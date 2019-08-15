Vail Resorts : Nation's Largest and Most Epic Ski & Snowboard Sale, Ski Rex, Returns Friday, Aug. 30

Labor Day Weekend is quickly approaching and with it, the unofficial kickoff to ski and snowboard season: Ski Rex. This year's Ski Rex pre-season ski and snowboard sale starts Friday, Aug. 30 at all Front Range and Frisco locations with discounted pricing available through Sunday, Sept. 15. The Epic Mountain Gear locations in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Littleton, Lone Tree, Westminster, and Frisco, will offer up to 60 percent off the hottest skis, snowboards, boots, outerwear, and accessories during Ski Rex. Tent sales will take place at the Westminster and Aurora locations, with deals from Burton, K2, Obermeyer, Ride, Rossignol, Salomon, Giro, Hestra, Smith, Sorel, Spyder, The North Face, Union, Volkl and more. Pricing will be the same at all locations with the tent locations featuring the largest selection. Shoppers who want to take a first pass at the top sale items can register online atto join the preferred customer program, which allows preferred customers and 2019-20 Epic Pass holders to attend the early access sales event on Thursday, Aug. 29 before it opens to the general public.

During Ski Rex, customers can show off their new gear for a chance to win a $100 Epic Mountain Gear gift card by sharing their photos on social media using the hashtag #IGotRexed. Photo opportunities available at all Front Range locations during Ski Rex. For complete contest rules, visit www.epicmountaingear.com/ski-rex/igotrexed-rules .

Junior Trade Program

Junior Trade is a Colorado tradition and has been making equipment more affordable for young skiers and riders since 1983.Families seeking a one-stop-shop experience, as well as the industry's greatest value for ski access and gear can visit Ski Rex and sign up for the Junior Trade Program, which allows families to save 50 percent on kids' new or used skis and snowboards. Families can purchase used gear starting at $119.99, or new gear for $219.99 and then bring it back the following season and receive 50 percent off the original purchase price towards bigger sizes with gear trade in. Purchases include: skis or snowboard, boots, bindings, an ASTM (Alpine Binding Release Check and Adjustment) safety check, friction wax, and in-season size exchanges. The process can be repeated season after season as long as the child can be fitted in youth-sized equipment.

Epic SchoolKids

During Ski Rex, families can also sign up for the Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack, a free program for Kindergarten through 5th grade students that provides four days of skiing or riding at each of the state's top-ranked resorts: Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte, for a total of 20 free days. Epic SchoolKids enrollment is not available at Epic Mountain Gear's Frisco location.

'The Junior Trade and Epic SchoolKids programs offered at our Front Range Epic Mountain Gear stores represent the greatest value you'll find for getting kids outfitted and on the mountain this winter,' said Dustin Hunt, director of operations for Epic Mountain Gear. 'As Labor Day weekend and Ski Rex approach, you can't help but feel excitement for the coming ski and snowboard season. We look forward to outfitting and preparing our guests of all ages for their most epic season yet.'

The Guarantee

All Ski Rex purchases include the Epic Mountain Gear guarantee of complete satisfaction. Ski Rex prices are guaranteed to be the lowest in the nation. If shoppers find a lower price on a sale item anywhere else, Epic Mountain Gear will beat it.

Epic Mountain Gear guarantees every boot it sells and that customers will be fit professionally every time. When you buy your boots from Epic Mountain Gear, take them out up to three times and if you're not satisfied, bring them back. Epic Mountain Gear experts will help dial them in or exchange them for a better fitting boot.

Epic Pass Sales at all Locations

The entire suite of Epic Season Pass options, including the new Epic Day Pass are on sale for the 2019-2020 season, offering variety and flexibility for skiers and riders to enjoy world-class skiing. With the introduction of the new Epic Day Pass, a customizable pass for skiers and riders who may not need the unlimited access offered by traditional season passes, skiing and riding is more accessible and affordable than ever, with discounts up to 50% off of lift ticket window prices and as low as $106 for one day of skiing at any of the Company's North American resorts. The Epic Pass, available for $939, remains the best overall value in skiing, offering skiers and snowboarders unlimited, unrestricted access to 20 mountain resorts plus additional access to 50 more throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Italy, and Austria. The Epic Local Pass is available for $699, The Summit Value Pass is available for $569 and the Keystone Plus Pass is available for $369. A variety of pass options are available at EpicPass.com and at all Epic Mountain Gear locations. Guests must purchase by Monday, Sept. 2 to receive the guaranteed lowest price.

Ski Rex Labor Day weekend hours at all locations:

Friday, Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2650 S. Havana, Aurora

2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

2454 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs

8100 W. Crestline, Littleton

8691 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

9170 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster

223 Lusher Court Units 2-6, Frisco

Ski Rex sale prices remain in effect through Sunday, Sept. 15 at all these Epic Mountain Gear stores: After Labor Day weekend, all store hours will return to normal operating hoursFor additional details, visit

# # #