Va Q tec AG    VQT   DE0006636681

VA Q TEC AG

(VQT)
My previous session
  Report  
va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/12/2019 | 05:05am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

12.03.2019 / 10:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/420/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/420/financial-reports.html


12.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786435  12.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 51,8 M
EBIT 2018 -6,67 M
Net income 2018 -6,33 M
Debt 2018 26,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 77,8 M
Chart VA Q TEC AG
Duration : Period :
va Q tec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VA Q TEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,75 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joachim Kuhn Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Hommel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Döhmen Chief Financial Officer
Winfried Klar Member-Supervisory Board
Eberhard Kroth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VA Q TEC AG14.67%88
ASSA ABLOY22.51%21 667
SAINT-GOBAIN7.59%19 138
MASCO34.54%11 556
AGC INC15.18%7 801
TOTO LTD12.08%6 556
