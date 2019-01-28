Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vale S.A. Investors (VALE)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vale S.A. investors (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell over 15% during intraday trading on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

