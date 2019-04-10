|
va-Q-tec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/10/2019 | 09:35am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.04.2019 / 15:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|In Sook
|Last name(s):
|Yoo
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Representative Director of va-Q-tec Korea Ltd. / Head of Asia Business Development of va-Q-tec AG
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.08 EUR
|18240 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.08 EUR
|18240 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
