon-premises,and "wari-bazashi". However, I think that we will be able to report to you for each product or market we are focusing on this time. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 10 Let me move on to the 2019 result. On a pro-forma basis, this is listed on page 14. This excludes the business that has been sold, so to some extent, we have rearranged 2018 and 2019 to make it easier to compare. The top-line growth rate is 10.6%. As I will explain later, there are a variety of handlingsresponses, and we will ultimately post an operating loss in 2019, which will be below the previous year's level. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 11 First of all, in terms of sales, there is a waterfall on page 15. Looking first at last year's sales, as we have explained to you, the change in the revenue recognition standard, we no longer record the cloud sales in a lump sum that had been booked in a lump sum. In essence, the company explains that sales and profits will decline in the short term because of the growth in the accounting period. This change in the revenue recognition method is about JPY158 million, while sales related to the Telecube business are up JPY365 million, sales from the Appliance business are up JPY337 million, sales from the Visual Communication business are up JPY216 million, and sales to Wizlearn schools are down JPY167 million, resulting in JPY6,.172 mbillion. As you can see, in addition to growth in the Visual Communication business, I think that last year's situation is that the Appliance business, centered on appliances and the Telecube, is growing significantly. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 12 With regard to profit, the waterfall on page 16 shows that the non-consolidated operating profit in Japan increased by nearly JPY300 million compared to 2018. However, the effect of the change in the revenue recognition standard was JPY123 million, and the total royalties of JPY238 million were recorded in a lump sum as a result of the collective recognition of royalties. Although this may be a little difficult to explain, I think that the Company recorded royalties of JPY148 million at the end of the first half of the fiscal year, which is about the same amount, as a lump sum. This is biased toward the first half of the fiscal year, and royalties that can be recalculated in the year. In the first half of the fiscal year 2020, the Company plans to record royalties of more than the same amount in the first half of the fiscal year. However, as a result of various discussions, it was decided that this should be included in the draft period first. In 2019, the original intention to be included in May 2020 was also included in 2019. That means JPY96 million was posted. As a result, the cost burden for 2020 will be reduced. However, the total amount of royalties, which were recorded as a lump sum last year, is approximately JPY238 million. On the positive side, the total cost of mass advertising is JPY257 million, while the overseas business is mainly in Singapore. However, this decrease is JPY78 million, which means that operating profitincomeis negative JPY252 million in 2019. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 13 There is nothing to particularly note in terms of B/Son page 17. Since the Company temporarily repaid borrowings at the end of the year, the equitycapital adequacyratio, et cetera has risen, but this is temporary, so there has been no significant change. The details on page 18 are self-explanatory, so I would like to omit the explanation. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 14 When we sold several businesses, the sale of the ElectronicSmart Board Servicebusiness also resulted from the final adjustment and the sale of iStudy, so the cash flow in these areas is slightly overwhelming, so it is difficult to see the figures for the previous year. We would like to explain them in more detail later if requested. On page 19, the progress we have made in selectionselectingand concentrationfocusingon last year has led to the sale of our ElectronicSmart Board Servicebusiness, the sale of iStudy, the sale of our Indonesian subsidiary, and the complete impairment of our Chinese operations. Some thought that if we continue to work hard, it would be better. However, as teleworking has been growing in Japan since 2020, we have decided to focus on what we do now. As a result, we have decided to withdraw some of these businessestelework projects, including those that will be inevitably withdrawn from the market. The responses to these operating profitincomeand other factors are as described here. Please refer to this section. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 15 The policy for returning profits to shareholders on page 20 remains unchanged from the previous policy, so we will omit it as described here. We have begun distributing JPY10,000 Telecube usetelephone cubecoupons, which we would like to see more people actually use for the Telecube. It is scheduled to be deliveredshippedin late March., soIwedon't know when it will be possible to send it to you, but Iwewould like youto use it if possible. It's a special gift that you can use in business, which is a little different from normal gifts, so it's a good idea to try it out. From among you, if possible, if you would like to locate Telecubeitin this location or if it is possible to keep it here, then our team is doing its best to find a location to place it right now. I would like to ask for your comments if you have used the product, and if you feel it is so, or if you want it., I would like to ask for your comments. On page 21, you canskipped [Inaudible]and, as previously explained, this segment is also on pages 23 and 24. I would like to explain the last-year situation from the Visual Communication business, which is divided into three segments. