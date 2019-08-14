2020 Epic Australia Pass On Sale Now: Ski Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham, Japan, Whistler Blackcomb, and The Best of the U.S.

The 2020 Epic Australia Pass, the most flexible ski pass for Australians, is on sale today. Priced at only AU$829, guests can lock in Australia's best value for unlimited, global, year-round skiing and riding for only AU$49 upfront. The Epic Australia Pass pays for itself in just four days and unlocks year-round skiing across Australia, Japan, Whistler Blackcomb and the Best of the U.S. resorts including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City and more.

At AU$829 for adults, AU$469 for students (up to year 12) and AU$639 for seniors (65+ years), the Epic Australia Pass allows guests to ski and ride year-round, all on one pass. Australian skiers and snowboarders can enjoy unlimited, unrestricted access to Perisher, Falls Creek, Hotham, Crested Butte and more; ten total days of access in Japan at Rusutsu Resort and the ten resorts in the Hakuba Valley; unlimited access with holiday restrictions to world-class resorts including Park City in Utah, Breckenridge in Colorado, Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe and more. In addition, Epic Australia Pass holders will receive ten combined days at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek. Australian skiers and snowboarders who do not want to navigate holiday restrictions in the U.S. and Canada, or who want more than 10 days combined at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail and Beaver Creek, can upgrade to the Epic Australia Plus Pass.

'We are incredibly excited to offer the Epic Australia Pass to our guests, providing more access than ever before to world class resorts in Australia and across the globe,' said Pete Brulisauer, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Australia and Perisher. 'Start your season at Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham and make your way through countless bucket list destinations on your Epic Australia Pass from skiing Vail's legendary back bowls, to conquering Whistler Blackcomb's high alpine, to reveling in the deep powder and tree skiing in the Hakuba Valley.'

The Epic Australia Pass starts with the 2020 Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham snow season and concludes with the 2020-21 snow season in the Northern Hemisphere, which is generally from November 2020 to May 2021. Epic Australia Pass holders can protect their plans from unforeseen circumstances by purchasing Pass Refund Protection for only AU$25 for adults, AU$15 for students and AU$20 for seniors.

Subject to certain conditions and regulatory review, Vail Resorts announced that it plans to acquire Peak Resorts which, upon closing, will add 17 U.S. ski areas, with unlimited, unrestricted access, to the network of world-class resorts available on the 2020 Epic Australia Pass. Located near major metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, the resorts include Mount Snow in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Attitash Mountain Resort Mountain in New Hampshire and more.

The Epic Australia Pass is sold exclusively at www.epicaustraliapass.com.au.

