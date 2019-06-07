Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

06/07/2019 – 14:44Vale completes important stage in tailings containment and water treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

Sheet pilings curtain and water treatment plant are part of a set of projects which contribute to reduce tailings flow into the Paraopeba River

Vale completed a sheet pilings curtain, located upstream of the Alberto Flores bridge, in the rural area of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais. This operation contributes to reducing the solids being transported downstream from Ribeirão Ferro-Carvão to the Paraopeba River and directs the sediment laden water to the Fluvial Water Treatment Plant (ETAF) reservoir, which is already in full operation.

Sheet pilings curtain will reduce tailings flow


Treatment

In the ETAF, the water is separated from the solids by a decanting system and afterwards undergoes a filtration process. Returning clean water, and within legal standards, to the Casa Branca stream, another tributary of the Paraopeba River.

The decanted solids in the sedimentation basin are directed to large pockets called geotextiles, responsible for containing, storing and dewatering the tailings. The drained water from these pockets will then enter the treatment system. The solids in the geotextile tubes will be removed and transported to an area previously defined and authorized by the competent bodies.

This whole process of water treatment is fundamental to significantly reduce the sediment flow into the Paraopeba River. With the implementation of this system, Vale reaffirms its commitment to mitigate impacts to the environment and communities as a result of the breach of the B1 dam.

Other work in progress

Vale has also been working on the implementation of other structures along the stretch between B1 and the confluence of the Ribeirão Ferro-Carvão with the Paraopeba River, a stretch of about 10 km. Actions, such as the installation of hydraulic barriers and a dam, aim to contain tailings and reduce sediment flow along the waterway.

Regarding the cleaning of part of the Paraopeba River, where there is a greater concentration of sediment, the removal of undergrowth and other objects is on-going, which will then enable the start of sediment removal and water treatment operations.

These actions form part of the Tailings Containment Plan presented by the company to public agencies, shortly after the breach of Dam B1.

Other news

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 18:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
02:38p06/07/2019 &NDASH; 14 : 44Vale completes important stage in tailings containment..
PU
03:57aMiner BHP Group sets up tailings taskforce to boost safety
RE
06/0606/06/2019 &NDASH; 09 : 54Vale resumes regular cargo transportation in Barão de ..
PU
06/0506/05/2019 &NDASH; 18 : 24Analyzes shows Paraopeba River recovering and tailings..
PU
06/0506/05/2019 &NDASH; 09 : 13Vargem Grande Dam has emergency level reduced from 2 t..
PU
06/0506/05/2019 &NDASH; 09 : 05Vale informs on its Executive Director of Safety and O..
PU
06/05VALE : 06/05/2019 Vargem Grande Dam has emergency level reduced from 2 to 1
PU
06/05VALE : 06/05/2019 Vale on its Executive Director of Safety and Operational Excel..
PU
05/31VALE : 05/31/2019 Vale updates on Gongo Soco Mine slope movement
PU
05/3105/31/2019 &NDASH; 11 : 11Vale updates on Gongo Soco Mine slope movement
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 36 913 M
EBIT 2019 11 893 M
Net income 2019 9 562 M
Debt 2019 2 605 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 7,12
P/E ratio 2020 6,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 66 473 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,1 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-4.31%66 418
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED84.49%16 577
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.63.26%9 799
NMDC LTD7.07%4 593
FERREXPO PLC22.68%1 713
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION27.85%1 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About