cube : Summary of Financial Results for FY2020.2Q

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2020

Stock exchange listings: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2020 Amount Change Forecast-net sales ¥7,201 13.1% Forecast-operating income 708 －% Forecast-ordinary income 665 －% Forecast-profit attributable to 623 1,732.3% owners of parent Forecast-net income per share 25.76 Changes from forecasts previously announced: Yes

4.Others

(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): No

(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2019 24,256,600 shares As of June 30, 2020 24,361,800 shares ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year As of December 31, 2019 182,043 shares As of June 30, 2020 179,243 shares iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD) Six months ended 24,163,515 shares Six months ended 24,121,522 shares June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 included the shares held by ESOP (4,300 shares and 1,500 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).

* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

