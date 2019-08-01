Log in
VAALCO Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
08/01/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) today announced the timing of its second quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings release on Wednesday, August 7 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and host a conference call to discuss second quarter financial and operational results on Thursday morning, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties in the United States may participate toll-free by dialing (844) 841-1668. Interested parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08000288438. Other international parties may dial (661) 378-9859. The confirmation code is 9399017. This call will also be webcast on VAALCO’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.  

About VAALCO

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The Company's properties and acreage are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

Investor Contact
Al Petrie
713-543-3422

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
