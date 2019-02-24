Behind Vale's Deadly Dam Collapse : Multiple Warnings That Went Unheeded

By Patricia Kowsmann, Samantha Pearson, Scott Patterson and Luciana Magalhaes

Employees at Brazil's mining giant Vale SA and its contract safety inspectors knew for months of dangerous conditions at the mine-waste dam that collapsed last month.

Yet inspectors certified the dam as safe, expressing worry about losing contracts with Vale, the dam owner and a major client, according to police, government prosecutors, court documents, arrest warrants and people familiar with the matter.

On Jan. 25, the structure, called Dam 1, burst, unleashing a tsunami of thick, reddish mud that killed 177 people, mostly Vale workers and contractors. Another 133 people are missing and presumed dead. It was the deadliest mining disaster of its type in more than 50 years.

Prosecutors looking into the cause of the dam's collapse are focused on the tight relationship between Vale and TÜV SÜD, the German certifications firm hired to conduct audits of the dam's safety. There is little oversight of ties between safety auditors and mining companies around the world, experts say. Mine-safety rules in Brazil are especially lax and do little to prevent cozy relationships that can tempt inspection firms to mask dangers.

TÜV SÜD employees expressed concerns about the safety of the dam in emails and their reports to Vale. Inspectors nonetheless continued to sign off on safety audits.

During audits in June and September, Makoto Namba, a senior engineering inspector at TÜV SÜD, and other inspectors found evidence indicating potentially risky conditions at the 280-foot-high dam, which for more than four decades had loomed over the small town of Brumadinho, holding back more than 11 million cubic meters of mine waste.

"Everything suggests [the dam] won't pass" a key safety test, wrote Mr. Namba in May 2018, a day before a scheduled meeting with Vale to discuss some findings, in an email cited by a judge who signed arrest warrants in the case.

Mr. Namba, 62 years old, later told police he felt pressured by a Vale official to sign a safety certification. Without his signature, Vale would have to halt its adjacent mining operations, which last year were estimated to have produced more than $1 million a day in iron ore. Hundreds of people could have lost jobs. It also would have triggered a mass evacuation.

Mr. Namba and other inspectors voiced worries that Vale would cut off work in retaliation if they didn't certify the dam as safe, according to his police testimony and emails cited by prosecutors. Mr. Namba also worried that failing to sign would jeopardize his career with TÜV SÜD's Brazilian unit, according to a person close to his company. TÜV SÜD had contracts for safety audits at 30 other Vale dams in Brazil, as well as new projects at Dam 1.

"Is TÜV SÜD going to sign the safety declaration or not?" Vale executive Alexandre Campanha demanded to know during one meeting, according to Mr. Namba's testimony to police.

On Sept. 26, Mr. Namba signed it. His lawyer said he did because he believed the dam was safe.

Brazilian police raided Vale and TÜV SÜD offices and arrested 13 employees of the two companies, including Mr. Namba and Mr. Campanha. Eight Vale employees were arrested on Feb. 15 and remain in custody on suspicion of murder. Mr. Namba, another TÜV SÜD engineer and three Vale employees, all arrested in January, have been released. No charges have been filed.

Both companies said they were cooperating in the investigation and were conducting their own probes. TÜV SÜD declined to comment on the firm's relationship with Vale, but in a statement said there was "heightened uncertainty" about whether the system of safety audits in Brazil provided a reliable declaration of the stability of a dam. TÜV SÜD said it wouldn't issue any new declarations to Vale until a review of the system has been completed.

A Vale spokeswoman said the company trusts the conduct of the contractors it hires and the employees of those contractors: "Vale is committed to the safety of its structures and has a structured system to manage the dams that includes several technical and governance actions."

In August, a month before signing off on the dam's stability, Mr. Namba won an award from a local trade association for a project he and two other TÜV SÜD inspectors had written with two Vale managers responsible for the dam. The trade group called it pioneering work on managing risk for mining dams.

Another co-author of the study: Arsênio Negro Jr., a senior TÜV SÜD employee, sent emails last May to colleagues toying with the idea of distorting some inspection results about Dam 1 to protect another Vale contract there, according to the arrest warrant signed by a judge in the case.

