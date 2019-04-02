DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG

va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.04.2019 / 18:09

The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

Within the next twelve months, the reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by donating shares by Dr. Roland Caps; the total number of voting rights will not change as the shares to be donated will already be allocated at this point in time pursuant to Section 34 (2) WpHG.

The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

The voting rights were acquired by donating shares, neither equity capital nor borrowed funds were required. Ms Isabelle Caps-Kuhn, Germany informed us on March 28, 2019 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 25% from March 18, 2019 , as follows:

