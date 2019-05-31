05/31/2019 – 11:11Vale updates on Gongo Soco Mine slope movement

Vale informs that early on Friday, 31/5, fragments of the northern slope of the pit at the Gongo Soco Mine, in Barão de Cocais (MG), slipped. These pieces settled gently at the bottom of the pit with early assessments indicating that the wall is sliding gradually, verifying evaluations that any further slippage should occur without major consequence.

The pit and the Sul Superior Dam, which is 1.5 km from the mine, are remotely monitored 24 hours a day, using radar and a robotic station capable of detecting millimetric movements, as well as drone flyovers. The dam has been at level 3 since March 22 and the Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) was preventively evacuated on February 8.

Vale reiterates that it will keep the community of Barão de Cocais informed of the situation.