VALE (VALE3)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vale S.A. Investors (VALE)

01/28/2019 | 07:01pm EST

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Vale S.A. investors (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam burst at Vale’s Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of being decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell over 15% during intraday trading on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vale securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 687 M
EBIT 2018 12 893 M
Net income 2018 10 661 M
Debt 2018 9 594 M
Yield 2018 5,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 8,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 78 717 M
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE10.10%78 717
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED14.56%10 484
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.12.95%6 895
NMDC LTD-6.56%4 039
FERREXPO PLC3.01%1 542
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION3.59%1 216
