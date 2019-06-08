06/08/2019 – 08:51Vale on disclosure of tailings dams' information

This initiative is aligned with Vale's new strategic pillars of safety and operational excellence and its new pact with society, as well as Vale's commitment to become the safest and most reliable mining company in the world.
The presentation on tailings dams is available here.
To access the complete list, click here.
Other news
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 08 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2019 13:27:05 UTC