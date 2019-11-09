Poster: Presented at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). SEMA4D antibody blockade overcomes mechanisms of immune suppression and combination immunotherapy including TGFβ blockade promotes efficient tumor regression
SEMA4D antibody blockade overcomes mechanisms of immune suppression and combination immunotherapy
including TGFβ blockade promotes efficient tumor regression
Elizabeth E. Evans, Terrence L. Fisher, Crystal Mallow, Holm Bussler, Sebold Torno, Desa Rae Pastore, Alan Howell, Luis Ruffolo*, Nicholas Ullman*, Benjamin Dale*, Brian Belt*, Joe Bucukovski, Christine
Reilly, Ernest Smith, David C. Linehan, Maurice Zauderer.
Vaccinex and *University of Rochester, Rochester, New York
Summary
Immune Checkpoint Combinations
TGFβ Combinations
CLASSICAL-Lung Phase 1/2b Trial: Combination with Avelumab
Background: Despite progress of immune checkpoint blockade therapies, resistance mechanisms including myeloid suppression and upregulation of TGFβ signaling prevent durable clinical benefit in many cancer patients. Anti-semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D, CD100) blocking antibody promotes immune infiltration, reduces immunosuppression, and enhances T cell activity in the tumor microenvironment (TME), resulting in increased tumor control when combined with various immunotherapies in preclinical models (1-3). Clinical trials of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in combination with pepinemab (VX15/2503), a humanized anti-SEMA4D antibody (4,5), are currently underway in several cancer indications.
Methods: Activity of anti-SEMA4D antibody in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and TGFβ blockade was evaluated in preclinical mouse tumor models. Ongoing clinical trials of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in combination with pepinemab include: (i) a Phase 1b/2a combination trial of pepinemab with avelumab in ICI naïve or ICI refractory or relapsed NSCLC (CLASSICAL-Lung) (NCT03268057, N=65); (ii)
A. Colon26: anti-CTLA-4 Combination
Colon26: anti-LAG3 Combination
MOC1 HNSCC: anti-CTLA-4 Combo
Colon26: anti-PD-1 Combination
This ongoing completely enrolled phase 1b/2, open label, single arm, first-inhuman combination study is designed to evaluate the combination of pepinemab with avelumab in 62 subjects (pts) with advanced (stage IIIB/IV)
NSCLC.
Study Design
The trial is split into dose escalation (n=12) and dose expansion (n=50) phases.
The dose escalation portion includes subjects who are immunotherapy naïve and have either progressed or declined standard first or second-line systemic anticancer therapy.
Subjects in the three dose escalation cohorts received ascending doses of pepinemab (5, 10, 20 mg/kg, Q2W) in combination with avelumab (10mg/kg, Q2W).
The expansion phase includes an IO naïve (ION) cohort as well as a second cohort of
Phase 1b
Phase 2
Dose Escalation
Dose Expansion
(n=12)
(n=50)
pepinemab + 10 mg/kg avelumab, Q2W
IO Naive
5 mg/kg
IO Failure
(n=3)
10 mg/kg
10 mg/kg
(n=32)
neoadjuvant integrated biomarker trials in patients with metastatic melanoma (NCT03769155, n=36), metastatic colorectal, pancreatic (NCT03373188, n=32) and head and neck (NCT03690986, n=36) cancers treated with pepinemab in combination with nivolumab or ipilimumab.
Results: Anti-SEMA4D antibody enhanced tumor regression when combined with antibodies targeting CTLA-4,PD-1,PD-L1, LAG3, and TGFβ in several preclinical models. For example, anti-SEMA4D plus anti-TGFβ treatment resulted in maximal tumor growth delay (TGD) of 239% (p<0.01) and 10/15 complete tumor regressions (CR) (p<0.05), compared to 10% TGD and 0/13 CR with single agent anti-TGFβ or 29% TGD and 1/10 CR with anti-SEMA4D alone in MC38 colon carcinoma model. Additionally, the combination
Immunomodulatory effects of SEMA4D blockade can enhance immune checkpoint therapies. A,C,D. Colon26 (500,000 cells) were
Immunomodulatory effects of SEMA4D blockade can enhance TGFβ blockade. A) Colon26 (500,000 cells) were subcutaneously
subjects whose tumors progressed during or following immunotherapy (IO failure, IOF).