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 16 On page 26. Overall, although this includes sales that were originally anticipated in China, it has fallen below the original full-year forecast because that portion has not been recorded. However, sales in Japan were solid, driven by the distribution of seminars and on-premises services, and subscription-type sales did not reach the target even a little, but did increase YoY. Unfortunately, monthly subscriptions have not grown or remained flat, and annual subscriptions are now growing, particularly in the online distribution of seminars, which is expanding. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 17 On page 27, we have written figures for each KPI. Currently, the latest trend toward reducing the churn rate is around 10.7%, so there is no significant change. This figure has fallen from 12.4% at the beginning of the fiscal year and has fallen significantly from 19% a few years ago. However, we have not yet reached belowthe10% level, and we intend to continue these efforts. The number of users is also increasing in order to raise the billing unit price. We may have introduced it to you a little at the time of the last reportsurvey, but looking at the usage data, we can see that the usage time of existing customers is rapidly increasing. This is because the increase in usage time does not necessarily mean that sales do not simply increase because we pay by usage time. However, as usage increases, the number of seeds for upselling will increase, so we will increase the unit price charged by doing business with existing customers, who are increasingly using our services. With regard to these moves and the number of billing companies, online sales are starting a little while now, so we are aiming to acquire customers through low-cost operations. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 18 Regarding the LMS business, please refer to page 28. As iStudy was sold in April, PL and consolidation are included only in the first quarter and are not included in the scope from the second quarter onward. This is mainly attributable to aconsolidated subsidiaryies inWizlearn Technologies inandSingapore. However, the provision of LMSsto schools, as mentioned earlier, decreased significantly due to the government's policy of in-house production. About SGDUSD2 million, which isabout JPYUSD160 to JPYUSD170 million, have been provided by the government due to the movement toward in-house production. As the total amount of this will be almost entirely profitable, this profit has been seriously damaged. On the other hand, government subsidies have been provided for corporate customers, and the situation is growing. By continuing to steadily increase this amount, we are moving to expand the LMS business. As it has become clear that LMS will not fall further for schools, we will continue to provide this service, but it will be mainly for companies. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 19 On page 29. Again, the core of this is the Telecube and V-CUBE Box, but as Iwementioned earlier, as the Telecube has grown significantly last year, the core of the Appliances business was Smart board serviceelectronic blackboards.By selling this Smart board serviceelectronic blackboard businessand encompassing it in a Telecube, the top line has dropped once, but the profitability has improved. I believe this has become a good form, and we are working to become a driverpillarof major growth in 2020. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 20 I would like to move on to the explanation for 2020, which is on page 31. In terms of the financial forecasts announced this time, we are projecting net sales of JPY7.2 billion and an operating profitincomeof JPY500 million. There were such things as the application of the new Revenue Recognition Standard in 2019, so it was a bit harder to compare the previous year. However, since the impact on the 19th and 20th years has disappeared, I think that it was easier to compare to the previous year. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 21 Earlier, I mentioned JPY7.200billion or JPY500 million above, but what we really want to do is to achieve our targets of JPY7.800billion in net sales and JPY900 million in operating profitincome. In fact, I would like to introduce the details of this. The segment-by-segment information is shown on page 32. The primary drivers of the growth in basic profit are the Visual Communications and Appliances businesses. On page 33, we have written expectations for sales growth and marginal profit growth for each product or market. In some cases, we have a wide range, but if this is the left side, the operating profit will probably exceed JPY500 million, and if it is the top, the operating profit will exceed JPY900 million. Looking mainly at this, youwecan see that there is a width in general-purpose web conferencing, that there is a width in on-premises, and that there is a width in Telecubes. Each of these factors is described on the right, so please take a look. The following pages explain the key issues specifically. As I explained at the beginning, for general-purpose web conferencing, although we see overall marginal profit as negative, we may be slightly overly cautious in reducing marginal profit by JPY82 million from a decline of negativeJPY243 million. However, I believe that it is difficult to significantly increase profits from general-purpose web conferencing. Depending on how we can take over the spread of telework, we have some expectations that you will be able to improve it. