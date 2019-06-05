Vail Resorts : Epic Australia Pass Now Includes Unlimited, Unrestricted Access to Hotham Alpine Resort With Sales Deadline Extended To 18 June
0
06/05/2019 | 12:25am EDT
The 2019 Epic Australia Pass and 2018-19 Epic Pass will now provide unlimited, unrestricted access to Hotham Alpine Resort, in addition to Perisher Ski Resort and Falls Creek Alpine Resort in Australia
Additional world-class access on the Epic Pass and Epic Australia Pass includes Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Park City and more in North America and Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan
Purchase deadline for the 2019 Epic Australia Pass is now extended to Tuesday 18, June
BROOMFIELD, Colo. - 5 June, 2019 -
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is pleased to announce that the 2019 Epic Australia Pass and 2018-19 Epic Pass will now provide unlimited, unrestricted access to Hotham Alpine Resort, in addition to Perisher Ski Resort and Falls Creek Alpine Resort in Australia. To celebrate the best Australian snow conditions in almost 20 years, the deadline to purchase a 2019 Epic Australia Pass has been extended to Tuesday 18, June. Thanks to nearly a metre of snow across Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham over the past week, these early season conditions have set up the strongest season opening since 2000. Perisher was able to open for the 2019 season one week early with a 31 May early opening and the new $4.2 million Leichhardt Quad Chairlift is set to make its debut this Thursday. Hotham is set to open this Friday 7, June and Falls Creek is on track for a great opening day on Saturday 8, June. Starting at only AU$909 for adults, AU$511 for students (up to year 12) and AU$681 for seniors (65 years and over), the Epic Australia Pass allows guests to ski and ride year-round, all on one incredible pass. Australian skiers and snowboarders can enjoy unlimited, unrestricted access to Perisher, Falls Creek and now Hotham, as well as ten total days of access in Japan across the ten resorts in the Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu Resort, unlimited access to world-class resorts in Colorado (Breckenridge and Keystone), Utah (Park City), Lake Tahoe (Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood) and more. In addition, Epic Australia Pass holders get ten combined days at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek (some peak restrictions apply). The Epic Australia Pass starts with the 2019 Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham snow season and concludes with the 2019-20 ski and snowboard season in the Northern Hemisphere, which is generally from November 2019 to May 2020. Epic Australia Pass holders can also protect their plans from unforeseen circumstances by purchasing Pass Refund Protection at a new low price of only AU$25, AU$15 for Students and AU$20 for Seniors. Australian skiers and snowboarders who do not want to navigate holiday restrictions in the U.S. and Canada or who want more than 10 days combined at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek, can upgrade to the Epic Australia Plus Pass for unlimited, unrestricted access to the Best of U.S. and Canada during the 2019-20 ski season. Vail Resorts will continue to honor 2019 season pass products for Falls Creek and Hotham through the duration of the season, while also allowing guests to upgrade to an Epic Australia Pass. The Epic Australia Pass is sold exclusively at www.epicaustraliapass.com.au and the 2019-20 Epic Pass can be purchased at www.epicpass.com.
Epic Australia Pass: For AU$909 for Adults, AU$511 for Students (up to year 12) and AU$681 for Seniors (65 years and over), the Epic Australia Pass offers the following access and benefits:
Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in the 2019 season and Okemo, Mount Sunapee, Crested Butte and Stevens Pass during the 2019-20 season.
Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe, California and Stowe in Vermont in the 2019-20 season (holiday restrictions apply).
10 total days combined at: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek in the 2019-20 season (holiday restrictions apply and days do not have to be consecutive).
Limited access to partner resorts, including five consecutive days with no blackout dates at Rusutsu, Japan and five consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley, Japan for the 2019-20 season.
Discounted tickets: 6 discounted Bring a Mate tickets at Perisher for family and friends and when purchased online in advance, a savings of up to 50 percent.
Upgrade the Epic Australia Pass: Pass holders can elevate their skiing and snowboarding experience by upgrading the Epic Australia Pass to avoid holiday restrictions in the best resorts in the U.S. & Canada for unlimited, unrestricted North American access to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail,
Upgrade to the Epic Australia Plus Pass: Pass holders can elevate their skiing and snowboarding experience by upgrading the Epic Australia Pass to avoid holiday restrictions in the best resorts in the U.S. & Canada for unlimited, unrestricted North American access to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City, and more for the 2019-2020 ski season. Visit www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.
Pass Refund Protection: Vail Resorts encourages guests to purchase Pass Refund Protection. A refund in the case of a 'season ending' injury, illness, pregnancy or relocation overseas, for a new low price of only AU$25 for adults, AU$15 for students and AU$20 seniors. Without Pass Refund Protection no refunds will be offered in any circumstances. Must be purchased at the time you buy your Epic Australia Pass. Find out more at www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.
The Epic Pass Club: All 2019 Epic Australia Pass holders are automatically enrolled in the Epic Pass Club, an exclusive community that helps skiers and snowboarders get even more value out of their pass through exclusive deals in the U.S., Canada and Australia on airport transfers, lessons, equipment rentals, mountain dining and more. Australian pass holders can also enjoy an additional 20% off the lowest available accommodation rates at Vail Resorts' iconic mountains at the Best of the U.S. Learn more at www.epicpassclub.com.