Study Objectives
The primary objective is safety, tolerability, and identification of the RP2D for dose expansion.
Secondary objectives include evaluation of efficacy, immunogenicity, and PK/PD, and an exploratory objective is to identify candidate biomarkers of activity
See POSTER P414
(n=6)
IO Naive
20 mg/kg
10 mg/kg
(n= 18)
(n=3)
ENROLLMENT COMPLETE
of anti-SEMA4D, folfirinox, and ICI improved survival in KP2-tumor bearing mice, a KPC- derived pancreatic adenocarcinoma model of immune exclusion, myeloid suppression and active TGFb signaling. In clinical trials, pepinemab was well-tolerated and analysis of pre and on-treatment biopsies revealed increased CD8 density and reduced presence of myeloid derived suppressor cells within TME.
subcutaneously implanted into Balb/c mice, that were then treated with αSEMA4D / MAb67 (10 mg/kg, weekly IP X4), αLAG3/C9B7W
implanted into Balb/c mice, that were then treated with αSEMA4D / MAb67 (10 mg/kg, weekly IP X4) and αTGFβ/Mab1D11.16.8 (5
(10 mg/kg 2x/week X4; n=20); αCTLA-4 / MAb UC10-4F10 (100/50/50 µg, q3 days; n=20), αPD-1 / MAb RMP1-14 (10 mg/kg,
mg/kg, 2x/week IP); n=15. B) MC38 (80,000 cells) were subcutaneously implanted into C57Bl/6 mice, that were then treated with
twice/week, starting on day10, n=20), B. MOC1 HNSCC (5x106 cells) were subcutaneously implanted into C57Bl/6 mice, that were
then treated with αSEMA4D/MAb67 (10 mg/kg, weekly IP), αCTLA-4 / MAb 9H-10 (5 mg/kg, q5D); n=10.
Integrated Biomarker Window of Opportunity Clinical Study
In collaboration with Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University
Conclusions: SEMA4D antibody blockade modulates the TME to enhance anti-tumor immunity and combination therapies further enhance anti-tumor activity and overcome important resistance mechanisms. Preliminary data suggest the combination of pepinemab plus immune checkpoint therapy is well tolerated and shows initial signals of antitumor activity in patients. Ongoing analysis of various therapeutic combinations and immunophenotyping of tissue biopsies will shed light on mechanism of action of SEMA4D antibody blockade in several combination therapies.
