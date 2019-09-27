Vaisala Oyj : donates Heureka tickets to disadvantaged children in honor of Vilho Väisälä's 130th birthday

Vaisala

Press release

September 27, 2019

Vaisala donates Heureka tickets to disadvantaged children in honor of Vilho Väisälä's 130th birthday



To honor the 130th birthday of Vaisala's founder, Professor Vilho Väisälä (1889-1969), Vaisala donates 130 tickets to Heureka to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. As a long-term partner of Heureka, the biggest science center in Finland, Vaisala aims to inspire curious youngsters into the field of natural sciences.

In 1936, Vilho Väisälä founded Vaisala. Now in 2019, 130 years after his birth, Vaisala is the global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurement. The impact of Väisälä's invaluable innovations can be seen all over the world, becoming ever more relevant in the time of global challenges such as extreme weather and climate change.

Promoting science, innovation, and education are at the core of Vaisala

Already in 1963, Väisälä donated a fifth of Vaisala shares to the Finnish Academy of Science and Letters to promote the study of natural sciences and mathematics. The Academy's Väisälä Fund continues to distribute grants for study and research to this day. Following in the footsteps of its founder, Vaisala is proud to honor his 130th birthday by donating 130 Heureka tickets to underprivileged children, likewise promoting science.

'Vilho Väisälä's curious mindset and science-based innovations lie at the very heart of our company. It is an honor to commemorate his 130th birthday by giving children a possibility to learn more about the exciting world of science. Knowledge and innovation belong to everyone, and with this donation, we hope to inspire curious youngsters into the field of natural sciences,' describes Nina Eklund, Director, Communications and Brand at Vaisala.

Vaisala is a long-term partner in Heureka's exhibitions Science on Sphere and Intelligent City. The tickets are donated through the Finnish Hope organization that works for the equal everyday life and welfare of children.

Vilho Väisälä's 130th birthday is celebrated September 28, 2019. Read more about his life and achievements on our website .

More information for the media

Nina Eklund, Director, Corporate Communications and Brand, Vaisala

+358 40 669 1999

[email protected]