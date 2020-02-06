Log in
ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: Antibody Blockade of Semaphorin 4D Sensitizes Pancreatic Cancer to Immune Checkpoint Blockade

02/06/2020 | 03:08pm EST

Antibody Blockade of Semaphorin 4D Sensitizes

Pancreatic Cancer to Immune Checkpoint

Blockade

Luis I. Ruffolo, Nicholas A Ullman, Benjamin Dale, Katherine M Jackson, Paul Burchard, Mary Georger, Rachel Jewell, Brian A. Belt, Eva Galka, Luke O. Schoeniger, Crystal L. Mallow, Elizabeth E. Evans, Terrence Lee Fisher, Maurice Zauderer, David C. Linehan

Disclosures

  • I have no conflicts of interest to disclose

Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer

Rahib et al. Cancer Research 2014

Conroy et al. NEJM 2011

Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer

5 YEAR OVERALL SURVIVAL

5-Year Survival By SEER Staging

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Localized

Regional

Distant

All Stages Combines

SEER STAGE

Source: SEER Cancer Statistics

PDAC Tumor Microenvironment Thwarts Adaptive

T-Cell Response

H & E

Trichrome

Sirius Red

SMA

CD 45

Metastatic PDAC Primary PDAC Normal Pancreas

PDAC Tumors Are Immunologically Cold and Unresponsive to Immune Checkpoint Blockade

0% ORR in patients with

PDAC

0% ORR

3% ORR

Semaphorin-Plexin Signaling Drives Suppression of T-Cell

Response in Murine Models of Solid Tumors

Swiercz et. al. J. Cell Biol., 2004

Clavijo et. al. CIR, 2019

Peacock et. al. EMBO Mol Med., 2018

Evans et. al. CIR, 2015

Semaphorin 4D is Overexpressed in the TME of Human PDAC

Normal Pancreas Sema 4D IHC, 5X

PDAC Sema 4D IHC, 5X

IHC Positive Pixel Count

IHC Positive Pixel Count

Sema 4D IHC Quantification

2

1.5×10 5

✱✱✱✱

Per μm

Pixels

1×10 5

Positive

5×10 4

Strong

0

Pancreas

PDAC

n=11 per group, p<0.001

Human PDAC

Leukocytes

Myeloids

SSC-H

SSC-H

CD68

CD 45

CD 11b

Human PDAC

Leukocytes

Lymphocytes

SSC-H

SSC-H

CD 4

TAMs

40% of CD 45

CD 14

CD8s

15% of

CD 45

CD68

SSC-H

TAMs 80.5%

Plexin B2+

MHCII

Plexin B2

Lymphocytes

86.5% SEMA 4D+

CD 45

CD 3

CD 8

SEMA4D

SEMA4D and Its Receptor Plexin B2 Are Co-expressed by TAMS

Plexin B2

SEMA 4D

Tumor Associated

Fluorescence Minus

Macrophages

One Control

H & E

Orthotopic Murine Model of PDAC Closely

Recapitulates Human PDAC

High Frequency

Ultrasonography

Orthotopic KP2 PDAC

Human PDAC

Normal

Pancreas

KP2

Tumor

Tip of

Left Kidney

Spleen

TAMs 80%

SSC-H

SSC-H

Ly6 C

Plexin B2+

F4/80

MHCII

Leukocyte

Myeloids

s

CD 45

CD 11b

Ly6 G

Plexin B2

CD 8, 94%

SEMA4D+

SSC-H

SSC-H

CD 4

FSC-A

CD 45

CD 3

CD 8

SEMA4D

SEMA4D Blockade Augments Dual Checkpoint Therapy in

The Context of FOLFIRINOX

TumorFOLFIRINOXAssociated+ αMacrophagesPD+ αCTLA4+ αSEMA4D*

FOLFIRINOX + αPD+ αCTLA4+ Isotype Control

FOLFIRINOX + Isotype Control+ αSEMA4d

FOLFIRINOX + Isotype Control

  • Log-Rank< 0.05 compared to all other groups, n=20 mice per group. FOLFIRINOX Dosed Weekly, Immunotherapy BIW

SEMA4D Blockade Reduces PDAC Tumor Burden

Tumor Weights At Sacrifice

TumorαPD+AssociatedαCTLA4+ αMacrophagesSEMA4D

αPD+ αCTLA4+ Isotype Control

Isotype Controls + αSEMA4d

Isotype Controls

0.4

*

(g)

*

0.3

*

Mass

0.2

Tumor 0.1

0.0

le

B

A

ICB

IC

c

M

+

hi

E

A

e

S

V

α

M

E

S

α

SEMA4D Blockade Increases Tumor Penetration of CD8 T-Cells

ICB + Isotype

αSEMA4D + ICB

Tumor Infiltrating CD8 T Cells

Tissue

50,000

**

*

**

Gram

40,000

4

4

30,000

CD

CD

Per

20,000

*

*

Cells

10,000

0

le

B

A

ICB

IC

ic

M

+

h

E

e

S

A

V

α

CD 8

CD 8

EM

S

α

SEMA 4D Blockade Abrogated SEMA4D Signal Within TME

Untreated CD3+, SEMA4D

SEMA 4D FMO

Treated CD3+, SEMA4D

Treated CD3+, SEMA4D

SEMA4D Blockade Turns Immune "Cold" Tumors "Hot"

