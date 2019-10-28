Log in
VAALCO Energy : Q3 Earnings Call Notice

0
10/28/2019 | 03:33am EDT

RNS Number : 2448R

Vaalco Energy Inc

28 October 2019

VAALCO SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOUSTON - October 28, 2019 - VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) today announced the timing of its third quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its third quarter 2019 earnings release on Wednesday, November 6 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss third quarter ﬁnancial and operational results on Thursday morning, November 7 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (877) 270-2148. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064. Other international parties may dial (412) 902-6510. Participants should ask to be joined to the "VAALCO Energy Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call." This call will also be webcast on VAALCO's website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin Block, located oshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 million barrels of crude oil and of which the Company is the operator.

For Further Information

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General +00 1 713 623 0801

and Investor Enquiries)

Website:www.vaalco.com

Al Petrie Advisors (US

+00

1 713 543 3422

Investor Relations)

Al Petrie / Chris Delange

Buchanan (UK Financial PR)

+44

(0) 207 466 5000

Ben Romney / Chris Judd / James

VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Husband

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

VAALCO Energy Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:31:04 UTC
