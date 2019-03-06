Vaccinex, Inc. to Present Data on Its Anti-SEMA4D Compound at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, today announces the acceptance of three posters on the company’s anti-SEMA4D technology to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research’s Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. The conference will be held from March 29-April 3, 2019.



Two of the posters highlight clinical studies of the company’s lead anti-SEMA4D monoclonal antibody, pepinemab (VX15/2503), in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, while a third poster highlights additional preclinical research on the company’s anti-SEMA4D technology. Details of the posters are below:

Title: “Interim results from CLASSICAL-Lung, a Phase Ib/II study of VX15/2503 (pepinemab) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC” Abstract Number: CT086 Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019, 1:00 – 5:00 PM ET Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16 Collaborator: Merck, Darmstadt, Germany Title: “Integrated biomarker trials of VX15/2503 (pepinemab) in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in window of opportunity studies in solid tumors” Abstract Number: CT016 Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 1:00 – 5:00 PM ET Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16 Collaborator: Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (Investigator Sponsored Clinical Trial) Title: “Altered myeloid and lymphoid composition of tumor microenvironment following anti-SEMA4D and immune checkpoint combination therapies” Abstract Number: 1545 Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET Location: Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25



About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, with currently active clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Huntington’s disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

