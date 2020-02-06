ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium SEMA4D-related Oral Presentation: CLASSICAL-Lung Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab

Log in
02/06/2020

CLASSICAL-Lung Combination trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab

Michael R. Shafique, MD - H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL

1

Disclosures

Institutional Research Funding

COMPANY

RECIPIENT

COMMENTS

Merck Serono

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Site Principal Investigator

Vaccinex

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Site Principal Investigator

Nektar

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Site Principal Investigator

PsiOxus Therapeutics

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Site Principal Investigator

Amphivena

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Site Principal Investigator

Travel

Janssen

Michael R. Shafique

2

Pepinemab

Proposed Mechanism of Action

  • Semaphorin 4D signals through Plexin B1 and Plexin B2 receptors to regulate cellular cytoskeleton and its function in cell migration and differentiation
  • Anti-SEMA4Dshifts the balance of immune infiltration and myeloid suppression to promote anti-tumor T cell activity1,2
    • Promotes infiltration of potent APC
    • Reverses recruitment and function of MDSC, M2 TAM and Treg
    • Facilitates infiltration and activity of CD8+ T cells
  • Pepinemab (VX15/2503), a humanized IgG4 with hinge modification, binds to SEMA4D and blocks its signaling activity
  1. Evans EE et al. Cancer Immunol Research 2015
  2. Clavijo et al. Cancer Immunol Research 2019

3

Anti-SEMA4D shifts balance of chemokines and suppressor cells to enhance infiltration and activity of tumoral T cells

    • Dendritic cells (DC) express
  2. high affinity receptor PLXNB1 and CD11c+ (red stain).
    • Binding to SEMA4D at tumor edge restricts penetration of
  4. PLXNB1+ DC into Colon26 tumor.
  5. • Shift in balance of immune cells and factors within TME

Colon26 Tumors

Control

IgG

SEMA4D CD11c F4/80

αSema4D

Mab67

The Sema4D

Inflammatory

Increase in Pro-

gradient is

DC's migrate

inflammatory

neutralized

into tumor

APC

(vessel)

CD8+ CTL

Increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration and activity

Evans EE et al. Cancer Immunol Research 2015;3(6): 689-701

4

Anti-SEMA4D Antibody Enhances Activity of Immune Checkpoint Antibodies in Preclinical Syngeneic Models

anti-CTLA-4 Combination: MOC1 HNSCC

anti-LAG3 Combination: Colon26

anti-PD-L1 Combination: Colon26

Anti-TGFβ: MC38

5

Phase 1b/2 CLASSICAL- Lung Study Design

Combination Trial of Pepinemab with Avelumab in NSCLC

Phase 1b

Dose Escalation

5 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

20 mg/kg

IO Naïve

(n=3)

(n=6)

(n=3)

(n=12)

Phase 2

Dose Expansion

IO Failure

IO Naive

10 mg/kg

10 mg/kg

(n=50)

(n=32)

(n= 18)

Study Objectives

pepinemab

+

10 mg/kg avelumab

Q2W

  • The primary objective is safety, tolerability, and identification of the RP2D for dose expansion.
  • Secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy, immunogenicity, and PK/PD, and an exploratory objective is to identify candidate biomarkers of activity

6

Demographics

(IO Failure)

(IO

Naïve)

(All)

Subjects Enrolled n=

32

30

62

Age (years)

Median

67

62

66

Range

51-85

30-83

30-85

18 to <65

12

38%

16

53%

28

45%

65 and over

20

63%

14

47%

34

55%

Sex

Men

23

72%

14

47%

37

60%

Women

9

28%

16

53%

25

40%

Race

Asian

1

3%

0

0%

1

2%

Black or African American

3

9%

0

0%

3

5%

Native Hawaiian or Other P.I.

