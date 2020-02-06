ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: Antibody Blockade of Semaphorin 4D Sensitizes Pancreatic Cancer to Immune Checkpoint Blockade
02/06/2020 | 03:08pm EST
Antibody Blockade of Semaphorin 4D Sensitizes
Pancreatic Cancer to Immune Checkpoint
Blockade
Luis I. Ruffolo, Nicholas A Ullman, Benjamin Dale, Katherine M Jackson, Paul Burchard, Mary Georger, Rachel Jewell, Brian A. Belt, Eva Galka, Luke O. Schoeniger, Crystal L. Mallow, Elizabeth E. Evans, Terrence Lee Fisher, Maurice Zauderer, David C. Linehan
Disclosures
I have no conflicts of interest to disclose
Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer
Rahib et al. Cancer Research 2014
Conroy et al. NEJM 2011
Rising Burden of Pancreatic Cancer
5 YEAR OVERALL SURVIVAL
5-Year Survival By SEER Staging
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Localized
Regional
Distant
All Stages Combines
SEER STAGE
Source: SEER Cancer Statistics
PDAC Tumor Microenvironment Thwarts Adaptive
T-Cell Response
H & E
Trichrome
Sirius Red
⍺SMA
CD 45
Metastatic PDAC Primary PDAC Normal Pancreas
PDAC Tumors Are Immunologically Cold and Unresponsive to Immune Checkpoint Blockade
0% ORR in patients with
PDAC
0% ORR
3% ORR
Semaphorin-Plexin Signaling Drives Suppression of T-Cell
Response in Murine Models of Solid Tumors
Swiercz et. al. J. Cell Biol., 2004
Clavijo et. al. CIR, 2019
Peacock et. al. EMBO Mol Med., 2018
Evans et. al. CIR, 2015
Semaphorin 4D is Overexpressed in the TME of Human PDAC
Normal Pancreas Sema 4D IHC, 5X
PDAC Sema 4D IHC, 5X
IHC Positive Pixel Count
IHC Positive Pixel Count
Sema 4D IHC Quantification
2
1.5×10 5
✱✱✱✱
Per μm
Pixels
1×10 5
Positive
5×10 4
Strong
0
Pancreas
PDAC
n=11 per group, p<0.001
Human PDAC
Leukocytes
Myeloids
SSC-H
SSC-H
CD68
CD 45
CD 11b
Human PDAC
Leukocytes
Lymphocytes
SSC-H
SSC-H
CD 4
TAMs
40% of CD 45
CD 14
CD8s
15% of
CD 45
CD68
SSC-H
TAMs 80.5%
Plexin B2+
MHCII
Plexin B2
Lymphocytes
86.5% SEMA 4D+
CD 45
CD 3
CD 8
SEMA4D
SEMA4D and Its Receptor Plexin B2 Are Co-expressed by TAMS
Plexin B2
SEMA 4D
Tumor Associated
Fluorescence Minus
Macrophages
One Control
H & E
Orthotopic Murine Model of PDAC Closely
Recapitulates Human PDAC
High Frequency
Ultrasonography
Orthotopic KP2 PDAC
Human PDAC
Normal
Pancreas
KP2
Tumor
Tip of
Left Kidney
Spleen
TAMs 80%
SSC-H
SSC-H
Ly6 C
Plexin B2+
F4/80
MHCII
Leukocyte
Myeloids
s
CD 45
CD 11b
Ly6 G
Plexin B2
CD 8, 94%
SEMA4D+
SSC-H
SSC-H
CD 4
FSC-A
CD 45
CD 3
CD 8
SEMA4D
SEMA4D Blockade Augments Dual Checkpoint Therapy in
and Tumor Immune Microenvironment Composition To Predict Response to Treatment and Mechanism of Treatment Resistance
Quantitative Stromal IHC
1 Core Needle Biopsy
Formalin Fixed and
Paraffin Embedded For Sectioning and Staining for Stromal Elements Including Collagen, Vasculature, and Fibroblast Markers. Quantified on Aperio Versa System. GENIE Machine Learning Driven Analysis and Correlation
Phase 1b/2 Design Integrating Evaluation of Safety and Efficacy
Phase 1b (n=28)
Phase 2 (n=28)
Patients enroll via Bayesian Optimal Interval Design (BOIN). Model detects Maximal Tolerated Dose (MTD) with a target DLT rate of
0.3. All patients evaluated for secondary endpoints.
Patients
continue to
enroll via
BOIN rules until n=18 patients have been enrolled to a single dose yielding a 0.3 DLT rate
After 18 patients
enroll and are evaluated for RECIST 1.1 at MTD, evaluation of futility based on Two Stage Design occurs in this population
Time Line
Simon's Two
Stage Rules:
≤6 responses
>6 responses
Do not expand into Phase 2 cohort given futility
Begin Phase 2
expansion cohort, with 28 additional patients at MTD (n=46 total patients)
Phase 1b:Enrollment begins at dose 0, and proceeds by BION rules dependent on observed rates of DLT, target DLT rate 0.3.
Phase 2:Accrual continues in Phase 1b until the 18th patient is evaluated for RECIST 1.1. Phase 2 Enrollment begins once 18th evaluation passes Simon's Two Stage Rule. Total number of patients between Phase1b/2; n= 18-94, but expected to be 56.
