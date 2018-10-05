Vaisala Oyj : complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position

Vaisala Corporation

Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position

Related to Vaisala's stock exchange release on October 4, 2018 about acquiring Leosphere SAS, Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position. The financial information has been presented in Leosphere SAS's audited annual Financial Statements for 2017, which have been prepared according to French GAAP.

Key figures of statement of income and statement of financial position

MEUR 2016 2017 Net sales 20.7 27.1 Net operating income 1.6 4.2 Net income before tax -1.0 2.5 MEUR Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 Total assets/ Total equity and liabilities 25.1 30.6 Cash and cash equivalents 5.0 5.4 Fixed assets 6.5 7.2 Inventories and work-in-progress 4.0 5.2 Trade notes and accounts receivable, other receivables and accrual accounts 9.2 11.8 Total equity 3.8 6.9 Convertible bonds, bank loans and borrowings 11.4 11.4 Trade notes and accounts payable 4.9 6.0

Fixed assets include capitalized R&D for EUR 5.4 million in 2017 and EUR 5.1 million in 2016.

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

