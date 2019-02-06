Vail Resorts : Sun Valley and Snowbasin Join the Epic Pass

Sun Valley Resort and Snowbasin Resort join the Epic Pass, Epic Local, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day passes beginning with the 2019-20 winter season in a multi-year alliance.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN), Sun Valley Resort and Snowbasin Resort jointly announced today that both resorts will join the industry-leading Epic Pass in a multi-year alliance beginning with 2019-20 winter season, adding two new destinations to the world-class access found on the Epic Pass. Epic Pass holders will receive seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no restrictions at both resorts. Epic Local Pass holders will receive two days at each resort with minimal restrictions. Epic 7-Day pass holders can use any or all seven of their total days, with no blackouts, while Epic 4-Day pass holders can use any or all four of their total days of skiing and snowboarding with no restrictions at both resorts. Sun Valley is consistently ranked one of the top ski resorts in North America and Snowbasin is known as a great family-friendly destination, conveniently located near Salt Lake City.

"Sun Valley is a four-season renowned mountain resort and provides visitors from around the world with diverse mountain experiences and world-class dining and shopping. Together with nearby Park City Mountain Resort, Snowbasin has an incredibly rich winter sports history and this expanded access provides two great options for Epic Pass holders in Utah," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.

"Snowbasin and Sun Valley are crown jewels of our family-owned businesses and we are always looking for new ways to provide outstanding service to our guests," noted Carol Holding, whose husband, Earl, bought Sun Valley in 1977. "As we remain committed to investing in and operating our properties for many years to come, this multi-year alliance with the Epic Pass will bring value to our pass holders and introduce more guests to our unique traditions."

"Sun Valley Resort is excited to participate in the Epic Pass starting next season," stated Tim Silva, Sun Valley Resort's Vice President and General Manager. "Sun Valley is one of the premier ski destinations in the country, and we welcome Epic Pass holders to our resort. This will offer a significant benefit to Epic Pass holders, Sun Valley and Snowbasin season pass holders, and our resort communities."

Sun Valley Resort, located in the mountains of Idaho, is known as the nation's first destination ski resort and the location of the world's first chairlift. Living up to its namesake, Sun Valley is a top choice for winter enthusiasts that prefer skiing or riding under blue bird skies. Perennially top-ranked for service, efficient lifts, grooming, and dining, Sun Valley is home to world-class on-mountain lodges and luxurious accommodations.

Snowbasin Resort, located in Utah, is one of the most accessible ski resorts in North America, less than 40 minutes from the Salt Lake City International Airport and only 50 minutes from Park City. Host venue of the downhill, combined (downhill and slalom), and super-G events during the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, Snowbasin offers outdoor enthusiasts championship-level skiing, with nearly 3,000 skiable acres, an average snowfall of 300 inches, and 3,000 vertical feet. Consistently recognized as one of the best family resorts in North America, Snowbasin offers top ranked snow sports instruction and convenient amenities.

The following benefits are available to pass holders starting with the 2019-20 season:

Epic Pass™ : Epic Pass holders will receive seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no restrictions at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin and 50 percent off one-day window lift ticket prices after their respective days have been redeemed , beginning with the 2019-20 winter season. The Epic Pass offers world-class access including unlimited, unrestricted skiing and riding at Vail , Beaver Creek , Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge and limited day access to several resort partners, including Telluride, Fernie , Kicking Horse, and more. For full partner access on the pass, please visit www.epicpass.com.

Sun Valley Challenger, Young Adult Challenger & Snowbasin Premier Season Pass holders: These unrestricted pass holders will receive 50 percent off the one-day window lift ticket price at all Vail Resorts-owned and operated destinations. The Sun Valley and Snowbasin season pass products go on sale in March 2019 .

For more information, visit www.epicpass.com. Vail Resorts' 2019-20 season pass products will go on sale in early March 2019.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 15 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher in Australia; Stowe and Okemo in Vermont; Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota and Mt. Brighton in Michigan. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com .

About Sun Valley Resort

Sun Valley Resort was founded in 1936 as America's first destination ski resort. Located in the Idaho mountains, it is truly a four-season resort with a wide array of activities. Outdoor adventure enthusiasts enjoy world-class skiing, snowboarding, skating, hiking, biking, golfing, fishing, shooting, concerts, shopping, restaurants, and conference and special event space. Sun Valley is a member of The Grand America Hotels and Resorts family. Sister properties include Snowbasin Resort, Huntsville, Utah; The Grand America Hotel, Little America Hotel (both Salt Lake City, Utah); The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif.; Little America Flagstaff, Ariz.; Little America, Wyo., and Little America, Cheyenne, Wyo.



Sun Valley is served by Hailey's Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN). The airport is located 14 miles from the resort and is easily accessed from six major cities: San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Los Angeles (LAX), Salt Lake City (SLC), Denver (DEN), and Chicago (ORD). All Sun Valley Resort guests receive complimentary roundtrip airport transportation.

www.sunvalley.com | 800.786.8259 | @sunvalley | #sunvalley

About Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin Resort is located in Huntsville, Utah, less than 40 minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport and only 50 minutes from Park City. Snowbasin Resort is regularly top rated by Ski Magazine in the categories of Accessibility, Service, On-Mountain Food, Lifts and Grooming. Snowbasin Resort offers families and outdoor enthusiasts a variety of activities and features championship-level skiing and riding, with nearly 3,000 skiable acres, an average snowfall of 300 inches, and 3,000 vertical feet. Consistently recognized as one of the best family resorts in North America, Snowbasin Resort is one of the oldest continuously operating ski resorts in the nation. Snowbasin Resort is a member of the Grand America Hotels and Resorts family. Sister properties include Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho; The Grand America Hotel, Little America Hotel (both Salt Lake City, Utah); The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif.; Little America Flagstaff, Ariz.; Little America, Wyo., and Little America, Cheyenne, Wyo.

www.snowbasin.com | 801.620.1000 | @snowbasinresort | #snowbasinresort

