ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: Antibody Blockade of Semaphorin 4D Sensitizes Pancreatic Cancer to Immune Checkpoint Blockade

Phase 1b:Enrollment begins at dose 0, and proceeds by BION rules dependent on observed rates of DLT, target DLT rate 0.3.

Phase 2:Accrual continues in Phase 1b until the 18th patient is evaluated for RECIST 1.1. Phase 2 Enrollment begins once 18th evaluation passes Simon's Two Stage Rule. Total number of patients between Phase1b/2; n= 18-94, but expected to be 56.