Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  V-cube, Inc.    3681   JP3829750003

V-CUBE, INC.

(3681)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/12
1333 JPY   -4.65%
04:08aCUBE : Summary of Financial Results for FY2020.2Q
PU
02/18CUBE : FY2019 Investor Meeting transcription
PU
02/12CUBE : FY2019 Financial Results presentation slide
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

cube : Summary of Financial Results for FY2020.2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

August 13, 2020

Company name: V-cube, Inc.

Securities code: 3681

Stock exchange listings: The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: (Japanese) http://jp.vcube.com/ (English) http://www.vcube.com/

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): August 13, 2020

1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2020

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Amount

Change

Amount

Change

Net sales

¥3,111

8.7%

¥3,266

5.0%

Operating income

146

%

259

%

Ordinary income

176

%

266

%

Profit attributable to owners of

187

%

422

124.9%

parent

Comprehensive income

158

%

288

82.3%

Net income per share

7.77

17.50

Diluted net income per share

7.67

16.95

(2) Consolidated financial position:

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Total assets

¥7,002

¥8,083

Net assets

3,049

3,339

Capital adequacy ratio

43.2%

40.9%

Net assets per share

125.67

136.77

Owner's equity

3,025

3,307

2.Dividends

(Yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

(Result)

(Result)

(forecast)

Dividend per share -1st quarter

Dividend per share -2nd

0.00

0.00

quarter

Dividend per share -3rd quarter

Dividend per share -fiscal year

1.00

2.00

End

Dividend per share -total

1.00

2.00

Changes from forecasts previously announced: Yes

1

3.Consolidated forecasts

(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Year ending

December 31, 2020

Amount

Change

Forecast-net sales

¥7,201

13.1%

Forecast-operating income

708

%

Forecast-ordinary income

665

%

Forecast-profit attributable to

623

1,732.3%

owners of parent

Forecast-net income per share

25.76

Changes from forecasts previously announced: Yes

4.Others

(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): No

(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)

As of December 31, 2019

24,256,600 shares

As of June 30, 2020

24,361,800

shares

ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

As of December 31, 2019

182,043 shares

As of June 30, 2020

179,243

shares

iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)

Six months ended

24,163,515 shares

Six months ended

24,121,522

shares

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 included the shares held by ESOP (4,300 shares and 1,500 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).

* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention

The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.

2

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

790,148

2,376,077

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,126,072

593,030

Advance payments - trade

96,267

122,855

Other

256,894

305,122

Allowance for doubtful accounts

200

200

Total current assets

2,269,183

3,396,885

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

292,693

326,667

Intangible assets

Software

1,726,365

1,781,349

Software in progress

299,490

232,390

Goodwill

879,818

800,191

Other

62

62

Total intangible assets

2,905,737

2,813,994

Investments and other assets, gross

1,535,318

1,545,660

Total non-current assets

4,733,749

4,686,322

Total assets

7,002,932

8,083,208

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

247,652

253,660

Short-term borrowings

-

1,191,650

Current portion of long-term borrowings

546,110

1,392,650

Advances received

813,979

693,944

Provision for bonuses

110,055

112,677

Income taxes payable

8,655

50,866

Other

521,726

424,854

Total current liabilities

2,248,179

4,120,303

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,663,280

533,241

Other

42,403

90,651

Total non-current liabilities

1,705,683

623,893

Total liabilities

3,953,863

4,744,196

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

38,100

49,935

Capital surplus

2,777,744

2,789,579

Retained earnings

283,217

681,288

Treasury shares

104,033

101,392

Total shareholders' equity

2,995,029

3,419,410

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

43,281

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

12,910

111,856

Total accumulated other comprehensive

30,371

111,856

income

Share acquisition rights

2,662

2,160

Non-controlling interests

21,006

29,297

Total net assets

3,049,069

3,339,011

Total liabilities and net assets

7,002,932

8,083,208

3

  1. Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

3,111,796

3,266,849

Cost of sales

2,066,056

1,749,625

Gross profit

1,045,739

1,517,224

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,192,638

1,258,178

Operating profit (loss)

146,899

259,046

Non-operating income

Interest income

4,502

1,690

Dividend income

476

Guarantee commission received

2,114

2,126

Foreign exchange gains

3,434

23,366

Insurance claim income

570

2,335

Subsidy income

7,438

10,611

Other

1,789

9,125

Total non-operating income

19,850

49,732

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

11,623

9,328

Commission expenses

31,324

4,113

Rents-NOE

5,580

Share of loss of entities accounted for

26,760

using equity method

Other

1,362

2,169

Total non-operating expenses

49,890

42,371

Ordinary profit (loss)

