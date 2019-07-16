07/16/2019 – 10:33Vale informs on agreement with Minas Gerais Public Ministry of Labour

On Monday (15/7), at the 5th Labour Court of Betim, Vale and the Minas Gerais State Public Ministry of Labour, along with various workers unions, signed an agreement, which initiates the individual phase of the agreement principles.

As of now, the victim's relatives of the B1 dam breach of the Córrego do Feijão Mine in Brumadinho, can now be registered to receive compensation, starting with the individual agreement, observing the following principles:

Parents, spouses or partners and children of deceased employees will receive, individually, R$ 500,000 for moral damages. Siblings will receive R$ 150,000.

There will be an additional individual accident insurance payment of R$ 200,000 to parents, spouses or partners and children.

There will also be a material damage payment to the nucleus of dependents, with a minimum value of R$ 800,000.

Childcare allowance of R$ 920 per month will be paid to the children of deceased workers up to the age of 3 and education assistance of R$ 998 per month for children between the age of 3 and 25.

A medical insurance benefit will be provided for spouses or partners and for children up to 25 years of age.

The agreement also provides for stability to its direct and third-party employees of the Córrego do Feijão Mine on the day of the breach, and to the survivors who were working at the time of the breach, for a term of 3 years from January 25, 2019, and can be converted into monetary compensation

On August 6, 2019, Vale will deposit the total amount of the judgment, R$ 400 million, for collective moral damages.

Frozen funds

The agreement will also result in the unfreezing of the previously frozen R$ 1.6 billion.

