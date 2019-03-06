Log in
Vaccinex, Inc. to Present Data on Its Anti-SEMA4D Compound at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2019

03/06/2019 | 08:31am EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, today announces the acceptance of three posters on the company’s anti-SEMA4D technology to be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research’s Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.  The conference will be held from March 29-April 3, 2019.

Two of the posters highlight clinical studies of the company’s lead anti-SEMA4D monoclonal antibody, pepinemab (VX15/2503), in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, while a third poster highlights additional preclinical research on the company’s anti-SEMA4D technology. Details of the posters are below:

  
Title:“Interim results from CLASSICAL-Lung, a Phase Ib/II study of VX15/2503 (pepinemab) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC”
Abstract Number:CT086
Date and Time:Monday, April 1, 2019, 1:00 – 5:00 PM ET
Location:Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16
Collaborator:Merck, Darmstadt, Germany
  
  
Title:“Integrated biomarker trials of VX15/2503 (pepinemab) in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in window of opportunity studies in solid tumors”
Abstract Number:CT016
Date and Time:Sunday, March 31, 2019, 1:00 – 5:00 PM ET
Location:Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16
Collaborator:Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (Investigator Sponsored Clinical Trial)
  
  
Title:“Altered myeloid and lymphoid composition of tumor microenvironment following anti-SEMA4D and immune checkpoint combination therapies”
Abstract Number:1545
Date and Time:Monday, April 1, 2019, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET
Location:Georgia World Conference Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25
  


About Vaccinex, Inc. 
Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, with currently active clinical trials in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Huntington’s disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York. 

Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab (VX15/2503), and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prospectus for our initial public offering dated August 9, 2018, filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



Investor Contact
Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (646) 597-6979
E-mail: mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Jules Abraham
JQA Partners, Inc.
Phone: (917) 885-7378
E-mail: jabraham@jqapartners.com

Vaccinex logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