Tumor Infiltrating Immune Cells

CD8 Tumor Infiltration

Macrophage Infiltration

TissueGramPer

500,000

**

*

0.15

***

*

CD45/Macrophages

0.5

*

**

CD45/CD8

*

400,000

0.4

300,000

*

0.10

0.3

**

**

200,000

0.2

0.05

Cells

F4/80

100,000

0.1

0

0.00

0.0

B

B

B

B

e

B

B

le

D

e

A

A

C

C

IC

IC

l

l

I

I

I

c

C

C

c

h

A4

+I

h

E

M

+

h

EM

+

ic

D

i

e

S

e

M

4

e

S

A

A

SE

V

V

α

M

V

α

A

M

α

M

E

E

SE

S

S

α

α

α

SEMA4D Blockade Shifts Innate Immunity Towards Antigen

Presentation

MHC Class II Expression by

M2 TAM Tumor Infiltration

Macrophages

Intensity

70,000

**

**

**

60,000

Fluorescent

50,000

40,000

Mean

30,000

20,000

e

B

D

B

l

IC

IC

c

4

i

A

+

h

D

e

M

4

V

E

A

S

α

M

E

S

α

Macrophages

0.4

*

0.3

/ F4/80

0.2

CD206hi

0.1

0.0

e

B

D

B

l

IC

IC

c

4

i

A

+

h

D

e

M

4

V

E

A

S

α

M

E

S

α

Recruitment by

Medical Oncology

Assessment of

eligibility

Consent

Phase 1b

BOIN Enrollment Rules

(18-66 patients)

Dose de-escalation

Folfirinox + anti-PD1/PD-L1 +

VX15/2503

Baseline physical

exam, Baseline

biopsy, Peripheral

blood draw.

Enroll into Protocol

Phase 2

Expansion Cohort

Simon's Two Stage Design Interim

Assessment

(18-46 patients)

MTD Dose of Folfirinox + anti-

PD1/PD-L1 + VX15/2503

After 2nd cycle,

After completion of

12th cycle, continue

Obtain on-treatment

on immunotherapy at

biopsy, Peripheral

discretion of treating

blood Draw

physician

Collect up to five 18

Gauge Needle Biopsies

of Tumor Tissue By

Interventional Radiology

or Gastroenterology

Single-Cell/Bulk Genomics

1 Core Needle Biopsy

for bulk and tissue

permitting, Single

Single-CellRNA-Seq.

Population Subtyping

of Tumor, Normal

Tissue and Stromal

Compartments

Immune Mass-Cytometry

1-2 Core Needle

Biopsies Digested Into Single Cell-Suspension. 1 Million Cells Stained with T-Cell and M-Cell Mass Cytometry Panels

And Analyzed For

Phenotypic and

Functional Immune

Markers

Multi-Dimensional Analysis Incorporating Transcriptomic, Proteomic,

and Tumor Immune Microenvironment Composition To Predict Response to Treatment and Mechanism of Treatment Resistance

Quantitative Stromal IHC

1 Core Needle Biopsy

Formalin Fixed and

Paraffin Embedded For Sectioning and Staining for Stromal Elements Including Collagen, Vasculature, and Fibroblast Markers. Quantified on Aperio Versa System. GENIE Machine Learning Driven Analysis and Correlation

Phase 1b/2 Design Integrating Evaluation of Safety and Efficacy

Phase 1b (n=28)

Phase 2 (n=28)

Patients enroll via Bayesian Optimal Interval Design (BOIN). Model detects Maximal Tolerated Dose (MTD) with a target DLT rate of

0.3. All patients evaluated for secondary endpoints.

Patients

continue to

enroll via

BOIN rules until n=18 patients have been enrolled to a single dose yielding a 0.3 DLT rate

After 18 patients

enroll and are evaluated for RECIST 1.1 at MTD, evaluation of futility based on Two Stage Design occurs in this population

Time Line

Simon's Two

Stage Rules:

≤6 responses

>6 responses

Do not expand into Phase 2 cohort given futility

Begin Phase 2

expansion cohort, with 28 additional patients at MTD (n=46 total patients)

Phase 1b:Enrollment begins at dose 0, and proceeds by BION rules dependent on observed rates of DLT, target DLT rate 0.3.

Phase 2:Accrual continues in Phase 1b until the 18th patient is evaluated for RECIST 1.1. Phase 2 Enrollment begins once 18th evaluation passes Simon's Two Stage Rule. Total number of patients between Phase1b/2; n= 18-94, but expected to be 56.

Thank you

Linehan Laboratory

Wilmot Cancer Institute

Vaccinex, Inc.

Rachel Jewell

Aram Hezel

Elizabeth Evans

Mary Georger

Richard Dunne

Terry Fisher

Brian Belt

Tina Bowdish

Crystal Mallow

Nicholas Ullman

Eva Galka

Desa Rae Pastore

Katherine Jackson

Luke Schoeniger

Maurice Zauderer

Ben Dale

Vivek Kaul

Elaine Gersz

Paul Burchard

Truptesh Kothari

Asad Ullah

Shivangi Kothari

Krystle Bittner

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:07:05 UTC
