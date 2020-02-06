ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: CLASSICAL-Lung Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab

Anti-SEMA4D Antibody Enhances Activity of Immune Checkpoint Antibodies in Preclinical Syngeneic Models
anti-CTLA-4 Combination: MOC1 HNSCC
anti-LAG3 Combination: Colon26
anti-PD-L1 Combination: Colon26
Anti-TGFβ: MC38
Phase 1b/2 CLASSICAL- Lung Study Design
Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab in NSCLC
Phase 1b
Dose Escalation
5 mg/kg
10 mg/kg
20 mg/kg
IO Naïve
(n=3)
(n=6)
(n=3)
(n=12)
Phase 2
Dose Expansion
IO Failure
IO Naive
10 mg/kg
10 mg/kg
(n=50)
(n=32)
(n= 18)
Study Objectives
pepinemab
+
10 mg/kg avelumab
Q2W
The primary objective is safety, tolerability, and identification of the RP2D for dose expansion.
Secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy, immunogenicity, and PK/PD, and an exploratory objective is to identify candidate biomarkers of activity
Demographics
(IO Failure)
(IO
Naïve)
(All)
Subjects Enrolled n=
32
30
62
Age (years)
Median
67
62
66
Range
51-85
30-83
30-85
18 to <65
12
38%
16
53%
28
45%
65 and over
20
63%
14
47%
34
55%
Sex
Men
23
72%
14
47%
37
60%
Women
9
28%
16
53%
25
40%
Race
Asian
1
3%
0
0%
1
2%
Black or African American
3
9%
0
0%
3
5%
Native Hawaiian or Other P.I.
0
0%
1
3%
1
2%
White
28
88%
29
97%
57
92%
Ethnicity
Non-Hispanic or Latino
30
94%
30
100%
60
97%
Hispanic or Latino
2
6%
0
0%
2
3%
ECOG performance status
0
5
16%
10
33%
15
24%
1
27
84%
20
67%
47
76%
Disease Stage at Screening
IIIA
1
3%
0
0%
1
2%
IV
31
97%
30
100%
61
98%
Histology
Adenocarcinoma
20
63%
19
63%
39
63%
Squamous Cell
12
38%
11
37%
23
37%
PD-L1 (Dako 73-10 pharmDx) Status
No PD-L1 expression
11
38%
8
36%
19
37%
1-49%PDL-1 expression
12
41%
10
45%
22
43%
50-79%PDL-1 expression
6
21%
3
14%
9
18%
≥80% PDL-1 expression
0
0%
1
5%
1
2%
Cancelled*
3
8
11
*Not included in % calculation
5 subjects still on study:
2 ION / 3 IOF
Safety Summary
CLASSICAL-Lung
The combination therapy of pepinemab plus avelumab is well tolerated at all dose levels; no concerning safety signals identified to date.
One DLT, a grade 3 pulmonary embolism, occurred in the 10mg/kg pepinemab + 10mg/kg avelumab escalation cohort, resolved and did not recur in that same subject or additional subjects in any cohort.
The most frequent related AEs still remain at grades 1 or 2 fatigue, pyrexia, or chills.
Two (2) Immune Related Adverse Event (irAE) occurred during the Expansion Cohort (immune related myositis and immune mediated pneumonitis).
No deaths (grade 5) have been reported that were related to study treatment (pepinemab and avelumab) (14 Jan 2020)
Overall immunogenicity does not appear to be a concern with this combination.
Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter by Weeks (IO Naïve)
6 Months
1 Year
Lines are color coded base on best overall response
Partial Response
Stable Disease
Progressive Disease
End of Treatment
Ongoing Response
5 Partial Responses
3 Subjects on study ≥ 1 year
Disease control rate (PR+SD): 81%
Note: Patient on single agent pepinemab for the last 8 months due to rash deemed related to avelumab
Evaluable patients are shown (n=21)
Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter by Weeks (IO Failure)
6 Months
1 Year
Partial Response
Stable Disease
Progressive Disease
End of Treatment
Ongoing Response
2 PR + 3 SD on study
≥ 6 months
59% (17/29) benefited from combo (SD or PR)
Lines are color coded base on best overall response
Evaluable patients are shown (n=29)
CLASSICAL- Lung: IO Failure
Increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration
PR
002-012
002-025
Pre-Treatment
On-Treatment
Density
1
1
0.5
0.5
CD8
0
0
SD
002-016
002-015
002-019
007-002
007-003
1
1
1
1
0.5
0.5
NE
0.5
0.5
0
0
0
0
PD
002-034002-013
0.50.5
00
No or low tumor detected in
No tumor detected in these 3 biopsies from
Tumor (Cytokeratin+)
these 2 biopsies from
CD8+ T cells
patients with stable disease
Pembrolizumab refractory
patients with PR
Time on Study in Evaluable Subjects
IO Naïve Subjects
• 81% of evaluable patients (17/21) have experienced disease control (PR+SD) while receiving the combination.
