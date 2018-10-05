Vaisala Oyj : complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
October 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)
Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position
Related to Vaisala's stock exchange release on October 4, 2018 about acquiring Leosphere SAS, Vaisala complements information on Leosphere SAS's historical financial performance and financial position. The financial information has been presented in Leosphere SAS's audited annual Financial Statements for 2017, which have been prepared according to French GAAP.
Key figures of statement of income and statement of financial position
| MEUR
| 2016
| 2017
| Net sales
| 20.7
| 27.1
| Net operating income
| 1.6
| 4.2
| Net income before tax
| -1.0
| 2.5
|
|
|
| MEUR
| Dec 31, 2016
| Dec 31, 2017
| Total assets/ Total equity and liabilities
| 25.1
| 30.6
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 5.0
| 5.4
| Fixed assets
| 6.5
| 7.2
| Inventories and work-in-progress
| 4.0
| 5.2
| Trade notes and accounts receivable, other receivables and accrual accounts
| 9.2
| 11.8
| Total equity
| 3.8
| 6.9
| Convertible bonds, bank loans and borrowings
| 11.4
| 11.4
| Trade notes and accounts payable
| 4.9
| 6.0
Fixed assets include capitalized R&D for EUR 5.4 million in 2017 and EUR 5.1 million in 2016.
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vaisala Oyj via Globenewswire