0

0%

1

3%

1

2%

White

28

88%

29

97%

57

92%

Ethnicity

Non-Hispanic or Latino

30

94%

30

100%

60

97%

Hispanic or Latino

2

6%

0

0%

2

3%

ECOG performance status

0

5

16%

10

33%

15

24%

1

27

84%

20

67%

47

76%

Disease Stage at Screening

IIIA

1

3%

0

0%

1

2%

IV

31

97%

30

100%

61

98%

Histology

Adenocarcinoma

20

63%

19

63%

39

63%

Squamous Cell

12

38%

11

37%

23

37%

PD-L1 (Dako 73-10 pharmDx) Status

No PD-L1 expression

11

38%

8

36%

19

37%

1-49%PDL-1 expression

12

41%

10

45%

22

43%

50-79%PDL-1 expression

6

21%

3

14%

9

18%

≥80% PDL-1 expression

0

0%

1

5%

1

2%

Cancelled*

3

8

11

*Not included in % calculation

5 subjects still on study:

2 ION / 3 IOF

7

Safety Summary

CLASSICAL-Lung

  • The combination therapy of pepinemab plus avelumab is well tolerated at all dose levels; no concerning safety signals identified to date.
  • One DLT, a grade 3 pulmonary embolism, occurred in the 10mg/kg pepinemab + 10mg/kg avelumab escalation cohort, resolved and did not recur in that same subject or additional subjects in any cohort.
  • The most frequent related AEs still remain at grades 1 or 2 fatigue, pyrexia, or chills.
  • Two (2) Immune Related Adverse Event (irAE) occurred during the Expansion Cohort (immune related myositis and immune mediated pneumonitis).
  • No deaths (grade 5) have been reported that were related to study treatment (pepinemab and avelumab) (14 Jan 2020)
  • Overall immunogenicity does not appear to be a concern with this combination.

November, 2019 I 8

Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter by Weeks (IO Naïve)

6 Months

1 Year

Lines are color coded base on best overall response

Partial Response

Stable Disease

Progressive Disease

End of Treatment

Ongoing Response

5 Partial Responses

3 Subjects on study ≥ 1 year

Disease control rate (PR+SD): 81%

Note: Patient on single agent pepinemab for the last 8 months due to rash deemed related to avelumab

Evaluable patients are shown (n=21)

November, 2019 I 9

Percent Change in Target Lesion Diameter by Weeks (IO Failure)

6 Months

1 Year

Partial Response

Stable Disease

Progressive Disease

End of Treatment

Ongoing Response

2 PR + 3 SD on study

≥ 6 months

59% (17/29) benefited from combo (SD or PR)

Lines are color coded base on best overall response

Evaluable patients are shown (n=29)

November, 2019 I 10

CLASSICAL- Lung: IO Failure

Increase in CD8+ T cell infiltration

PR

002-012

002-025

Pre-Treatment

On-Treatment

Density

1

1

0.5

0.5

CD8

0

0

SD

002-016

002-015

002-019

007-002

007-003

1

1

1

1

0.5

0.5

NE

0.5

0.5

0

0

0

0

PD

002-034002-013

11

0.50.5

00

No or low tumor detected in

No tumor detected in these 3 biopsies from

Tumor (Cytokeratin+)

these 2 biopsies from

CD8+ T cells

patients with stable disease

Pembrolizumab refractory

patients with PR

11

Time on Study in Evaluable Subjects

IO Naïve Subjects

81% of evaluable patients (17/21) have experienced disease control (PR+SD) while receiving the combination.

Durable clinical benefit of ≥1 year has been achieved in 3 subjects and ≥6 months in 7 subjects

79% of PR & SD subjects were

reported to have Negative or Low

PD-L1 expression*

++

IO Failure Subjects

*PD-L1 analysis was performed via Dako 73-10 pharmDx. PD-L1 status

reported (44/50 subjects) is from data available at cut off (10 Jan

2020). A total of 29 SD and PR subjects were analyzed and 23 were

reported to be PD-L1 negative or low (0-49%); 10 of these were PD-L1

negative (<1%).

59% of evaluable patients (17/29) whose tumors had progressed during or

following treatment with anti-PD-x antibodies benefited from switching to

the combination therapy, which appears to induce a halt or reversal of

tumor progression.

Three (3) subjects were IO refractory before entering trial ( )

Two (2) subjects who failed pembro have attained PRs with 66% and 52%

tumor reduction at most recent scan.