• Durable clinical benefit of ≥1 year has been achieved in 3 subjects and ≥6 months in 7 subjects
79% of PR & SD subjects were
reported to have Negative or Low
PD-L1 expression*
++
IO Failure Subjects
*PD-L1 analysis was performed via Dako 73-10 pharmDx. PD-L1 status
reported (44/50 subjects) is from data available at cut off (10 Jan
2020). A total of 29 SD and PR subjects were analyzed and 23 were
reported to be PD-L1 negative or low (0-49%); 10 of these were PD-L1
negative (<1%).
• 59% of evaluable patients (17/29) whose tumors had progressed during or
following treatment with anti-PD-x antibodies benefited from switching to
the combination therapy, which appears to induce a halt or reversal of
tumor progression.
• Three (3) subjects were IO refractory before entering trial ( )
• Two (2) subjects who failed pembro have attained PRs with 66% and 52%
tumor reduction at most recent scan.
• Durable response of ≥1 year has been achieved in 1 subject and ≥6
months in 6 subjects
++
CD8 Density generally increased following treatment
CLASSICAL-Lung
CD8+ T cell density increased in most tumors following treatment with pepinemab + avelumab in patients experiencing a PR (5/5) or SD (4/5).
CD8+ T cell levels in tumor appear to correspond with response. Higher T cell densities and largest increases in density were observed in patients with PR or SD, while low T cell density was observed in tumor tissue from subjects with rapidly progressing disease (PD).
Matched pre and on-treatment from the same lesion
On-treatmentbiopsies collected after ~ 5 weeks of treatment
Core or needle biopsies
Quantification of tumor bed across the entire biopsy section, excluding necrotic regions. Tumor bed was verified by pathologist review
Summary
Anti-SEMA4Dshifts the immune balance in the TME to overcome immune exclusion and myeloid suppression
Increased T cell penetration and T cell activity
Reduced myeloid cells and reduced immune suppression
The combination of pepinemab + avelumab is well tolerated in CLASSICAL-Lung trial.
Extent and duration of treatment benefit.
ION: Among evaluable IO naïve subjects (n=21) enrolled in either dose escalation or dose expansion, 5 immunotherapy naïve patients experienced a PR, 3 patients have durable benefit over 1 year, and the Disease Control Rate (PR+SD) was 81%. Quality of enrollment in this cohort suffered from 30% non-evaluable and low PD-L1 expression.
IOF: 59% of evaluable patients (17/29) whose tumors had progressed during or following treatment with anti-PD-x antibodies benefited from switching to the combination of pepinemab + avelumab, which appeared to induce a halt or reversal of tumor progression (PR or SD).
Clinical response or disease stabilization was observed in majority of patients despite low PD-L1 expression. 82% (18/22) of all subjects with either PR or SD subjects were reported to have negative or low positive PD-L1 expression (Dako 73-10 pharmDx assay)
Exploratory:
Increased CD8+ T cell density was observed in most tumors following treatment with pepinemab + avelumab. CD8+ T cell levels in tumor appear to correspond with response.
Tumor was absent or greatly reduced in 10/11 biopsies from subjects analyzed with PR or SD. Interestingly, no tumor was detected in biopsies analyzed from 4/5 subjects with PR and 3/6 subjects with SD.
Acknowledgements
Vaccinex, Research:
Elizabeth Evans
Crystal Mallow
Holm Bussler, PhD
Sebold Torno
Christine Reilly
Maria Scrivens
Leslie Balch
Alan Howell
Vaccinex, Clinical Development:
Terrence Fisher, PhD
Desa Rae Pastore
Alisha Reader
Robert Parker
Jason Condon
William Bigham
Cindy Dawson
Vaccinex, Executive Management:
Maurice Zauderer, CEO
Ernest Smith, CSO
John Leonard, SVP
Raymond Watkins, COO
Scott Royer, CFO
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany/EMD Serono; a business of Merck KGaA Andreas Schröder, Kevin Chin, Pam Kaur, Shruti Vasudev, Dongzi Yu
CLASSICAL-Lung Investigators
Michael Shafique (Moffitt Cancer Center), Jonathan W. Goldman (UCLA Medical Center), J. Thaddeus Beck (Highlands Oncology Group), Megan Ann Baumgart (University of Rochester), Ramaswamy Govindan (Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO), Nashat Gabrail (Gabrail Cancer Center), Rachel E. Sanborn (Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Providence Cancer Institute); Alexander I. Spira (Virginia Cancer Center Specialists); Aaron S. Mansfield (Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN), Yanyan Lou (Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL), Nagashree Seetharamu (Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell Health).
MoffittCo-investigators Alberto Chiappori, Benjamin Creelan, Jhanelle E.
Gray, Eric Haura, Andreas Saltos, Tawee Tanvetyanon
Moffitt Clinical Trial Coordinator Ashley Derigo
Moffitt Research Data Specialists Faranak Esfahani, Brittany Gore,
Mariana Castellano-Fornelli
Patients and
Funding: This study receives funding from Vaccinex, Rochester, NY,
their families
and from Merck KGaA as part of the alliance between Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer, Inc, New York, NY, USA