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 22 Looking at page 34 of this report, you will be able to see how much marginal profit will grow next year, how much marginal profit will naturally grow in our business, and how much SG&A and other costs will increase in addition to that, how much will increase compared to the previous year's conclusion, and how much will not increase. Looking at these first figures for 2019, the first factor is one-time factors, which are mass advertising and Rloyaltiesy. There areis aroyaltiesyof approximately JPY96 million recorded in lump sumat the end of the year, but so far, we have not planned for mass advertising in 2020. This is the first step in reducing costs. After that, from general-purpose web conferencing to the right emergency measures have been affected by marginal profits. However, the current situation is that after this, we are looking at an increase in costs for business expansion, which is estimated to be around JPY227 million. Rather than simply increasing the number of employees at present, we are expanding the scale of our business while steadily improving the efficiency of our operations. Therefore, we would like to minimize this increase in costs. However, under the current budget, I would like to say that you are considering the amount of JPY227 million. This is attributable to the positive effects of the improvement of related subsidiaries and the sale of unprofitable subsidiaries, which amounted to approximately JPY56 million, andorJPY500 million is the result of a waterfall,as announced in the current earnings forecast. However, the result is a waterfall. With regard to the businesses with a range that I mentioned in the previous page, if we can achieve the range above this range, the marginal profit of each business will increase or we can decrease thebecomenegative marginal profit. So far, we have set these as our targets. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 23 This range is describedlocatedon page 35, and it is on-premises first. This is the only thing we have been doing until last year. From this year, I hope that this will contribute to our on-premises alliance with NTT Techno Cross Corporation, which we announced last summer. Originally, it was the fourth-largeston-premises company in the industry, andbutit was developed under the name Meeting Plaza, which is perhaps the most long-establishedestablishedcompany in the industry. They have announced that theywewill finish developing this in-house, and they are acting as a sales agent for V-CUBE meetings, and we are working together with NTT Group to develop the business where there is a strong need for on-premises services, particularly from financial institutions and central governments. I think that the extent to which this growth is expected will determine the growth of on-premises products. Most of our competitors are made in the US or China, and US manufacturers don'tarealmost completely deal withfree ofon-premises products. As a result, I believe that this market is becoming increasingly interesting. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 24 This is the Telecube, on page 36. This is for companies and public spaces, andbutfor companies we are currently expanding the direct sales model with both the one-off model and the monthly fee subscription model. Depending on the ratio ofwhat happens totheissubscription-model and the one-offmodelratio of sales to outright sales, short-term profits will change. In fact, there are 500 to 1,000 units for corporate customers, which is not quite a wide range. Although television advertising and other media are making a big move, it is not enough to actually forecastreadthe numbers, so we have left them with some latitude. Also, if we look only at the results for corporate customers last year, we are selling nearly 300 units, so I think the 500 figure is sufficient, and I think it will be possible to hold it at 1,000 units. AndThis means thatwe will receive royalties for the sales that are being sold mainly by distributors, especially Okamura Corp. and Okamura Corp.'s affiliates. As for the public sector on the right, for example, JR Eastis continuing to put the STATION BOOTH on-the-spotprogramat 30 stations this fiscal year. We will first establish the program. These developments and TELECUBE SERVICES CO., LTD. are moving toward the installation of several hundred units this year. By taking steps to ensure that this trend is firmly established, we are aiming to bring the 65 units currently in operation to more than 300 units by the end of the year. With this in mind, in addition to the fact that the functions as a working infrastructure will emerge, I would like to make it a place where we can not only work but also do face-to-face activities such as on-line medical checkups, online customer guidance, administrative procedures, and banking services, as well as other things that are basically not just working, but also a variety of other things that we have done through face-to-face interviews. I think another goal is to steadily expand this infrastructure this year. