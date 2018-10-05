Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Vaisala Oyj    VAIAS   FI0009900682

VAISALA OYJ (VAIAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vaisala Oyj : complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
October 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position

Related to Vaisala's stock exchange release on October 4, 2018 about acquiring Leosphere SAS, Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position. The financial information has been presented in Leosphere SAS's audited annual Financial Statements for 2017, which have been prepared according to French GAAP.

Key figures of statement of income and statement of financial position

MEUR 2016 2017
Net sales 20.7 27.1
Net operating income 1.6 4.2
Net income before tax -1.0 2.5
     
MEUR Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2017
Total assets/ Total equity and liabilities 25.1 30.6
Cash and cash equivalents 5.0 5.4
Fixed assets  6.5 7.2
Inventories and work-in-progress 4.0 5.2
Trade notes and accounts receivable, other receivables and accrual accounts 9.2 11.8
Total equity 3.8 6.9
Convertible bonds, bank loans and borrowings 11.4 11.4
Trade notes and accounts payable 4.9 6.0

Fixed assets include capitalized R&D for EUR 5.4 million in 2017 and EUR 5.1 million in 2016.

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  www.vaisala.com  www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VAISALA OYJ
09:01aVAISALA OYJ : complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial pe..
GL
10/04VAISALA OYJ : strengthens its position in remote wind sensing by acquiring Leosp..
GL
10/03VAISALA OYJ : Corporation - appoints Mari Heusala as Executive Vice President, H..
AQ
10/01VAISALA OYJ : Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2019
AQ
10/01VAISALA OYJ : Corporation - Humidity Measurement Devices for Mars Are Ready for ..
AQ
10/01VAISALA OYJ : Broadens Its Product Offering for Ecological Bio-Decontamination P..
PU
10/01VAISALA OYJ : appoints Mari Heusala as Executive Vice President, Human Resources
GL
09/28VAISALA OYJ : - Upgraded Performance with the New HMD60 Series Transmitters
AQ
09/27VAISALA OYJ : Breaks Ground on New U.S. Headquarters and Operations/R&D Center
PU
09/27VAISALA OYJ : USCRN Program - Vaisala humidity & temperature transmitter
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Vaisala OYA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/25Vaisala OYA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/08Vaisala OYA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Vaisala Oyj (VAIAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 341 M
EBIT 2018 38,5 M
Net income 2018 29,5 M
Finance 2018 72,0 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 22,26
P/E ratio 2019 17,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 541 M
Chart VAISALA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Vaisala Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAISALA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,3 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjell Arne Forsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Raimo Hannes Voipio Chairman
Vesa Pylvänäinen Executive Vice President-Operations
Kaarina Sirpa Muurinen Chief Financial Officer
Yrjö Aunus Olavi Neuvo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAISALA OYJ-17.98%623
SMC CORP-21.95%21 638
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-1.27%15 490
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC57.43%12 391
COGNEX CORPORATION-7.06%9 778
SHIMADZU CORPORATION33.45%8 973
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.