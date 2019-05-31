Log in
05/31/2019 – 09:40Vale refutes speculation and outlines measures adopted in Brumadinho and Barão de Cocais

05/31/2019 | 09:24am EDT

Vale states that it will never carry out mining exploration activities in areas affected by the breach of Dam 1 of the Córrego do Feijão Mine in Brumadinho and in the area covered by the Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) of the Sul Superior Dam of the Gongo Soco Mine, in Barão de Cocais, in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

In Brumadinho, Vale's objective is to define the future use of the area affected by the breach jointly with authorities and residents of the region, and may create an ecological corridor, among other initiatives, as part of the repair actions.

In relation to Barão de Cocais, Vale reaffirms that the preventive evacuation of the ZAS was carried out after the alert level was raised at the Sul Superior Dam, in accordance with the protocol outlined in the Emergency Plan for Mining Dams (PAEBM) and aligned to the Public Power. The evacuation is exclusively related to the safety conditions of the dam.

Vale also reports that the Gongo Soco Mine has been inactive since 2016 and that the company has not filed an application with ANM for an expansion of ore mining activities at the mine since then.

The company refutes, therefore, any speculation that it would be promoting the relocation of residents or transfer of real estate of these two regions based on economic interests. Vale stresses that it is adopting all necessary safety preventive measures together with the authorities.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 13:23:01 UTC
