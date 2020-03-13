Vail Resorts : Update on Coronavirus from Vail Resorts

As a global operator of 37 ski resorts, Vail Resorts is monitoring the rapidly evolving impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) from all angles. Unwaveringly and without question, our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with the communities where we operate and we are closely monitoring the statements and following the guidance and recommendations from local, state/provincial and federal health agencies on cases of COVID-19.

All of our resorts are open, and operating according to the most updated guidance and precautions from health officials, with attention to the cleanliness and environment of our facilities.

We are aware that there are event restrictions in place across many states, provinces and counties where we operate. We are - and will continue to - follow all official guidance and cancel or postpone events as directed. Updates will be posted on resort and event websites.

Please note, health officials advise that people at higher risk of severe illness, including those who are 60 years or older, should stay home and away from larger groups of people as much as possible.

We understand that many guests are concerned about traveling during this evolving situation and we encourage guests to refer to our standard cancellation policies posted online. Guests with reservations at Vail Resorts owned and operated lodging properties - who are due to arrive prior to April 30 - can apply the dollar amount of their deposit to a future stay at the same property for up to 365 days from the date of arrival. Additionally, guests with reservations at these properties can rebook the same dates at another resort, based on availability and at the applicable rate.