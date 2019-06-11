Log in
VAIL RESORTS

(MTN)
06/11 04:00:00 pm
231.97 USD   -1.51%
Vail Resorts : CEO To Donate $15.7 Million from SAR Exercise

06/11/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo. - June 11, 2019 - Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz has exercised stock appreciation rights (SARs) and will be donating 100 percent of the shares and proceeds received to his family charitable foundation and donor advised charitable fund. Based on the market price on the date of exercise of $235.53 per share, the donation is equal to approximately $15.7 million. After withholding taxes, Katz received approximately 66,688 shares of Vail Resorts stock from the SARs exercise, all of which will be donated either in the form of a donation of shares or a donation of cash proceeds that were received from the sale of shares. The charitable foundation and fund have been initially focused on helping to address mental and behavioral health issues in mountain resort communities.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 17 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Perisher in New South wales, Australia; Falls Creek and Hotham in Victoria, Australia; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

Disclaimer

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 21:38:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 268 M
EBIT 2019 483 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 1 412 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 33,42
P/E ratio 2020 29,39
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 9 533 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 249 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Katz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Z. Barkin CFO & Executive Vice President
Timothy April Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Sorte Independent Director
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAIL RESORTS11.72%8 570
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC3.41%71 451
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.25.36%44 637
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP26.15%21 661
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL29.71%18 787
EXPEDIA GROUP INC8.08%17 287
