Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vale S.A. Investors (VALE)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Vale S.A. investors (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
The investigation concerns whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. On January 25, 2019, Reuters reported that a tailings dam
burst at Vale’s Feijao iron ore mine in Brazil, leaving hundreds of
people missing. According to the article, the mine was in the process of
being decommissioned. On this news, Vale’s stock fell over 15% during
intraday trading on January 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Vale securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East,
Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at
888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005679/en/