Vail Resorts : Jackson Lebsack Kicks Off Ski.com's Epic Dream Job In Stowe, Vt., To visit 18 Destinations In Seven Countries Over The Next Two Months

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacation packages in North America, and Vail Resorts just said bon voyage to Jackson Lebsack, Ski.com's Epic Dream Job hire, as he kicked off his once-in-lifetime, two-month voyage around the world starting in Stowe, Vt. last Friday, January 4. Follow along for daily destination updates via www.Ski.com/dreamjob and Ski.com's Instagram and Facebook as Jackson travels the world.



"Stowe gave me such a warm welcome, which makes me even more excited to embark on this journey chasing snow and visiting some of the world's best ski destinations available on the Epic Pass," says Lebsack. "Some of the destinations I'm most looking forward to visiting include Verbier, Switzerland, one of the top freeride destinations in the world, and Japan, where I hope to find the deepest powder of my life. I'm also excited to travel around the United States, especially Colorado, to check out many of the resorts I've heard about my whole life but have never visited."

Lebsack made landfall in Italy on Sunday, and over the next three days will experience and document the Dolomites at Epic Pass partner destination Madonna di Campiglio. In total, Lebsack will travel to seven countries and 18 destinations around the world, including Europe, Japan, Canada and the United States. His complete travel itinerary can be found below.

In addition to being introduced to unique experiences at world-class resorts offered on the Epic Pass, Lebsack will travel via United Airlines capture enviable content with video equipment from GoPro while decked out in head-to-toe gear from Helly Hansen, Rossignol and Oakley®. Since snow is such an important component to his global ski voyage, he will also have a direct line to custom snow forecasts from OpenSnow. On top of all those incredible perks, Ski.com's Epic Dream Job is paying Lebsack US$10,000.

Due to the community of talented videographers and storytellers with a passion for snow and travel that formed online around Ski.com's Epic Dream Job during the application period in September and October, Ski.com and Vail Resorts offered select applicants "Buddy Tickets" to join Lebsack along the way.

Hawaii-based adventure videographer Justin Graham will join Lebsack in Japan, where they will chase deep powder in the heart of January. The Rolling Van Creative duo, Aaron Macrae and Matt Chick, will join Lebsack in Whistler Blackcomb and Fernie, B.C., Canada; Colorado-based videographer and photographer Catherine Aeppel will join up in Lake Tahoe, Calif.; outdoor adventure videographer Tommy Joyce will meet up with Lebsack in Telluride and Crested Butte, Colo.; and food and travel writer Marla Meridith will join up in and Vail and Beaver Creek, Colo..

Ski.com's Epic Dream Job Itinerary*

January–February Highlights: Vermont, Europe, Japan and Whistler

January 3–6: Stowe, Vt.

January 7–11: Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

January 11–15: St. Anton, Austria

January 15–19: Verbier, Switzerland

January 19–23: Courchevel, France

January 24: Tokyo, Japan

January 25–30: Hakuba, Japan

January 31–February 4: Whistler, Canada

February–March Highlights: Fernie, BC, California, Park City and Colorado

February 4–7: Fernie, BC, Canada

February 7–9: Northstar, CA

February 9–11: Heavenly, CA

February 11–15: Park City, UT

February 15–18: Telluride, CO

February 18–21: Crested Butte, CO

February 21–25: Breckenridge, CO

February 25–28: Beaver Creek, CO

February 28–March 3: Vail, CO

*Dates are tentative and subject to weather and travel.

For more on Ski.com's Epic Dream Job, visit https://www.ski.com/dreamjob .

About Ski.com

Founded in 1971 in the heart of Colorado ski country, Aspen-headquartered Ski.com is North America's largest provider of mountain vacation packages and an industry leader in online travel technology. The company specializes in booking custom ski vacations at more than 120 of the most popular ski resorts and heli- and cat-skiing destinations in North America, Europe, Japan and South America and offers the largest collection of mountain lodging and ski-vacation components, including discounted lift tickets, flights, equipment rental, ski school, activities and more. Providing unsurpassed mountain-travel expertise, Ski.com's 70 Mountain Travel Experts average 26 years of experience in the ski travel industry.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 11 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe in Vermont; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com .

SOURCE Ski.com