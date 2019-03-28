Vail Resorts : Maximize Your Epic Pass over the Remainder of the 2018-19 Winter Season

MT. CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. - March 28, 2019 -
The season's not over yet, spring events galore are happening across Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail.
Vail Resorts' new Epic Day Pass and Epic Passes are on sale now, offering skiers and riders the opportunity to lock in the lowest prices and best benefits if purchased before April 14.
It has been a season to remember across Vail Resorts' Colorado mountains with record-breaking snowfall, early season openings and incredible events throughout the 2018-19 winter season. Spring may have sprung, but Epic Pass holders can still reap the benefits of their pass over the next few weeks. To maximize usage of the Epic Pass over the remainder of the season, prioritize these events across our Colorado resorts.Now through April 7: Sun-filled Decks andAprès at Beaver Creek
Families visiting Beaver Creek this spring can soak in the sunshine and listen to live afternoon music on-mountain Wednesday through Sunday. Locations include Broken Arrow, Talons Restaurant, Spruce Saddle, Mamie's Mountain Grill and the Ice Cream Parlour.April 5-7: Cool Off at Crested Butte & Keystone's Closing Weekends
Two of Colorado's best pond skim events cap the winter season at Crested Butte and Keystone over each resorts' respective Closing Weekends. For a full weekend getaway, escape to Crested Butte for SkiTown Breakdown
- free live concerts featuring The Main Squeeze, Chali 2na and Cut Chemist - April 6 and 7. The popular LandShark Pond Skim
takes place on Saturday, April 6, with scores for creativity, costumes and execution. Families can enjoy spring skiing together at Keystone with the return of the Kidtopia Slush Cup on Closing Day, April 7. The Kidtopia Slush Cup
consists of fun for the entire family, including pond skimming competitions for both kids and adults.April 11-14: Spring Back to VailSpring Back to Vail
brings spring in the mountains to life with free concerts at Ford Park, in-town and on-mountain late season specials, après and after dark parties, a lively festival village and more. The spring tradition culminates with the World Pond Skimming Championships as costumed participants will ski or board themselves off a snow jump across a pond in the hopes of coming out on the other side in style.April 22 - May 27: Breck's Spring Finale
Epic Pass holders can take advantage of Breck's Spring Finale
with skiing and riding through Memorial Day. Incredible spring conditions will be available during Breck's extended season, and skiers and riders can enjoy approximately 1,000 acres of terrain on Peaks 6, 7 and 8, in addition to on-mountain activations and entertainment every weekend in May, as weather and conditions permit.Epic for Everyone: New Epic Day Pass Provides Unprecedented Flexibility and Season Pass Discounts to Guests Skiing as Little as One Day
New for the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts launched the Epic Day Pass allowing guests to ski world-class resorts for up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices. Starting at as little as $106 for one day of skiing at any of Vail Resorts' North American resorts, the Epic Day Pass is perfect for those skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited skiing offered by traditional season passes. Guests can also lower their cost per day by adding more days and can lock in the lowest prices by purchasing this spring. The industry-leading Epic Pass provides skiers and riders with the greatest multi-resort pass value in the ski industry. Launching at $939 for the 2019-20 winter season, the Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned resorts in the North America, Australia, and additional access to partner resorts around the world. The Epic Pass is the only multi-resort pass to offer significant access to European resorts. The entire lineup of Epic Season Pass options - including the new Epic Day Pass, the Epic Local Pass, and Epic Military Pass - is on sale now at epicpass.com
. Purchase the 2019-20 Epic Pass prior to April 14 and lock in the lowest price and best benefits, including 10 buddy tickets to share with family and friends.
