Vale

VALE

(VALE3)
05/28/2019 – 18:47Vale's COO Reinforces Preventive Measures and Updates Information About the Slope in Barão de Cocais

05/28/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

Vale reaffirms that all preventive measures have been taken for any possible scenario in Barão de Cocais. In addition, the company informs that the latest analysis on the movement of the North slope of the extraction site at Gongo Soco mine show a great probability of material slide into the extraction site. This probability reduces the possibility of impact on the Sul Superior dam. Marcelo Barros, Vale's COO, explains that 'today, we have more elements to analyze the shell behavior; and it shows a slide into the extraction site. Thus, there is a great possibility that the slope remains inside the extraction site, without major consequences.'

Even if there is no breach due to the slope slide, the Sul Superior dam remains classified at Level 3. Then, Vale and relevant authorities provided trainings to prepare the communities for all possible scenarios. Marcelo Barros also states that 'all residents of the Self-Rescue Zones (ZAS, Zona de Autossalvamento), as well as more than three thousand animals and pieces of religious art, were transferred to areas outside the ZAS.'



To ensure the safety of everyone, residents and workers, works in the extraction site are suspended, to avoid people working at the site. However, impoundment works are in progress. The major works is the construction of a basin to help impound part of the ore tailings, in the case of a dam breach. In addition, screens and granite blocks are being installed to slow the tailings flow.

Both the slope and dam are under 24-hour monitoring, and the forecasts are daily reviewed. 'We are very sorry for the impact we are causing on the population and city of Barão de Cocais,' concludes the COO. 'But Vale spares no effort to ensure safety of the community.'

Click the image above to watch the video or click here to watch it using any browser your wish.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 22:58:03 UTC
