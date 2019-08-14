2020 Epic Australia Pass On Sale Now: Ski Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham, Japan, Whistler Blackcomb, and The Best of the U.S.
08/14/2019 | 11:42pm EDT
BROOMFIELD, Colo. - 15 August, 2019 -
The 2020 Epic Australia Pass, the most flexible ski pass for Australians, is on sale today. Priced at only AU$829, guests can lock in Australia's best value for unlimited, global, year-round skiing and riding for only AU$49 upfront. The Epic Australia Pass pays for itself in just four days and unlocks year-round skiing across Australia, Japan, Whistler Blackcomb and the Best of the U.S. resorts including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City and more.
At AU$829 for adults, AU$469 for students (up to year 12) and AU$639 for seniors (65+ years), the Epic Australia Pass allows guests to ski and ride year-round, all on one pass. Australian skiers and snowboarders can enjoy unlimited, unrestricted access to Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham, Crested Butte and more; ten total days of access in Japan at Rusutsu Resort and the ten resorts in the Hakuba Valley; unlimited access with holiday restrictions to world-class resorts including Park City in Utah, Breckenridge in Colorado, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe and more. In addition, Epic Australia Pass holders will receive ten combined days at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek. Australian skiers and snowboarders who do not want to navigate holiday restrictions in the U.S. and Canada, or who want more than 10 days combined at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek, can upgrade to the Epic Australia Plus Pass.
'We are incredibly excited to offer the Epic Australia Pass to our guests, providing more access than ever before to world class resorts in Australia and across the globe,' said Pete Brulisauer, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Australia and Perisher. 'Start your season at Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham and make your way through countless bucket list destinations on your Epic Australia Pass from skiing Vail's legendary back bowls, to conquering Whistler Blackcomb's high alpine, to reveling in the deep powder and tree skiing in the Hakuba Valley.'
The Epic Australia Pass starts with the 2020 Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham snow season and concludes with the 2020-21 snow season in the Northern Hemisphere, which is generally from November 2020 to May 2021. Epic Australia Pass holders can protect their plans from unforeseen circumstances by purchasing Pass Refund Protection for only AU$25 for adults, AU$15 for students and AU$20 for seniors.
Subject to certain conditions and regulatory review, Vail Resorts announced that it plans to acquire Peak Resorts which, upon closing, will add 17 U.S. ski areas, with unlimited, unrestricted access, to the network of world-class resorts available on the 2020 Epic Australia Pass. Located near major metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, the resorts include Mount Snow in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Attitash Mountain Resort Mountain in New Hampshire and more.
The Epic Australia Pass is sold exclusively at www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.
Epic Australia Pass: For AU$829 for adults, AU$469 for students (up to year 12) and AU$639 for seniors (65 years and over), the Epic Australia Pass offers the following access and benefits:
Unlimited, unrestricted access to: Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in the 2020 season and Crested Butte, Okemo, Mount Sunapee and Stevens Pass during the 2020-21 season.
Unlimited access with holiday restrictions to: Park City in Utah; Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe, California and Stowe in Vermont in the 2020-21 season (holiday restrictions apply).
10 total days combined at: Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek in the 2020-21 season (holiday restrictions apply and days do not have to be consecutive).
Limited access to partner resorts, including five consecutive days with no blackout dates at Rusutsu, Japan and five consecutive days with no blackout dates at Hakuba Valley, Japan for the 2020-21 season.
Additional unlimited, unrestricted access subject to close and certain conditions, including regulatory review at: Mount Snow, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched, Hunter Mountain, Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine, Mad River, Hidden Valley, Snow Creek, Paoli Peaks.
Discounted tickets: 6 discounted Bring a Mate tickets at Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham for family and friends and when purchased online in advance, a savings of up to 50 percent.
Upgrade to the Epic Australia Plus Pass for Unlimited, Unrestricted Access: Pass holders can elevate their skiing and snowboarding experience by upgrading the Epic Australia Pass to avoid holiday restrictions in the best resorts in the U.S. & Canada for unlimited, unrestricted North American access to Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City, and all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated resorts for the 2020-21 ski season. Visit www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.
Pass Refund Protection: Vail Resorts encourages guests to purchase Pass Refund Protection to obtain a refund in the case of a 'season ending' injury, illness, pregnancy or relocation, for only AU$25 for adults, AU$15 for students and AU$20 seniors. Must be purchased at the time you buy your Epic Australia Pass. Find out more at www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.
