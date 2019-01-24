VALBIOTIS : Appoints Josep INFESTA, International Expert in Consumer Healthcare, Head of Global Business Development

Regulatory News:
VALBIOTIS (FR0013254851 - ALVAL / eligible PEA/PME), a French research
and development company committed to scientific innovation for
preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today announced the
appointment of Josep INFESTA as Head of Global Business Development1.
He will lead the development and negotiations of partnerships with
players specialized in health, to introduce VALEDIA® for
reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes in prediabetic populations. His
proven marketing expertise will enable VALBIOTIS to determine the scope
of the target markets for VALEDIA® in Europe, the United
States and Canada. Phase IIA results for VALEDIA in prediabetes are
expected in mid-2019, with a launch objective set for 2021.
Josep INFESTA will be supported in his missions by a dedicated team of
AEC Partners, a firm specializing in life sciences for market access,
licensing and strategy consulting. This team of AEC Partners will be
under the direct coordination of Jordi ESCLUSA, co-founder of the firm.
"The VALBIOTIS project has a revolutionary approach to address the
prediabetes market. TOTUM-63 (active ingredient of VALEDIA®),
has demonstrated a clear benefit in reducing the risk of type 2
diabetes. As a result, it would become the first health product
targeting prediabetes, a condition that affects 86 million people in the
United States2 and more than 80 million in Europe3.
I am pleased to bring complementary skills and knowledge of the Consumer
Healthcare markets in Europe and the United States to the VALBIOTIS
team," Josep INFESTA comments.
"Josep INFESTA is a leader whose business expertise and international
network are considerable assets for VALBIOTIS. Within only five years,
we have developed an innovative scientific model that is addressing the
major epidemics of diabetes and metabolic disorders. 2019 will be an
opportunity for VALBIOTIS to demonstrate the clinical efficacy and
economic relevance of our approach focused on prevention. This
partnership with Josep and AEC reflects our commitment to work to
transform VALEDIA®'s scientific potential into a solution for
prediabetic populations and a success for the company," Sébastien
PELTIER, CEO of VALBIOTIS comments.
In 2019, VALBIOTIS will also be keen to advance the other programs of
its pipeline, in line with its ambition: to develop a new class of
products dedicated to reducing the risk of major metabolic pathologies,
based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plants.
Josep INFESTA:
Josep INFESTA, Medicine Degree and MBA (ESADE, Spain), has built a
25-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, in international and
local marketing, strategy, business development and general management
positions. He began his career as a health consultant at Andersen
Consulting (now Accenture) in 1993, before joining Warner-Lambert
Consumer Healthcare in 1994 as product manager in Spain. He then led
marketing and commercial responsibilities in Spain, Portugal and the
United States. From 2001 to 2007, he was Regional General Manager of
Pfizer Consumer Healthcare France & Benelux. When Johnson & Johnson
(J&J) purchased this business, he became head of the Spain-Portugal
subsidiary before being appointed Vice President of the J&J OTC World
franchise in the United States. In 2012, he joined Sanofi's Consumer
Healthcare division, in charge of business development, then business
Europe, before creating the new communication and marketing excellence
function in 2016. In 2017, he founded his strategy consulting company,
IZ3, based on this experience.
ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a French Research & Development company committed to
scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases.
Its products are intended for the food industry and pharmaceutical
industry. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2
diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and
cardiovascular diseases.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed
numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad,
including La Rochelle University, the CNRS and Clermont Auvergne
University located in Clermont-Ferrand. These partnerships have enabled
Valbiotis to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks
to experts and technical partners who support its projects. The Company
has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and
Riom (63) – and an American office in Boston (MA).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the
"Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also
been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major
financial support from the European Union for its research programs by
obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
Find out more about VALBIOTIS: www.valbiotis.com
Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