Anti-SEMA4D Mab blocks binding to its cognate receptors
receptor-mediatedsignaling activity
Promotes infiltration of potent APC and T cells into TME
Inhibits function of MDSC, M2 TAM and Treg
Anti-SEMA4D Mab neutralizes SEMA4D barrier at tumor
margin and shifts the balance of tumor immunity
A. Sema4D
B. Increased infiltration of pro-inflammatory APC
C. Shift in balance of tumor
gradient
and CD8+ T cells
immunity in TME
Vessel
Tumor-specific Cytotoxic T Cells
Pepinemab facilitates T cell infiltration into
immune excluded MSS metastatic CRC
No treatment
Pepinemab
1000
Normal
800
liver
600
400
Tumor
200
Bed
0
Resectable PDAC
Resectable melanoma
Resectable HNSCC
(n=16)
CRC resectable liver
(n=36)
(n=36)
Currently enrolled:12
Currently enrolled: 10
mets (n=16)
Currently enrolled: 5
CRC, 1 PDAC
No treatment (SOC)
No Treatment (SOC)
No treatment (SOC)
VX15/2503 (15 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (15 mg/kg)
Ipilimumab (1 mg/kg)
Ipilimumab (3 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
SEMA4D
CD11c
F4/80
CD8
Overcoming Immune Exclusion in TME can
enhance immune checkpoint therapy by
Reduction and polarization of suppressive
myeloid cells
• Reduction of fibroblast-specificTGF-β
TGFb blockade
signaling (9)
MDSC (S100A9+CD33+)
CD8+ T cells
Tumors (Cytokeratin+)
CD8 Density in Tumor Bed
M-MDSC Density in Tumor Bed
25
30
Bed
20
cells
Bed
llsCeCD8+# mmper
+CD33+S100A9#
mmper
20
orTum
15
rTumo
2
10
2
10
5
0
0
no treatment pepinemab
No treatment
pepinemab
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
Nivolumab (480 mg)
Ipilimumab (1 mg/kg)
Nivolumab (480 mg)
Nivolumab (480 mg)
VX15/2503 (15 mg/kg)
VX15/2503 (20 mg/kg)
Nivolumab (3 mg/kg)
Ipilimumab (1 mg/kg)
Nivolumab (480 mg)
Ipilimumab (1 mg/kg)
2 Doses
1 Dose
1 Dose
Pre-treatment
Surgical
Biopsy
Resection
Biomarker Analysis:
EVALUATE
Safety:
• Compare relative to baseline biopsy and
among Rx cohorts
PK/PD
• immune profile in tumor and peripheral blood
MDSC Recruitment
E. MDSC Function
MDSC recruitment and suppressive function is
CXCL1
CXCL2
CXCL5
reversed by SEMA4D antibody blockade. (D)
Anti-SEMA4D facilitates infiltration of
T cells and pro-inflammatory APC into TME
CRC patients received neoadjuvant chemotherapy
before immunotherapy and surgery
The key observations relate to distribution of T cells and MDSC in MSS metastatic CRC. Surgical resections were analyzed from one CRC
In vitro tumor
CTRL αS4D CTRL αS4D CTRL αS4D
MOC1 HNSCC cells in vitro were exposed to Sema4D mAb (10 µg/mL) or isotype for 24 hours and analyzed for myeloid chemokine expression by qRT-PCR (in vitro tumor). Mice bearing MOC1 tumors were treated in vivo with isotype control or anti-Sema4D Ab (αS4D) (n=5/group). Whole tumor digests were analyzed for myeloid chemokine expression via qRT-PCR (whole tumor). (E) MDSC were isolated from HNSCC MOC1 in vivo tumors and co- cultured ex vivo with rSEMA4D (10 μg/ml) or antibodies, in presence of naïve T cells labeled with CFSE in a T cell suppression assay.
and reverses recruitment and activity of
MDSC and M2 TAM.
TGFβ represents
an independent
fibroblast-driven mechanism of immune
exclusion and resistance to immune
checkpoint therapy.
Anti-SEMA4D can enhance activity of both
immune checkpoint and TGFβ blockade.
Targeting multiple
pathways may
Adapted from:
overcome immune exclusion and promote
Evans EE, Paris M, Smith ES & Zauderer M. 2015, OncoImmunology
anti-tumor immunity.
patient following 3-5 weeks of treatment with pepinemab and one patient who did not receive antibody treatment. 5 micron FFPE sections were stained sequentially for each marker and scanned at 40X. Scans were co-registered for each stain in multiplex. A) ) CD8+ T cells (red) overlays on cytokeratin stain (green) at tumor/normal liver margin are shown (3.3x). 10x images from center of tumor are shown below with S100A9+/CD33+ MDSC (blue) overlays on cytokeratin stain (green) are shown. B) Total number of CD8 or MDSC cells were quantified from entire tumor bed area, normalized by area of tumor bed using Visiopharm software, and 2 sections/patient were averaged in bar graphs.
Analysis of additional patient samples is ongoing.
Vaccinex Inc. published this content on 09 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 13:14:05 UTC