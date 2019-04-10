Log in
va-Q-tec AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
04/10/2019 | 09:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.04.2019 / 15:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: In Sook
Last name(s): Yoo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Representative Director of va-Q-tec Korea Ltd. / Head of Asia Business Development of va-Q-tec AG

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.08 EUR 18240 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.08 EUR 18240 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-04-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

50325  10.04.2019 


© EQS 2019