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 25 Page 37, on the next page, is a seminar for the pharmaceutical industry that I explained a little. Over 2,000 seminars have been distributed over the past year. Today, we have two staff members here. These are all packaged, including the dispatch of staff, the provision of equipment, and the provision of online distribution infrastructure. Our strengths lie in our highly advanced software, which enables us to deliver products to a small number of people at low cost, and we are actively using this platform at web lectures in the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry. As described here, it is easy to distribute information from branches and sales offices, so we are visiting this location today and renting the line and environment of the site to deliver the information. Normally, it is normal to visit a studio and distribute it from a studio's dedicated device, but we say that we can now fly to the local area and distribute it from the local area. These professional services are also offered in bundles. With this set of professional services, foreign capital cannot dabble inbecomes a bill- free form,and this is a very clear and growing part of the differentiation. Currently, the seminars held at these brick-and-mortar venues are held as seminars for the pharmaceutical industry, but only 7% of them have switched to the web. As the pharmaceutical industry is moving in the course of steadily changing this direction, I think it will be interesting to see how we can grow this business next year. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 26 And this is how to deal with this disaster. As I have mentioned, amid the increasing number of disasters, there has been an increase in the use of our V-CUBE Board and V-CUBE collaboration to collect, organize, and share information during disasters. Or railway companies are becoming more active. The introduction of the system has already progressed in various local governments, as described here, and there are moves to spread it across the board. There are also budgets related to strengthening the nation's resilience, and the movement in 2020 will be to take a firm view of this and increase it. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 27 With V-CUBE VideoSDK on page 39, we are now working to integrate our video technology into live distribution platforms, online lesson platforms, store labor saving, unmanned, or site labor saving, unmanned, and so on. This is a major point that will grow in 2020. As a comprehensive video communication solution provider that transforms Japan through telework while combining the red ocean and blue ocean, V-cube, Inc. will continue to expand in 2020, and we would like to ask for your continued support and guidance. Although my presentation lasted a little long, I wanted to explain myself fully. Thank you for your kind attention. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 28 Question & Answer Moderator: Now, we will be responding to your questions. Questions will be answered in the order of the venue, followed by those who participate in V-CUBE seminars. First of all, we will receive questions from the people at the briefing hall. If you have any questions, please act. Please lead the session. Mashita: Thanks for asking the first question. Participant: I have prepared a considerable number of questions, but how many can I ask? Mashita: As many as you want. Everyone might leave but I have a lot of time. Participant: Do you want to answer a question? Or it's better to talk to them? Mashita: Shall I answer question by question? Participant: Yes, please. Thank you very much. Sorry to ask this but, regarding the medium-term management plan, you have said that you had planned to disclose this information, but unfortunately, you haven't done it yet. I would like to ask you if you decided to focus on 2020, and if it was little too early to produce medium to long-term figures. Mashita: Thank you very much. Currently, the number of visits to our website and other items that have been made through the commercials are showing up in the figures, but we have not yet seen how well these items will contribute to the Company's underlying sales. Therefore, if we can see this during the first quarter to a certain extent, I would like to plan around May for example, based on those figures. At present time, there is a question as to whether or not you can promise that amount, but we have received a number of comments from various parties, and I would like to make preparations as soon as possible. Participant: Thank you. Nevertheless, I've seen the Telecube CM, of course, and it has been getting attention, but recent attention has been paid to the Telecube; the timing has been mentioned for a while, but it was formerly real estate sales. You said that you had to explain it on the front page and that sales tools were a growth driver. Looking at the most recent data, is it true that internal evaluations, or the understanding of such demand, is greater than actual demand growth? Mashita: Yes. Today, the biggest area where the Telecube is expanding is described by the commercial, but I think that the biggest part is that there is a very obvious need due to a lack of meeting rooms. Participant: Similarly, I think your competitors have talked about the compliance with the Fire Service Act, but is it correct to understand that the so-called "blue ocean" situation continues without any prospect of entering the market? Mashita: Yes. In the area of corporate customers, no one has met the same Fire Service Act as we do, so there are some cases in which customers do not care about the law, but there is no exhausting to the price war. