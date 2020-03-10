Vaisala Oyj : launches aviation solution for runway condition reporting to comply with 2020 airport requirements

Vaisala

March 10, 2020

Vaisala launches aviation solution for runway condition reporting to comply with 2020 airport requirements

Leveraging real-time weather measurements on runway surfaces, the system delivers accurate, reliable data in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Reporting Format (GRF).

Vaisala , a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurement, today announced the launch of the new Vaisala Mobile GRF/TALPA Reporter . The solution utilizes advanced technologies to report on runway conditions in real time, allowing airports to meet ICAO GRF requirements starting in November 2020.

The solution employs the proprietary Vaisala Mobile Detector MD30 sensor - which is mounted on a vehicle - to assess the runway surface state and contaminants. Vaisala's RoadAI technology processes the MD30 sensor data. The new functionality converts the data into the ICAO GRF-required text-based format. This message can then be sent onwards from the RoadAI application to decision-makers. The ICAO GRF regulation will soon require reporting on conditions and contaminants for each third of the runway. In addition to meeting GRF requirements, the solution also improves efficiency for airport operations.

'By minimizing the amount of time inspectors have to spend on runways making manual surface assessments, our affordable and reliable new system improves airport capacity and helps to maintain normal operations, which minimizes impacts to aviation traffic flow,' said Kari Luukkonen, Offering Manager, Vaisala. 'Our Reporter puts accurate data to efficient use and ultimately improves assessments so that pilots and airport personnel can trust the reporting under all conditions.'

The ICAO's new GRF requirements and the Federal Aviation Administration's Takeoff and Landing Performance Assessment (TALPA) initiative enhance safety and add new compliance responsibilities for airport operators. This helps to reduce the risk of runway overruns by providing airport operators with a method to accurately and consistently determine runway conditions when a paved runway is not dry.

The solution can be used with any fleet vehicle to report virtually all conditions, including dry, wet, frost, ice, slush, standing water, compacted snow, and any combination thereof. The output is aligned with new GRF reporting standards, which no longer focus on friction measurement. In addition, the technology allows different inspectors to consistently assess and report on runway conditions, giving them more time to concentrate on other condition factors, such as foreign object damage risks, accelerating the normal GRF workflow.

For more information about Vaisala and its aviation technologies, please visit https://www.vaisala.com/en/GRF-TALPA.

