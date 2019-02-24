Behind Vale's Deadly Dam Collapse : Multiple -2

The dam began drawing scrutiny from engineers in 2010. That year, a Vale engineer published an analysis of its vulnerability to liquefaction as his master's thesis. The paper concluded the dam was stable, but only if spared from shocks such as earthquakes, and its internal water levels were controlled.

Vale has said water levels at the dam were stable and had been in decline over the year leading up to its failure.

Around that time, Vale was closing down some of its older mines. In 2012, it hired a local consulting company, Bureau de Projetos e Consultoria, to help. Vale asked the company to come up with a plan to close down Dam 1 and remove the waste. When ore prices slumped, Vale put the project on hold, Mr. Yassuda told police.

A year later, TÜV SÜD acquired Bureau and took over its projects. The firm's former owners, including Messrs. Yassuda and Negro Jr., moved to TÜV SÜD, along with Mr. Namba, a longtime colleague.

Pass or fail

Less than 100 miles from Dam 1, a mine-waste dam operated by a Vale joint venture collapsed in 2015 in the town of Mariana, killing 19 people.

An independent report concluded it had collapsed through liquefaction. Over the years, construction errors in the dam's drainage system, as well as mistakes in the way that mining waste was deposited, had left the dam so unstable that three minor seismic shocks brought it down.

As part of its pledge to prevent a similar disaster, Vale revived plans to close Dam 1. The company stopped dumping mine waste there in 2016. Earlier, Vale had applied for permission to reclaim the remaining iron ore from the mass of waste before dismantling the dam.

Vale looked for a contractor to conduct an in-depth safety inspection as the company awaited permission from the state's environmental authority to empty and decommission the dam.

Under safety rules approved after the Mariana disaster, Vale needed regular safety audits of Dam 1. In June of 2017, it chose TÜV SÜD.

The contract was a coup for the firm, and for Mr. Namba. He had worked long hours to sign Vale as a client, according to a person close to him.

On a sunny morning in August 2017, a TÜV SÜD auditor, accompanied by four Vale employees, inspected the crest of Dam 1. The grass covering the dam was trimmed, and drainage canals were cleaned.

As the group moved toward the base of the dam, the inspector noted cracks in water drainage channels, according to a field report. These channels, essentially gullies dug into the top of the dam, direct rainwater off the structure to prevent seepage into the stored waste.

The inspector also noted a high level of water in an area next to internal drainage pipes. Part of the base of the dam slumped toward the adjacent road, a sign of possible erosion, experts said. Wooden beams patched a rupture on the face of the dam.

As part of its certification process, TÜV SÜD conducted a liquefaction study -- a test that could help determine the dam's vulnerability to collapse.

In May 2018, a day before a scheduled meeting with Vale to discuss the findings, Mr. Namba sent an email to other members of his safety-audit team, according to prosecutors: The results of the liquefaction test weren't good.

Part of the dam didn't attain even a minimum rating for stability, he wrote. "As such, strictly speaking, we cannot sign the Stability Condition Statement," Mr. Namba wrote, referring to the official document certifying the dam was safe.

Felipe Rocha, one of Vale's risk managers, already knew the dam might fail the safety audit, Mr. Namba wrote in emails cited by the judge. Mr. Rocha, one of the co-authors of the award-winning report on risk management, had called Mr. Namba, promising to make repairs to improve its stability.

Mr. Rocha told Mr. Namba that a different auditor had recently agreed to sign off on another dam's stability report, despite not passing the liquefaction study, on the promise that Vale would carry out the necessary remedial measures, according to Mr. Rocha's email.

Mr. Rocha is among the Vale employees still in custody. Through his lawyer, Mr. Rocha denied wrongdoing and said he didn't pressure Mr. Namba.

Mr. Yassuda of TÜV SÜD signed off on the June safety declaration. While the audit noted multiple problems, including related to water drainage, it concluded the dam was stable.

In the following months, Vale worked to address water problems. On June 11, during the installation of a drainage pipe near the right side of the dam's base, water started gushing out, according to Vale employees cited in a TÜV SÜD report. The water carried what looked like tailings -- mine waste that is supposed to remain dry and stable inside the dam.

Vale stopped work and sealed the hole. Two instruments immediately detected a rapid rise in water levels, but Vale said levels returned to normal by evening. In July, TÜV SÜD field inspectors found a buildup of mineral material at some of the dam's new pipe exits, which experts said could have been another sign of erosion.

In early September, Mr. Namba's team was finishing a second audit, based on his firm's June report and the July field inspection.

The team again reported persistent problems with water drainage, the audit said. Some of the problems were caused by faulty workmanship.

"Not all drains had siphons to prevent air entry," the report said. "In some cases, even though there were siphons, they were installed upside down."

The audit report noted that some previously reported problems remained unresolved. It referred again to the liquefaction study in May that showed a high risk of collapse if the water wasn't sufficiently drained. The report concluded that safety levels were within acceptable parameters.

Vale said the audit didn't raise problems, but instead made recommendations, which it followed.

Later in September, after the audit was completed, Mr. Namba certified the dam as stable. That month, Mr. Namba's firm won a contract to help Vale dismantle the aged dam without disrupting mining operations.

On Jan. 10, automated instruments monitored by TÜV SÜD that track water levels gave readings that, if confirmed by an inspection team, would have initiated evacuations, according to testimony by Vale employees, prosecutors said. No inspection team was sent.

Vale said it became aware of the problem on Jan. 21 and that the issue was resolved. It was related to mis-readings, the company spokeswoman said, rather than a water problem.

An email exchange between Vale and TÜV SÜD, however, showed they were still struggling with the episode three days later.

"The readings are incoherent. Please check what happened," a Vale official said by email to TÜV SÜD and another contractor on Jan. 24: "Prioritize this!"

The next day, the dam burst. Brazil's National Water Agency said Thursday that mine sediment had been found as far as 119 miles away.