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 29 Participant: As for an intellectual property rights and patents, do you think they will grow naturally without paying special attention? Mashita: Yes. Regarding patents, we have applied some of them, and I cannot say about them now, but I expect that this will lead to conflicts to our potential patent by our competitors in the future. Participant: Thank you. Mashita: In regard to the Telecubes, I think it's our strength to be able to spread as an infrastructure, so there are only 65 so far, but I think as the number increases, it will increase visibility and usability. I believe that the fact that we already have a sense of scale, and that this is likely to spread rapidly in the future, will be a strong point in terms of overall measures against competition. Participant: Thank you. Considering the recent partnership with JR EAST, you expect to expand around the center of the metropolitan area for the time being? Mashita: Yes. Basically, the metropolitan area will still be the priority. There may be instances in which they are located in other regions, but in terms of numbers, we think that the core is the metropolitan areas. Participant: Thank you. In addition to the Telecube, you have been rearranging the Smart board serviceElectronic Black Boardsbusiness for a long time. For the time being, will you continue to focus on the Visual Communication and Appliances businesses, and continue a littleto focus on LMS? Mashita: We are not currently working on this initiative in Japan, but this is the main product in Southeast Asia. Therefore, from the perspective of developments in Southeast Asia, we are focusing on this area. However, from the perspective of the current situation, which places a considerable emphasis on Japan, I think what you said is correct. Participant: From the viewpoint of further advancing selection and concentration, should we wait for the market to grow a littlein detailrather than close? Mashita: Yes. Since this is where profits will be generated, the current situation is emerging, and it will continue to grow steadily in the future. For example, I do not think much about the elimination of this business. In addition, at the moment, LMS has the idea of e-learning, which is anon-synchronouse-learning, and with the concept of asynchronous e-learning, which is non-asynchronous is to register content centered on LMS, you can see it at any time. Check the record you have seen. Take the test and answers will be scored. It is the conventional LMS. We're doing this now, and the trend is that we're starting to get on a synchronoussynergistice-learning, which works live. If you are doing it live, we need something like online seminars or V-CUBE meetings. We know that the best thing about live learning is that overwhelmingly effective. This infrastructure was not very popular, but I think that it is likely that it will spread in the telework flow. From a slightly longer-term perspective, I have the expectation that it would be sufficient to take corporate training centered on this LMS in the group of companies, in terms of the synchronoussametype, the nonsynchronous synchronoustype, and all of them. Participant: Thank you. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 30 As for the profit increase in this fiscal year, I think it is the seminar for the high pharmaceutical industry that contributes to the profit increase. This is a fairly reliable figure, JPY322 million, but in terms of marginal profit and loss. This is already very foreseeablevisible, and, as I mentioned earlier, is there no competitor, and does it feel like some kind of conservative? Please tell us a little about this assumption. Mashita: 1.5 times, so it is difficult to say that it is conservative at 1.5 times, but I think it is a number that is foreseeablevisibleto some extent. Participant:YouIhave not indicated this range only, but what is the assumption that the percentage of the contribution is high? Mashita: Yes. I think that areas where there is no range are beginning to be seen to some extent. Participant: Thank you. I would like to ask you a few questions regarding the relationship in charge of engaging with ESG as usual. First, as recently written in this Corporate Governance Report, regarding gender and internationality as prerequisites for ensuring the effectiveness of the board of directors, which is the diversity of the board including women, I would like to you to report on the current status of consideration and items not implemented. Mashita: We are working diligently to address this issue. Please wait a little more. Participant: We also thank you for your first decision to pay a dividend. And thank you for showing our dividend payout ratio. Share buybacks have been conducted at the same time last year, so