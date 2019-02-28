Vail Resorts : Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood Resorts Announce Extended Ski Season

About The Best of Tahoe Resorts

Collectively, Heavenly Mountain, Northstar California and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts offer guests unmatched variety, the highest standard of guest service, the most terrain with 10,270 skiable acres, and access to the region's finest snow surface conditions through state-of-the-art snowmaking and acclaimed natural snow depth. The Best of Tahoe resorts represent the essence of Lake Tahoe's spirit. Each resort's individual characteristics complement one another and combine to offer skiers and riders the Best of Tahoe experience.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 15 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.