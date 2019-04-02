Log in
va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/02/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG
va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.04.2019 / 18:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ms Isabelle Caps-Kuhn, Germany informed us on March 28, 2019 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 25% from March 18, 2019 , as follows:
 
  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
  • Within the next twelve months, the reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by donating shares by Dr. Roland Caps; the total number of voting rights will not change as the shares to be donated will already be allocated at this point in time pursuant to Section 34 (2) WpHG.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • The voting rights were acquired by donating shares, neither equity capital nor borrowed funds were required.

02.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

794605  02.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
