VAIL RESORTS, INC.

(MTN)
Vail Resorts : Deadline Extended To April 19 To Lock In The 2019-20 Epic Pass At The Guaranteed Lowest Price With The Best Benefits For Just $49 Down

04/15/2019 | 02:23pm EDT
About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 15 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

Vail Resorts Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:22:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 264 M
EBIT 2019 480 M
Net income 2019 295 M
Debt 2019 1 284 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 30,40
P/E ratio 2020 26,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 8 726 M
Chart VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vail Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAIL RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 243 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Katz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Z. Barkin CFO & Executive Vice President
Timothy April Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John F. Sorte Independent Director
Roland A. Hernandez Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAIL RESORTS, INC.2.97%8 746
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC6.42%81 860
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.98%40 505
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL66.22%24 552
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP18.57%21 043
EXPEDIA GROUP INC11.66%18 338
