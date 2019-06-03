Vail Resorts : Capital Improvements Underway at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, Leading to Earlier Openings, Longer Season, and Enhanced Guest Experience for the 2019-2020 Winter Season

Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort will soon be abuzz with summer visitors. While guests mountain bike, hike, golf, and explore Epic Discovery's on-mountain experiences, each resort's mountain operations teams will be hard at work preparing for the 2019-20 ski and snowboard season. Vail Resorts' significant capital investments at each resort will lead to resorts opening earlier and with more terrain, providing Epic Pass holders and all skiers and snowboarders in Colorado with one of the longest ski and snowboard seasons in the country. With Keystone's energy-efficient, automated snowmaking system improvements, it expects to open for the 2019-20 winter season in October, as early as conditions allow. By its traditional opening day in November, Keystone will offer top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding, doubling the terrain access than has typically been open at that time. Keystone plans to be open from October to April 12, 2020. This season, Breckenridge announced its plans to regularly extend winter seasons through Memorial Day. Thanks to an excellent spring, Breck's Spring Finale was able to extend past Memorial Day for two additional weekends into June. The resort's final weekend of skiing and snowboarding for the 2018-19 season will take place this weekend, June 8-9. Breckenridge will open for the 2019-20 winter season on November 8 and will be open through May 25, 2020, conditions permitting. At Breckenridge's Peak 8 base, the resort will add completely new slopeside guest-service facilities just steps away from the Colorado SuperChair and Rocky Mountain SuperChair. The new 22,000 square foot space will include a Children's Ski & Snowboard School and childcare facilities, ticket and pass office, and a new ski and snowboard rental concept. Vail's extensive snowmaking upgrades and expansion taking place this summer will ensure a pre-Thanksgiving opening day each year. Nearly 200 acres of new and enhanced snowmaking terrain will provide guests with earlier access to higher elevation terrain, top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding, access from two base areas, and improved early season ski school terrain. Vail will be open November 15, 2019 to April 19, 2020. Beaver Creek will expand snowmaking capabilities at Red Buffalo Park, providing more reliable early season terrain in a key beginner area of the upper mountain. The resort will aim to offer more than 3,300 vertical feet of top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on opening day each year. Beaver Creek will be open November 27, 2019 to April 12, 2020. This summer, Crested Butte Mountain Resort will be replacing the Teocalli Lift, improving the on-mountain guest experience with increased uphill capacity, a secondary egress to the base area and quick access to beginner and intermediate terrain. The fixed-grip quad chairlift will increase uphill capacity by 50 percent. Crested Butte will be open November 27, 2019 to April 12, 2020. With Keystone opening earlier and Breckenridge extending its winter seasons, Epic Pass holders can enjoy skiing and snowboarding in Colorado from October through May.New for the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts launched the Epic Day Pass, allowing guests to ski world-class resorts for up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices. Starting at as little as $106 for one day of skiing at any of Vail Resorts' North American resorts, the Epic Day Pass is perfect for those skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited skiing offered by traditional season passes. Guests can also lower their cost per day by adding more days and can lock in the lowest prices by purchasing this spring. For guests looking to ski more days in a season, the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass continue to offer the best value and variety for unlimited skiing and riding. Launching at $939 for the 2019-20 winter season, the Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated resorts and additional access to partner resorts around the world. For skiers and riders willing to navigate around a few peak dates, the Epic Local Pass offers incredible value with access to many of the same destinations, starting at only $699. The entire lineup of Epic Pass options is on sale now at epicpass.com.

