07/23/2019 – 19:44Vale on the partial return of dry processing operations at the Vargem Grande complex

07/23/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Vale informs that the National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração - ANM) authorized the partial resumption of the dry processing operations at the Vargem Grande Complex. All operations of the Complex were suspended by ANM on February 20th, 2019, to prevent occasional triggers that could affect dam stability as a result of ongoing activities at the Complex.

The above-mentioned decision will enable the partial resumption of dry processing operations at the Complex within 24 hours, totaling about 5 Mt of additional production in 2019, thus increasing the supply of Brazilian Blend Fines.

Vale reaffirms its 2019 iron ore and pellets sales guidance of 307-332 Mt, as per previous announcement, and estimates current sales volume will be around the midpoint of the range.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 23:19:05 UTC
