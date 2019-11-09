Poster: Presented at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Updated interim results from CLASSICAL-Lung, a phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC patients

Colon26 (500,000 cells) were subcutaneously implanted into Balb/c mice, that were then treated with αSEMA4D / MAb67 (10 mg/kg, weekly IP X2),

*PD-L1 analysis was performed via Dako 73-10 pharmDx. PD-L1 status reported (34/50 subjects) is from data available at cut off (24 Oct 2019). A total of 22 SD and PR subjects were analyzed and 18 were reported to be PD-L1 negative or low (0-49%); 9 of these were PD-L1 negative (<1%).

in Target 1 (NA) * Duration of prior therapy reported was based on subject's initial cancer diagnosis. Additional treatments of carboplatin/paclitaxel, nivolumab and carboplatin/alimta were reported by the investigator site at unknown intervals Change

• 81% IO Naïve subjects have experienced disease control (PR+SD) while receiving combination therapy of pepinemab + avelumab.

• 59% of evaluable patients (17/29) whose tumors had progressed during or following treatment with anti-PD-x antibodies benefited from switching to the combination therapy, which appears to induce a halt or reversal of tumor progression. This is inclusive of (3) IO refractory subjects.

• Partial responses (PR) have been observed for (5) IO Naïve and (2) IO Failure subjects, with (3) continuing to respond to treatment for ≥1 year at time of data cutoff.

• Durable responses of ≥1 year have been achieved in (3) IO Naïve and (1) IO Failure subject(s)

• Furthermore, (6) IO Naïve and (3) IO Failure subjects have been on treatment for ≥24 weeks (6 months)

Weeks