Mr. Negro Jr., who wasn't arrested, declined to comment. Mr. Campanha, among those still in custody, has denied wrongdoing and, according to his lawyer, said he didn't pressure Mr. Namba to sign off on the safety audit.

"From the emails you notice there was collusion between some Vale employees and some TÜV SÜD employees in a way that it was presented to state and federal authorities stability declarations that didn't directly reflect the critical situation," William Garcia Pinto Coelho, the lead prosecutor, said at a Feb. 15 news conference.

Authorities gathered evidence that "shows in a very convincing way that this was not an accident," he said, given both Vale and TÜV SÜD employees had access to information that showed "the critical state" of the dam. Prosecutors alleged Vale employees didn't act on information it had about the safety risks.

Dam 1 was part of Vale's Córrego do Feijão iron-ore mine. It was built to house mining waste or tailings -- dirt, rocks and bits of ore that are dumped and kept in place behind a dike. As the waste accumulates, the dike is built up with rock, sand and dirt from tailings in stair-step fashion, to a height of nearly 30 stories at Dam 1.

Water is the enemy of these dams, with many failures related to excess moisture. Keeping a watch on water levels and draining the excess is crucial, especially during the region's rainy season from December through February.

If the mine waste gets too wet, the innards of the dam risk liquefaction, a trick of physics that makes solids behave like liquids. A poorly drained dam has a higher risk of liquefaction, which can collapse a dam's wall, releasing a river of rock, mud and sludge.

Dam 1 broke open around lunchtime. Lieuzo Luiz dos Santos, a Vale contractor, was drilling holes that day to sink new water-measuring instruments.

Mr. dos Santos and two longtime colleagues had joined a security officer and a construction inspector at the site in good spirits, he said, talking about their Friday night plans. At about 12:30 p.m., he turned off his drilling machine.

While stepping off, he noticed the machine start to move. He thought it was from the wind. Then Mr. dos Santos heard what sounded like an explosion. He looked down and saw the earth open beneath him. He landed on a patch of solid ground inside the rupture and saw one of his colleagues "disappear in a wave of mud." Then he passed out.

A wall of mining waste crashed into Vale's crowded lunchroom, below the dam, and engulfed a nearby hotel and homes, traveling as fast as 50 miles an hour.

"It was God's hand that took me down from there," said Mr. dos Santos, a 55-year-old father of three, who escaped with a leg fracture. He was rescued from the dam's remains by helicopter.

"I was lucky," he said.

Close ties

Brazil's National Mining Agency employs 34 field inspectors -- but only 20 who specialize in dams -- to oversee about 770 mine dams across the country.

That gives Vale and other mining companies wide latitude to use independent auditors such as TÜV SÜD. Brazil's mining regulator director, Eduardo Leão, said there was no problem as long as safety auditors aren't owned by the mining company.

"In Brazil, this is what independent means," said Mr. Leão, a former Vale employee.

The Mining Association of Canada, in what is regarded as benchmark for the industry, recommends that safety inspectors keep an arm's-length relationship with clients. Just like a financial auditor, such independence is supposed to prevent inspectors from compromising their objectivity to keep company doors open to future contracts.

Prosecutors are investigating whether financial incentives contributed to the safety certification of Dam 1. While TÜV SÜD was performing the dam audit, the firm received new Vale contracts, according to Andre Yassuda, a senior engineer at the firm, in testimony to police. The firm was hired to install equipment at the dam, for instance, and to consult on its eventual closure, Mr. Yassuda told police.

Vale is cooperating with investigators, the company said. Safety certifications signed by TÜV SÜD employees are evidence their executives thought their dam was safe, the company said.

"We were surprised," said Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman, speaking at a news conference hours after the dam burst. "It's because we have certificates from external audits, carried out by specialized companies, even German companies, that guaranteed its stability."

Augusto de Arruda Botelho, the lawyer representing Messrs. Namba and Yassuda, said the reports they signed "attested to the stability of the dam and reflected, based on data provided by Vale, the situation of [the dam] at the time they signed the reports."

The inspectors used instruments and internationally recognized criteria to attest the dam was within the minimum stability limits, the lawyer said, "even though the implementation of a series of recommendations was necessary."

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-19 1841ET