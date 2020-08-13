cube : Summary of Financial Results for FY2020.2Q

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned): August 13, 2020
1.Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2020
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
(1) Consolidated quarterly operating results:
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Amount
Change
Amount
Change
Net sales
¥3,111
－8.7%
¥3,266
5.0%
Operating income
－146
－%
259
－%
Ordinary income
－176
－%
266
－%
Profit attributable to owners of
187
－%
422
124.9%
parent
Comprehensive income
158
－%
288
82.3%
Net income per share
7.77
17.50
Diluted net income per share
7.67
16.95
(2) Consolidated financial position:
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Total assets
¥7,002
¥8,083
Net assets
3,049
3,339
Capital adequacy ratio
43.2%
40.9%
Net assets per share
125.67
136.77
Owner's equity
3,025
3,307
2.Dividends
(Yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
(Result)
(Result)
(forecast)
Dividend per share -1st quarter
－
－
Dividend per share -2nd
0.00
0.00
quarter
Dividend per share -3rd quarter
－
－
Dividend per share -fiscal year
1.00
2.00
End
Dividend per share -total
1.00
2.00
Changes from forecasts previously announced: Yes
3.Consolidated forecasts
(millions of Yen, except per share amounts)
Fiscal Year ending
December 31, 2020
Amount
Change
Forecast-net sales
¥7,201
13.1%
Forecast-operating income
708
－%
Forecast-ordinary income
665
－%
Forecast-profit attributable to
623
1,732.3%
owners of parent
Forecast-net income per share
25.76
Changes from forecasts previously announced: Yes
4.Others
(1)Material changes in subsidiaries during this accumulated quarter (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries): No
(2)Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
i Number of issued and outstanding shares at the period end (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2019
24,256,600 shares
As of June 30, 2020
24,361,800
shares
ii Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
As of December 31, 2019
182,043 shares
As of June 30, 2020
179,243
shares
iii Average number of shares (quarterly period-YTD)
Six months ended
24,163,515 shares
Six months ended
24,121,522
shares
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Note: The number of shares of treasury stock as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 included the shares held by ESOP (4,300 shares and 1,500 shares, respectively, at the end of the periods).
* Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of the release of this document. As a result, a variety of factors in the future may cause actual results to differ from these forecasts.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
790,148
2,376,077
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,126,072
593,030
Advance payments - trade
96,267
122,855
Other
256,894
305,122
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△200
△200
Total current assets
2,269,183
3,396,885
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
292,693
326,667
Intangible assets
Software
1,726,365
1,781,349
Software in progress
299,490
232,390
Goodwill
879,818
800,191
Other
62
62
Total intangible assets
2,905,737
2,813,994
Investments and other assets, gross
1,535,318
1,545,660
Total non-current assets
4,733,749
4,686,322
Total assets
7,002,932
8,083,208
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
247,652
253,660
Short-term borrowings
-
1,191,650
Current portion of long-term borrowings
546,110
1,392,650
Advances received
813,979
693,944
Provision for bonuses
110,055
112,677
Income taxes payable
8,655
50,866
Other
521,726
424,854
Total current liabilities
2,248,179
4,120,303
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,663,280
533,241
Other
42,403
90,651
Total non-current liabilities
1,705,683
623,893
Total liabilities
3,953,863
4,744,196
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
38,100
49,935
Capital surplus
2,777,744
2,789,579
Retained earnings
283,217
681,288
Treasury shares
△104,033
△101,392
Total shareholders' equity
2,995,029
3,419,410
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
43,281
－
sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
△12,910
△111,856
Total accumulated other comprehensive
30,371
△111,856
income
Share acquisition rights
2,662
2,160
Non-controlling interests
21,006
29,297
Total net assets
3,049,069
3,339,011
Total liabilities and net assets
7,002,932
8,083,208
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)