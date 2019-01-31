Vaisala Oyj : to Provide Australian Bureau of Meteorology with Next Generation Automatic Sounding Systems

Vaisala

Vaisala to Provide Australian Bureau of Meteorology with Next Generation Automatic Sounding Systems

Vaisala, a global leader in environmental and industrial measurements, has signed a contract with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) for 13 Vaisala AUTOSONDE®AS41 automatic sounding systems. This is the world's largest single order of such systems with the first installation scheduled for March 2019.

In addition to the automatic sounding systems and installation, the agreement includes Vaisala radiosondes (RS41) and other consumables, and an option for additional systems. Installation of the first 13 systems is planned for completion within the next three years.

Vaisala is the leader in automatic upper air soundings: over the last 25 years we have delivered 80 systems which have conducted over half a million successful soundings. Vaisala AUTOSONDE®AS41, a completely new system for synoptic and adaptive upper-air observations, further strengthens Vaisala's global leadership in upper air soundings.

The four most important input data criteria for accurate weather prediction are quality, reliability, accuracy, and availability. Better weather prediction has far-reaching socioeconomic benefits. High quality atmospheric observations provide the data necessary for accurate forecasting that helps to anticipate and prepare for the impacts that weather can bring. Automatic sounding stations are an important tool enabling high meteorological data availability. With the Vaisala automatic sounding system, national weather services can extend the coverage of their upper-air networks to geographically remote and hard-to-reach locations and thus develop a more comprehensive synoptic upper-air program. Vaisala's automatic sounding systems enable national meteorological and hydrological services to free up resources for safety-critical forecasting operations.

'The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has used Vaisala's automatic sounding systems for 22 years, and we consider Vaisala's sounding systems to be high-quality, reliable, and easy to integrate to our observation network. The system allows fully automated sounding operations with low operating costs, remote flexible operation as well as easy installation. The new Vaisala AUTOSONDE® AS41 will allow for 60 upper air soundings to be performed automatically with a work effort of half a day. Vaisala provides us with a service tailored for our specific needs with reliable support and thus increases the efficiency of our daily operations,' said Bryan Hodge, General Manager, Observing Systems and Operations, Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

'We are pleased that the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has decided to expand their automatic sounding system network further with us. Close collaboration with our customers when developing our products and services is the foundation of Vaisala's way of working. We understand that customer needs differ, and so does our approach. We can provide many customized services from our predefined catalogue of service activities. The automatic sounding systems provide the users with a safe working environment, fast and easy loading as well as an enhanced remote control system,' said Aki Lilja, Director of Soundings Product Area, Vaisala.