176,939

266,407

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries

791,565

Gain on sales of investment securities

148,122

Other

502

Total extraordinary income

791,565

148,625

Extraordinary losses

Head office transfer cost

7,232

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

411

482

Impairment loss

376,277

Other

38

Total extraordinary losses

383,960

482

Profit before income taxes

230,666

414,550

Income taxes - current

37,074

52,246

Income taxes - deferred

23,485

67,976

Total income taxes

60,559

15,729

Profit

170,106

430,279

Profit (loss) attributable to non-

17,560

8,130

controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

187,666

422,149

4

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

170,106

430,279

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

23,087

43,281

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

34,390

98,945

Total other comprehensive income

11,303

142,227

Comprehensive income

158,803

288,052

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

176,110

279,760

owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

17,307

8,291

controlling interests

5

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash flows

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

230,666

414,550

Depreciation

438,285

388,525

Impairment loss

376,277

-

Amortization of goodwill

44,068

39,109

Share of loss (profit) of entities

26,760

accounted for using equity method

Loss (gain) on sales of shares of

791,565

-

subsidiaries

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment

148,122

securities

Increase (decrease) in allowance for

1,071

-

doubtful accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for

29,623

7,085

bonuses

Interest and dividend income

4,502

2,167

Interest expenses

11,623

9,328

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

3,434

23,366

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

223,037

513,844

Decrease (increase) in advance payments -

180,085

26,588

trade

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

507,156

8,834

Increase (decrease) in advances received

299,452

115,478

Other, net

126,476

162,435

Subtotal

341,809

929,879

Interest and dividends received

2,111

2,144

Interest paid

10,334

8,364

Income taxes refund

46,079

Income taxes paid

123,711

12,715

Net cash provided by (used in) operating

209,875

957,022

activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

196,742

7,809

Purchase of intangible assets

363,786

349,316

Proceeds from sales of property, plant

3,000

-

and equipment

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and

-

133,000

associates

Purchase of investment securities

40,000

115,540

Proceeds from sales of investment

8,010

209,264

securities

Payments into time deposits

16,001

-

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

13,000

-

Proceeds from refund of leasehold and

134,314

304

guarantee deposits

Proceeds from sales of shares of

subsidiaries resulting in change in scope

311,821

-

of consolidation

Other, net

6,839

144,028

Net cash provided by (used in) investing

153,223

252,068

activities

6

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term

383,329

1,191,650

borrowings

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

800,000

6,741

Repayments of long-term borrowings

1,019,312

290,240

Proceeds from issuance of shares

2,070

23,760

Purchase of treasury shares

100,000

-

Proceeds from sales of treasury shares

6,317

2,640

Dividends paid

-

23,853

Repayments of lease obligations

8,346

12,010

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

702,600

898,687

activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and

9,665

17,713

cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

655,614

1,585,929

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

2,719,868

790,148

period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

2,064,253

2,376,077

7

Disclaimer

V-cube Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:07:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on V-CUBE, INC.
04:08aCUBE : Summary of Financial Results for FY2020.2Q
PU
02/18CUBE : FY2019 Investor Meeting transcription
PU
02/12CUBE : FY2019 Financial Results presentation slide
PU
02/12CUBE : FY2019 Financial Results
PU
2019CUBE : FY2019 Second-Quarter Investor Meeting transcription
PU
2019CUBE : FY2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
PU
2019CUBE : FY2019 First-Quarter Investor Meeting transcription
PU
2019CUBE : FY2018 Investor Meeting transcription
PU
2019CUBE : FY2018 Investor Meeting presentation slide
PU
2019CUBE : FY2018 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 369 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2019 34,0 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net Debt 2019 1 419 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 465x
Yield 2019 0,15%
Capitalization 32 234 M 301 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 402
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart V-CUBE, INC.
Duration : Period :
V-cube, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends V-CUBE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Naoaki Mashita President, CEO & Representative Director
Masaya Takada COO, Representative Director & Vice President
Kazuki Yamamoto Chief Financial Officer & GM-Corporate Planning
Yosuke Kamezaki Director & Chief Technology Officer
Norio Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
V-CUBE, INC.103.51%301
ACCENTURE9.11%145 415
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.42%114 656
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.48%112 881
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.13%59 378
VMWARE, INC.-7.29%59 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group