ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: CLASSICAL-Lung Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab

Safety Summary

CLASSICAL-Lung

The combination therapy of pepinemab plus avelumab is well tolerated at all dose levels; no concerning safety signals identified to date.

One DLT, a grade 3 pulmonary embolism, occurred in the 10mg/kg pepinemab + 10mg/kg avelumab escalation cohort, resolved and did not recur in that same subject or additional subjects in any cohort.

The most frequent related AEs still remain at grades 1 or 2 fatigue, pyrexia, or chills.

Two (2) Immune Related Adverse Event (irAE) occurred during the Expansion Cohort (immune related myositis and immune mediated pneumonitis).

No deaths (grade 5) have been reported that were related to study treatment (pepinemab and avelumab) (14 Jan 2020)