Vale

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
News 
News

Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture

07/09/2019 | 04:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A helmet with a logo of Vale SA is seen in a collapsed tailings dam owned by the company, in Brumadinho

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian state judge on Tuesday convicted mining company Vale for damages caused by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.

Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira ruled that Vale is responsible for fixing all the damages, although he did not set a monetary value for compensation, the Minas Gerais state court said on its website. It "is still not possible to quantify solely by technical-scientific criteria," the statement said.

The value "will not be limited to the dead, but also effects on the local and regional environment, in addition to economic activity in the affected regions," the statement quoted Nogueira as saying.

Vale did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 11 billion reais (£2.32 billion) in Vale assets already frozen by courts will remain blocked, it said.

A dam containing mining waste at a Vale facility in the town of Brumadinho collapsed on Jan. 25, burying workers, residents and huge swaths of the environment in red-brown sludge.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jake Spring ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELTON SA -3.77% 1.66 Delayed Quote.41.98%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.04% 4.2581 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
VALE 1.17% 50.95 End-of-day quote.-0.10%
Sales 2019 38 256 M
EBIT 2019 13 714 M
Net income 2019 7 719 M
Debt 2019 6 143 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,31x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
Capitalization 68 718 M
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,8  $
Last Close Price 13,4  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-0.10%67 544
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED111.22%18 866
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.75.29%10 619
NMDC LTD10.38%4 940
FERREXPO PLC34.86%1 897
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION43.03%1 676
