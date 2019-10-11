Vail Resorts : Keystone Positioned to be the First Ski Resort to Open in North America on Saturday, Oct. 12 – The Resort's Earliest Opening in More Than 20 Years
Keystone Resort announced today that it will open for the 2019-20 winter season on Saturday, Oct. 12, the resort's earliest opening in more than 20 years. This summer, Keystone made significant investments to its snowmaking infrastructure, installing a new state-of-the-art, automated snowmaking system that allows the resort to operate more efficiently and productively during the early season. Thanks to the investments in snowmaking and ideal early season temperatures, Keystone is positioned to be the first resort to open in North America. 'With Keystone's early opening, and Breckenridge's plan to operate through Memorial Day, the two resorts will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders,' said Jody Churich, Keystone's new vice president and general manager. 'Our mountain operations team put in a tremendous amount of hard work to get our new snowmaking system ready for Keystone's early opening. Heading into my first winter as GM at Keystone, I'm so proud to be joining this incredible team.' For opening day at Keystone, skiers and snowboarders will have access to the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express lift to enjoy terrain on Schoolmarm, Silver Spoon and Last Chance. Skiing and riding access will be offered from the top of Dercum Mountain to the bottom of the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the ski day, guests will download the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort. Celebrate with the Keystone Kickoff - October through Nov. 24. Kick off a new early season tradition with Keystone Resort, which begins Opening Day and lasts throughout most of November. With activities both on and off the mountain, guests can make their first turns of the season and also revel in their favorite fall activities. On Opening Day, Keystone will begin the season welcoming skiers and snowboarders with donut holes, hot chocolate and coffee at the base of the River Run Gondola. Guests will also have the chance to win prizes and the first 100 people in line will receive a free pancake breakfast at the Summit House atop Dercum Mountain on Opening Day. In addition, throughout October and November the Keystone Kickoff will be comprised of outdoor concerts in River Run Village, trick-or-treating and costume parties for Halloween, and fun competitions and games in addition to early season skiing and riding. Ski Season Has begun and There's an Epic Pass For Everyone New for the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts launched the Epic Day Pass allowing guests to ski world-class resorts for up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices. Starting at as little as $109 for one day of skiing at any of Vail Resorts' North American resorts, the Epic Day Pass is perfect for those skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited skiing offered by traditional season passes. Guests can also lower their cost per day by adding more days. Also introduced for the 2019-20 season are the Keystone Plus Pass and the new Keystone Crested Butte 4-Pack. For $389, the Keystone Plus Pass, with certain holiday restrictions, provides unlimited access to Keystone, unlimited late spring skiing at Breckenridge starting April 1, 2020, and five days at Crested Butte. The Keystone Crested Butte 4-Pack offers any four total days between Keystone and Crested Butte, with holiday restrictions, for only $249. For guests looking to ski more days in a season, the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass continue to offer the best value and variety for unlimited skiing and riding. Currently priced at $969 for the 2019-20 winter season, the Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated resorts and additional access to partner resorts around the world. For skiers and riders willing to navigate around a few peak dates, the Epic Local Pass offers incredible value with access to many of the same destinations, starting at only $719. The entire lineup of Epic Pass options is on sale now at epicpass.com. Sunday, Oct.13 is also the deadline for Colorado families to sign up for the FREE Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack. The Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack now includes 20 total free days for kids K-5 (four free days each at Keystone, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and now Crested Butte), plus one free lesson and one free equipment rental. This program means that a family of four could ski together for 20 days at just $350 per person when you bundle 2 Adult Epic Local passes with 2 qualifying Epic SchoolKids enrollments. It's the perfect way for little ones to fall in love with the sport at little or no extra cost to their parents.