the target for the total return ratio is amenably considered. Is the dividend payout ratio the first point? Mashita: Yes, you are right. Participant: Thank you. In our engagement efforts, we have also referred to SASB standards of the so-callednon-financial local council magazine in the United States. For example, a business entity like your company, which discloses considerations for server CO2 emissions, data privacy, personal information protection law, and data security, et cetera, but at one time your company also disclosed information based on SDGs. I am disappointed, but as you proceed with the reorganization of your business, I feel that this has become somewhat out of your focus. What is your thoughts on the enhancement of sustainability disclosure so far? Mashita: To be honest, we were not able to properly disclose information on this issue, and I am embarrassed to say that our staff originally in charge of Investor Relations (IR) was familiar with SDGs and prioritized the disclosure of this information, but we have not kept pace with the current situation so far. Since there are some areas that have settled down considerably, I would like to sort them out and put them out as much as possible, and because we are involved in a great number of related items, I think it would be worthwhile to appeal to those areas as you have said. Participant: Yes. As you mentioned, the ratio of female employees and the ratio of managers at your company are likely to be high, so I would like you towe willconsider disclosing this information in the future. Mashita: Yes. There are a variety of factors, such as the 100% rate of female employees returning to work after childbirth. I think that there are quite a lot of things that can be reported, but I think that it is a shame that we have not been able to do so. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 31 Participant: That's all. Thank you very much. Mashita: Thanks. Are there any other questions? Moderator: Person at the back, please. Participant: Thanks. On page 33, you explained that there is room for the cCompany to exceed its operating profit forecastincome targetof JPY500 million, which is a breakdown of the Company's target of JPY900 million. I think there may be an increase in profits, but if this is a chance for upfront investment from the next fiscal year onwards, is there a possibility that the Company will make a decision to invest even more money? What, then, are you looking at what investments are and what costs are incurred? I heard that it is difficult to install a Telecube, but depending on how you do it, I think it will be possible to increase the number at once. Please tell us how you see the balance between the two. Mashita: Thanks. This year, our biggest goal is to generate operating profitincome,so I don't mean to say that we will invest again for next year or beyond. The stock options of our members are all disappearing. Including this, I think it is necessary to generate operating profitincomein a solid manner. However, is there a great chance for the Telecube? AndHowever, the installation part has been made into a joint venture and removed from the scope of consolidation. That's why we are now in an environment where we can make investments without any impact. Therefore, we have a company called TELECUBE SERVICE CO., LTD. with capital of JPY300 million, which is made by a joint venture between us and Okamura Corp. and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. There is an equity- method affiliate. We are actively investing in the establishment of Telecube facilities, and we are considering the possibility of accumulating additional funds to accelerate this. Therefore, if we move forward with the expansion of the Telecube network in the near future, there will be no impact on V-cube, Inc.'s consolidated operating profitincome. Participant: Thank you. Moderator: Due to the time, please let me move to questions from attendees at V-CUBE seminars. Thanks. Mashita: Any questions? Participant: What is the situation with deposit from China, which has been delayed? I think the impact on 2020 will be significant. This is the question. Mashita: Thanks. Currently, we are not able to go to China, so we are not able to obtain the latest information. Honestly, it is not something that can be done through video conferencing, so I think that we have to work on a variety of things. As you mentioned, there is a big thing if this goes in. As we can take full advantage of profits, whether we can recover them by 2020 is a major theme. However, I cannot rely on these figures this year, so I would like to ask you to consider this as something that weyoudo not have. However, we do not forget to do so, and we will do everything we can. Moderator: Questions from V-CUBE seminars are as follows. Mashita: Thanks. Support Japan 03.4405.3160 North America 1.800.674.8375 Tollfree 0120.966.744 Email Support support@scriptsasia.com 32 Moderator: If someone in the venue has any other questions, please ask? Do you have any supplementary explanations from the company? Mashita: I don't have anything to add. As I mentioned earlier, we have been conducting organizational restructuring over the past two or three years, and as you know, it has become clear that telework is likely to grow, and as society has come to see that it has to be done, we will take a clear view of this and achieve the figures described here. 