Durable response of ≥1 year has been achieved in 1 subject and ≥6

months in 6 subjects

++

12

CD8 Density generally increased following treatment

CLASSICAL-Lung

  • CD8+ T cell density increased in most tumors following treatment with pepinemab + avelumab in patients experiencing a PR (5/5) or SD (4/5).
  • CD8+ T cell levels in tumor appear to correspond with response. Higher T cell densities and largest increases in density were observed in patients with PR or SD, while low T cell density was observed in tumor tissue from subjects with rapidly progressing disease (PD).
  • Matched pre and on-treatment from the same lesion
  • On-treatmentbiopsies collected after ~ 5 weeks of treatment
  • Core or needle biopsies
  • Quantification of tumor bed across the entire biopsy section, excluding necrotic regions. Tumor bed was verified by pathologist review

13

Summary

  • Anti-SEMA4Dshifts the immune balance in the TME to overcome immune exclusion and myeloid suppression
    • Increased T cell penetration and T cell activity
    • Reduced myeloid cells and reduced immune suppression
  • The combination of pepinemab + avelumab is well tolerated in CLASSICAL-Lung trial.
  • Extent and duration of treatment benefit.
    • ION: Among evaluable IO naïve subjects (n=21) enrolled in either dose escalation or dose expansion, 5 immunotherapy naïve patients experienced a PR, 3 patients have durable benefit over 1 year, and the Disease Control Rate (PR+SD) was 81%.
      Quality of enrollment in this cohort suffered from 30% non-evaluable and low PD-L1 expression.
    • IOF: 59% of evaluable patients (17/29) whose tumors had progressed during or following treatment with anti-PD-x antibodies benefited from switching to the combination of pepinemab + avelumab, which appeared to induce a halt or reversal of tumor progression (PR or SD).
    • Clinical response or disease stabilization was observed in majority of patients despite low PD-L1 expression. 82% (18/22) of all subjects with either PR or SD subjects were reported to have negative or low positive PD-L1 expression (Dako 73-10 pharmDx assay)
  • Exploratory:
    • Increased CD8+ T cell density was observed in most tumors following treatment with pepinemab + avelumab. CD8+ T cell levels in tumor appear to correspond with response.
    • Tumor was absent or greatly reduced in 10/11 biopsies from subjects analyzed with PR or SD. Interestingly, no tumor was detected in biopsies analyzed from 4/5 subjects with PR and 3/6 subjects with SD.

14

Acknowledgements

Vaccinex, Research:

  • Elizabeth Evans
  • Crystal Mallow
  • Holm Bussler, PhD
  • Sebold Torno
  • Christine Reilly
  • Maria Scrivens
  • Leslie Balch
  • Alan Howell

Vaccinex, Clinical Development:

  • Terrence Fisher, PhD
  • Desa Rae Pastore
  • Alisha Reader
  • Robert Parker
  • Jason Condon
  • William Bigham
  • Cindy Dawson

Vaccinex, Executive Management:

  • Maurice Zauderer, CEO
  • Ernest Smith, CSO
  • John Leonard, SVP
  • Raymond Watkins, COO
  • Scott Royer, CFO

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany/EMD Serono; a business of Merck KGaA Andreas Schröder, Kevin Chin, Pam Kaur, Shruti Vasudev, Dongzi Yu

CLASSICAL-Lung Investigators

Michael Shafique (Moffitt Cancer Center), Jonathan W. Goldman (UCLA Medical Center), J. Thaddeus Beck (Highlands Oncology Group), Megan Ann Baumgart (University of Rochester), Ramaswamy Govindan (Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO), Nashat Gabrail (Gabrail Cancer Center), Rachel E. Sanborn (Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Providence Cancer Institute); Alexander I. Spira (Virginia Cancer Center Specialists); Aaron S. Mansfield (Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN), Yanyan Lou (Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL), Nagashree Seetharamu (Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Northwell Health).

Moffitt Co-investigators Alberto Chiappori, Benjamin Creelan, Jhanelle E.

Gray, Eric Haura, Andreas Saltos, Tawee Tanvetyanon

Moffitt Clinical Trial Coordinator Ashley Derigo

Moffitt Research Data Specialists Faranak Esfahani, Brittany Gore,

Mariana Castellano-Fornelli

Patients and

Funding: This study receives funding from Vaccinex, Rochester, NY,

their families

and from Merck KGaA as part of the alliance between Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer, Inc, New York, NY, USA

15

Disclaimer

Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 20:12:03 UTC
