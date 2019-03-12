DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: va-Q-tec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.03.2019

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/420/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/420/financial-reports.html

